パークホテル東京がアーティストルーム「花火」「お面」2室を新たに販売開始

株式会社芝パークホテル

パークホテル東京（運営：株式会社芝パークホテル／東京都港区、代表取締役社長 柳瀬連太郎）は、アーティストが客室の壁に直接絵を描くユニークな「アーティストルーム」の48作目と49作目となる、最新作2室「花火」「お面」を本日、2025年9月10日（水）より販売開始いたします。

東京湾が遠くに見える「花火」のお部屋。

48作目となるAyairo（あやいろ）さんのアーティストルーム「花火」は、子どもの頃に見た夏の花火大会を想起しながら描かれた客室です。日本人であれば誰もが記憶にある、目の前に広がる豪華で華やかな体験。日本の花火大会は、日本人にとって非日常を味わえる、夏ならではの風物詩です。作家自身、幼い頃に見た花火の鮮明な記憶をたどり、そのときに感じたワクワクした気持ちを懐かしく思い出しながら描きました。花火を見たときの高揚感は廊下を出た空間にまで広がり、空間全体でAyairo（あやいろ）さんの世界観をご体感いただけます。ほんのひとときでも日常を忘れ、心躍る時間を過ごしてもらいたい、という作家の思いが込められています。

廊下まで広がる花火の高揚感。空間全体をお楽しみください。夜になると窓に映る夜景とマッチして華やかさが増します。かわいらしい模様が部屋を彩ります。

◆作家プロフィール◆

Ayairo（あやいろ）

東京出身。東京外国語大学英語科卒業。カナダ・ブリティッシュ コロンビア大学に留学。「風景から呼び起こされる記憶」をテーマに、どこか懐かしさを感じさせる日本の風景を、自身の記憶や感情と重ね合わせながら描いている。明瞭な⿊い輪郭と鮮やかな⾊彩を通して、過去の断⽚的かつ具体的な記憶を画面に浮かび上がらせる。描く風景にはできる限り自分で足を運び、そこで呼び起こされる過去の記憶や感情、心に浮かぶ物語を制作の出発点としている。記憶を通して浮かび上がる自らの原点を探りながらも、鑑賞者が自身の体験を重ね合わせることのできる、普遍的な心象風景を追求している。

ベッドのヘッドボードに描かれたウサギのお面。日本の伝統文化とポップカルチャーが共存。

49作目となる林ホノカさんのアーティストルーム「お面」は、「不思議な国、日本」をテーマに制作されました。モチーフとして繰り返し描かれた「お面」は、古来より神や精霊、動物の力を宿すものとして世界各地で親しまれています。特に日本においては、能楽などの伝統文化では神の化身として舞台などに登場する一方、伝統的な祭りでは笑いやユーモア、福を呼ぶ存在として親しまれています。日本の伝統とポップカルチャーが混在し、老若男女問わず楽しめる日本の不思議な世界観が広がる空間。滞在のひとときが日本の文化やアートに触れる小さな旅となるよう、遊びごごろとアジア的な美意識が織り交ぜて制作されました。

随所に遊びごころを感じる室内。神聖さのなかに感じられるアジア的美意識。

同時に、人種や性別の葛藤を多い隠す装置としての「お面」は、外の世界から身を守る“護衛”、“抑圧の象徴”でもあり、その二重性を抱えながら現代社会にかすかに残る救いや希望をすくい上げ、「はみ出した存在」としての作家の自己も表現されています。

◆作家プロフィール◆

林ホノカ

奈良県出身。同志社女子大学卒業。Independent Tokyo 2022審査員特別賞（高橋正宏賞・吉田広二賞）受賞。日本国内に加え、韓国のK Auctionやパラダイスシティホテル、台北のART TAIPEIなど、国内外で幅広く展示を重ねている傘とレイングッズのブランド「KASANOWA」デザインや、「KUNtea」アートワークを手掛けるなど、アートとデザインを横断した活動を展開している。

アーティストルームとは？

“日本の美意識が体感できる時空間”をコンセプトに、アーティストが客室の壁や天井に直接絵を描いて、部屋全体で自身の世界観を表現した客室です。制作期間中、アーティストはホテルに滞在しながら作品をつくりあげます。部屋そのものが世界にひとつしかないアート作品であり、遊び心が息づく客室で、非日常の宿泊体験をご体感いただけるのが特徴です。

≪アーティストルーム利用シーンのご提案≫

・アートに囲まれる滞在体験を楽しむために利用

・とっておきの記念日を忘れない思い出にするために利用

・都内で気軽に非日常を体験するために利用

パークホテル東京について

パークホテル東京は、1948年創業の芝パークホテルの姉妹ホテルです。汐留メディアタワー25階から34階にあり、東京タワーや富士山を見渡せる絶景が魅力です。客室は268室で、うち49室はアーティストが壁に絵を描いた「アーティストルーム」です。この「アーティストルーム」は、“日本の美意識が体感できる時空間”をコンセプトにしたプロジェクトで、ジャパン・ツーリズム・アワードで領域優秀賞を受賞しました。ロビーや回廊には400点以上のアートが展示されています。呈茶や絵画体験などのアートイベントも開催しています。

https://parkhoteltokyo.com(https://parkhoteltokyo.com)

Park Hotel Tokyo Launches Two New Artist Rooms: “Fireworks” and “Mask”

Experience a one-of-a-kind stay surrounded by original art in the heart of Tokyo

Park Hotel Tokyo (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Rentaro Yanase) is pleased to announce the launch of two new Artist Rooms-“Fireworks” by Ayairo and “Mask” by Honoka Hayashi-available for booking starting September 10, 2025. These are the 48th and 49th additions to the hotel’s unique Artist Room series, where artists paint directly on the walls of guest rooms.

A room themed 'Fireworks' with a distant view of Tokyo Bay.

The 48th Artist Room, “Fireworks,” created by Ayairo, is a guest room inspired by memories of summer fireworks festivals from childhood. For many Japanese people, fireworks evoke vivid recollections of dazzling, extravagant displays unfolding right before their eyes-an unforgettable experience deeply rooted in summer traditions. Fireworks festivals in Japan are cherished seasonal events that offer a momentary escape from everyday life. Drawing from her own childhood memories, Ayairo painted this room while reminiscing about the excitement and wonder she felt when watching fireworks as a child. That uplifting feeling extends beyond the room itself, spilling into the hallway and enveloping the entire space in the world of Ayairo’s art.

This room embodies the artist’s heartfelt wish: that guests may forget the ordinary, even for a brief moment, and enjoy a heart-stirring experience.

Feel the excitement of the fireworks extending all the way to the corridors. Enjoy the entire space to the fullest.At night, the room becomes even more vibrant as the city lights reflected in the window complement the artwork beautifully.Charming patterns add a delightful touch to the room.

◆About the Artist: Ayairo◆

Born in Tokyo and a graduate of Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, Ayairo studied abroad at the University of British Columbia in Canada. Her work explores “memories evoked by landscapes,” blending personal emotions with familiar Japanese scenery. She visits each location she paints, using the memories and stories that surface as the foundation for her art. Her goal is to create universal imagery that resonates with viewers’ own experiences.

The “Mask” room by Honoka Hayashi is themed around “Mysterious Japan.” The recurring motif of masks-symbols of gods, spirits, and animals in cultures worldwide-reflects both sacred traditions and playful elements of Japanese festivals. In this room, traditional culture and pop aesthetics coexist, creating a whimsical space that appeals to all generations. The room invites guests on a mini cultural journey through Japan’s artistic heritage.

A rabbit mask painted on the bed’s headboard - a fusion of traditional Japanese culture and pop culture.

The “Mask” room by Honoka Hayashi is themed around “Mysterious Japan.” The recurring motif of masks-symbols of gods, spirits, and animals in cultures worldwide-reflects both sacred traditions and playful elements of Japanese festivals. In this room, traditional culture and pop aesthetics coexist, creating a whimsical space that appeals to all generations. The room invites guests on a mini cultural journey through Japan’s artistic heritage.

Playful touches can be found throughout the room.A sense of Asian aesthetics felt within the sacredness.

◆About the Artist: Honoka Hayashi◆

Born in Nara Prefecture and a graduate of Doshisha Women’s College, Hayashi received the Judges’ Special Award at Independent Tokyo 2022. Her work has been exhibited widely in Japan and abroad, including at K Auction in Korea, Paradise City Hotel, and ART TAIPEI. She also collaborates on design projects such as the umbrella brand “KASANOWA” and the art branding of “KUNtea.”