【DPC KOBE】ピックルボール 関東×関西 チーム交流トーナメントマッチ「TeamLeague 2025」関西予選エントリー開始

【リリース概要｜大会ディレクター 吉原 哲平からのメッセージ】

株式会社ITC東西激突 チャンピオンへの道を拓け！ TeamLeague 2025 関西予選大会

ついに始動した「TeamLeague 2025」は、どなたでも楽しめる”MIXダブルス カジュアル”に加え、ピックルボールに“チーム戦”という新しい息吹を吹き込む大規模の交流トーナメントです。

ダブルスが主流のピックルボールにおいて、最大6名で構成されるチームが男子ダブルス・女子ダブルス・ミックスダブルスの3試合を戦い抜く――結束・采配・戦略、そのすべてが試される舞台になります。

10月11日の関西予選を皮切りに、関東・関西で勝ち抜いた代表チームが10月18日、DPC KOBEで初代王者を決定します。

仲間とともに挑む楽しさ、そして観る人にも伝わる物語性を、ぜひ多くの方に体感していただきたいと思っています。

ともにDPC KOBEから、日本のピックルボールに新しい基準を示していきましょう。

DPC KOBE プレーメイキング・ディレクター

吉原 哲平

Release Overview｜Message from Tournament Director Teppei Yoshihara

The launch of TeamLeague 2025 marks a new chapter for pickleball, introducing not only the Mixed Doubles Casual division but also a large-scale exchange tournament that breathes new life into the sport through team-based competition.

While doubles have long been the mainstream format of pickleball, this new structure challenges teams of up to six players across three matches-Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles-where unity, strategy, and leadership are put to the ultimate test.

Beginning with the Kansai Qualifier on October 11, the top representatives from both Kansai and Kanto will gather at DPC KOBE on October 18 to crown the inaugural champions.

I hope many of you will discover the joy of competing together as a team, and the compelling stories that will resonate with every spectator.

Together, from here at DPC KOBE, let us set a new benchmark for pickleball in Japan.

Teppei Yoshihara

Playmaking Director, DPC KOBE

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

インドア ピックル専用コート 5面｜フリースペース”コートサイド ハブ”｜ロッカールーム｜シャワー

大会概要｜

DPC KOBE TeamLeague 2025 は、東西の代表チームが王者を決する全国規模の交流トーナメントです。

関東・関西で予選を行い、上位チームが 10/18 東西決勝大会（@DPC KOBE） へ進出します。

関西予選を勝ち抜いた上位4チームは、関東予選（9/23＠千葉・ロイヤルSC）勝者と合流し、初代王者の座を懸けて戦います。

会場｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

日程｜10/11（土） ※予備日 10/12（日）

受付｜09:10～09:30

09:30 開会式／16:30 表彰式・解散予定

■部門１. チーム戦の部

編成｜1チーム最大6名（男子2～3名＋女子2～3名）

募集数｜8チーム

参加費｜16,000円／チーム（税込）

申込｜チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い(https://091011tm-dpckobe.peatix.com/)

■部門２. MIXダブルス カジュアルの部

特徴｜レベル分けなし。勝敗よりも交流と楽しさを重視した部門です。

募集数｜8ペア

参加費｜6,000円／ペア（税込）

申込｜チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い(https://091011mx-dpckobe.peatix.com/)

申込期間｜9/6（土）00:00 ～ 9/30（火）18:00

※締切後のキャンセル・返金はお受けできません。

注意事項｜申込ページを必ずご確認ください。

後援・協賛｜株式会社 ITC／DIADEM／千葉県ピックルボール協会

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

Event Overview｜

DPC KOBE TeamLeague 2025 is a nationwide exchange tournament where East and West representative teams compete for the championship title.

Qualifiers will be held in both Kanto and Kansai, with the top teams advancing to the East-West Finals on Oct. 18 (@DPC KOBE).

The top 4 teams from the Kansai Qualifier will join the winners of the Kanto Qualifier (Sep. 23 @ Royal SC, Chiba) to battle for the inaugural crown.

Venue｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

Date｜Sat, Oct. 11 Rain date: Sun, Oct. 12

Check-in｜09:10-09:30

09:30 Opening Ceremony／16:30 Awards & Dismissal

■ Division 1｜Team Competition

Format｜Up to 6 players per team (2-3 men + 2-3 women)

Slots｜8 teams

Entry Fee｜16,000 JPY per team (tax included)

Registration｜Advance payment via Peatix(https://091011tm-dpckobe.peatix.com/)

■ Division 2｜MIX Doubles (Casual)

Feature｜No level categories. A division focused on interaction and enjoyment rather than results.

Slots｜8 pairs

Entry Fee｜6,000 JPY per pair (tax included)

Registration｜Advance payment via Peatix(https://091011mx-dpckobe.peatix.com/)

Entry Period｜Sat, Sep. 6, 00:00 - Tue, Sep. 30, 18:00

No cancellations or refunds after the deadline.

Notes｜Please check the entry page for full details.

Supported by / Sponsors｜ITC Co., Ltd.／DIADEM／Chiba Pickleball Association

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DDPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。