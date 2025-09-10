AEQUITA Japan 株式会社

2025年8月29日、ミュンヘン- ドイツ・ミュンヘンに本社を置くグローバルインダストリアル投資グループ AEQUITAは、ジェイテクトグループより欧州におけるニードルローラーベアリング（NRB）事業を買収しました。本事業は、自動車、産業機械、航空宇宙・防衛分野の顧客向けに製品を供給しており、ドイツ、フランス、チェコ共和国にある4つの生産拠点で約1,200名の従業員を擁し年間売上高は1億ユーロ超です。

ジェイテクトは戦略的見直しの結果、中核市場・中核事業への集中を目的として本事業の譲渡を決定し、AEQUITAは、業界に関する深い知見とカーブアウト実績、ならびに綿密なインダストリアル・コンセプトが評価され、ジェイテクトによりパートナーとして選定されました。

AEQUITAのマネージング・パートナーであるクリストフ・ヒンメル氏は次のようにコメントしています。

「このたび、ジェイテクトより本事業のさらなる発展を託されたことに感謝申し上げます。本事業は、当社の自動車ポートフォリオの重要な拡充となります。直近数ヶ月にわたり、円滑な移行の実現に向けてジェイテクトと緊密に連携してまいりました。今後は、経験豊富で高い技能を有する従業員の皆さまと共に、洗練された顧客の皆さまにベストインクラスのローラーベアリングソリューションを引き続き提供してまいります」。

この取引は2025年8月1日に完了しました。

ジェイテクトについて

ジェイテクトグループは、光洋精工株式会社と豊田工機株式会社の合併により2006年1月に設立されたグローバル企業であり、品質を礎とする長年の伝統を有しています。主な事業領域は、ステアリングシステム、駆動部品、軸受、工作機械の4つの技術領域で構成され、顧客の高い期待に応え、社会からの信頼の獲得を目指しています。

詳細は https://www.jtekt.co.jp/をご覧ください。

AEQUITAについて

エクイタは、企業のトランスフォーメーション、カーブアウト、事業承継などにおいての、スペシャルシチュエーションへの投資に特化したドイツ・ミュンヘンを拠点としたグローバルインダストリアルグループで、現在のポートフォリオは年間60億ユーロ超の売上を計上しています。強固な資本基盤と高度なオペレーション分野での専門性を活かして、長期的な企業価値の創出を可能にする企業の買収と持続的な成長支援に注力しています。

詳細は https://(https://www.aequita.com)www.aequita.com(https://www.aequita.com) をご覧ください。

AEQUITA completes the acquisition of European NRB Business from JTEKT Corporation

Munich, 29 August 2025 - AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, a global industrial group headquartered

in Munich, Germany, has acquired the European needle roller bearing (NRB) business from

JTEKT Group. Serving automotive, industrial, and aerospace & defense customers, the

business generates revenues of more than EUR 100 million, employing a workforce of around 1,200 across its four production sites in Germany, France, and the Czech Republic.

Following a strategic review, JTEKT decided to divest the business to focus on its core markets and operations. Based on its profound industry know-how, carve-out expertise, and thorough

industrial concept, AEQUITA was selected as the partner of choice by JTEKT.

Christoph Himmel, Managing Partner at AEQUITA, said: “We would like to thank JTEKT for

entrusting us with the further development of the business, which is a great addition to our

automotive portfolio. Over the last couple of months, we have worked closely with JTEKT to

ensure a seamless transition. Looking ahead, we, together with the skilled and experienced

employees, will build on the company's great reputation, delivering best-in-class roller bearing solutions to our blue-chip customers.”

The transaction was completed on 1 August 2025.

About JTEKT

JTEKT Group was established in January 2006 through the merger of Koyo Seiko Co., Ltd. and Toyoda Machine Works, Ltd., forming a new global company with a rich heritage of quality.

With activities focused on four major product technologies, i.e., steering systems, driveline

components, bearings, and machine tools, JTEKT aims at meeting the high expectations of

its customers and winning the trust of society.

For more information, visit https://www.jtekt.eu/.

About AEQUITA

AEQUITA is a Munich-based industrial group investing in special situations, including corporate carve-outs, successions, and transformation cases across Europe, North America, and Asia. Its portfolio companies currently generate over EUR 6 billion in revenues. Backed by a strong

capital base and deep operational expertise, AEQUITA focuses on acquiring and sustainably

developing companies with the potential for long-term value creation.

For more information, visit https://(https://www.aequita.com)www.aequita.com(https://www.aequita.com).