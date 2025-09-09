米国GreenFire Energy社と次世代型地熱システムの共同展開に関する協業契約を締結＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO: 細井栄治、以下 TOYO）は、米国の地熱開発事業者であるGreenFire Energy Inc.（以下GFE社）と、GFE社がもつ先進地熱システム(AGS: Advanced Geothermal System)である同軸二重管方式クローズドループ技術*を、アジア太平洋地域において共同展開するための協業契約を締結しました。TOYOはGFE社と協業し、実証試験の候補地の特定と事業化調査を実施します。

背景

地熱発電は、時間帯や天候の影響を受けないことが特徴で、地熱貯留層から坑井を通じて取り出した蒸気でタービンを回して発電します。クローズドループ技術は新しい地熱発電の方法で、GFE社の技術は、地上から注入する水が地下二重管を通り、戻る間に回収する熱で発電する同軸二重管方式となります。従来型の地熱開発には、地下水、地熱貯留層、熱源の三要素が必要ですが、当技術においては、熱源が確保できれば、地下水、地熱貯留層がなくても多様なフィールド条件での適用が期待できます。

協業契約の概要

GFE社は、地下モデルの作成、クローズドループ技術の提供を、TOYOは設計、調達、建設、デジタル最適化サービスを提供し、協働でクローズドループ技術の検討を行います。

まずは、日本とインドネシアを対象に実証試験の候補地の特定を進め、将来的には北米における地熱開発事業の展開を目指しています。

TOYOは、グローバルなパートナーシップの構築を通じて革新的な技術を導入し、地熱資源の最大限の活用に貢献し、持続可能な社会の実現に取り組んでいきます。

*クローズドループ技術は、図の通り、地上から水が二重管の外側を通り地下に送られ、二重管の内側を通って地上に戻る。この間、地下で回収される熱で発電するシステムである。

クローズドループ技術の概要

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。

詳細： https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

TOYOの地熱：https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/geothermal/

GreenFire Energy Inc.（GFE社：グリーンファイアエナジー）について

GFE社は、2014年にアメリカのオクラホマ州で設立された次世代の地熱開発業者です。同社は、データセンター、防衛、製造業などの産業向けにグリーン電力の開発に注力し、また未利用の地熱坑井の再生を進めています。高度な熱回収技術と実績のある石油・ガス技術を活用して、リスク軽減、効率を最大化し、収益達成までの時間を短縮する地熱プロジェクトを開発しています。同社は、2030年までに150MWeの地熱容量を開発すること、2040年までにトップ5の地熱生産者になることをミッションに掲げています。詳細: https://www.greenfireenergy.com/

<English follows>

Toyo Engineering Corporation Enters into Collaboration Agreement with GreenFire Energy Inc. (USA) for Joint Development of Next-Generation Geothermal Systems

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, TOYO) and GreenFire Energy Inc. (GFE), a U.S. geothermal developer, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly deploy GFE's advanced geothermal systems (AGS) - a coaxial closed-loop technology * - across the Asia region. TOYO will collaborate with GFE to identify potential demonstration sites and conduct feasibility studies for commercialization.

Background

Geothermal power generation is characterized by its independence from time of day or weather conditions. It generates electricity by rotating turbines with steam extracted from geothermal reservoirs through wells. Closed-loop technology represents a new method of geothermal power generation. GFE's technology involves injecting water from the surface, which circulates through an underground coaxial double pipes, generating electricity from the heat recovered as it returns. While conventional geothermal development requires three elements-groundwater, geothermal reservoir, and heat source-this technology is expected to be applicable in diverse field conditions, even without groundwater or a geothermal reservoir, provided a heat source can be secured.

Outline of the MOU

GFE will provide its subsurface modeling, and will deploy and execute closed-loop technology while TOYO layers on its engineering, procurement, construction, and digital-optimization services. Together, TOYO and GFE will work on evaluating the closed-loop technology.



Initially, the focus will be on identifying potential demonstration sites in Japan and Indonesia, with the long-term goal of expanding geothermal development projects into North America.

TOYO aims to contribute to the maximum utilization of geothermal resources and the realization of a sustainable society by introducing innovative technologies through the establishment of global partnerships.

*Closed-loop technology involves injecting water from the surface, which circulates through an underground coaxial double pipes, generating electricity from the heat recovered as it returns.

Closed-loop technology

About TOYO

Founded in 1961, TOYO Engineering (TOYO) is a comprehensive engineering company that has built a global network, providing engineering services and plant construction to clients in over 60 countries worldwide. Starting with its ammonia and urea chemical fertilizer businesses, TOYO has cultivated unique technologies and expanded its business into diverse areas such as petrochemicals, oil and gas processing, resource development, and power generation. Furthermore, with the mission of "contributing to the sustainability of the Earth and society through engineering," TOYO is committed to realizing a sustainable society by introducing environmentally friendly solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve a decarbonized society.

Learn more: https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/

TOYO's Geothermal: https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/solution/geothermal/

About GreenFire Energy Inc. (GFE)

GFE is a next-generation geothermal developer established in Oklahoma, USA, in 2014.

GFE delivers demand-driven solutions for industries such as data centers, defense, and manufacturing by developing premium, co-located power solutions and transforming underutilized geothermal fields into productive energy assets. Leveraging advanced heat recovery techniques and proven oil and gas technologies, the company develops geothermal projects that reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and accelerate time to revenue. With a growing strategic partnerships, GFE is accelerating the role of geothermal energy in the growing portfolio of energy sources to fuel our futures. The company is on a mission to develop 150 MWe of geothermal capacity by 2030.

Learn more: https://www.greenfireenergy.com/ (https://www.greenfireenergy.com/)