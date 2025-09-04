東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社(代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO: 細井栄治、以下TOYO)は、2025年9月17日（水）～19日（金）に東京ビッグサイトにて開催される「INCHEM TOKYO 2025」特別企画展示スペースに出展します。

本展示会は2年に一度開催される化学装置/生産プロセス/エンジニアリングの総合展示会です。今年は、当社取締役会長の永松治夫が当展示会の主催者である公益社団法人化学工学会の会長を務め、皆様をお迎えいたします。

TOYOは本展示会において、カーボンニュートラル社会の構築に向けた多面的なソリューションを紹介します。

アンモニアの製造から利活用までの一貫した技術群、CO2と再エネ由来水素を原料とするe-メタノール技術に加え、地熱や海洋資源開発等の多様な資源の実用化に向けたTOYOの挑戦をご紹介します。

ブースでは、AR(拡張現実)や映像展示、国内外の導入事例なども交えて、TOYOの取り組みを来場者の皆さまにわかりやすくご案内します。TOYOのGX・CE・DX技術の最前線をぜひご体験ください。

さらに、同展示会内で開催される「地域連携CN推進委員会シンポジウム 2050年 カーボンニュートラルへの道」において、当社常務執行役員 CTOの富永 賢一がパネルディスカッションのファシリテーターを務めます。

本シンポジウムでは、製紙・セメント・鉄鋼・化学などの業界代表による講演に続き、産業間連携をテーマとした総合討論が行われます。

プレゼンテーションステージにおいても、当社従業員によるプレゼンテーションも予定しております。ぜひお立ち寄りください。

■イベント概要

名称：第35回INCHEM TOKYO 2025

会期：2025年9月17日（水）～19日（金）10:00～17:00

会場：東京ビッグサイト 東展示棟（東京都江東区有明）

ブース番号； 特別企画展示スペース（5-SP09）

主催：公益社団法人化学工学会、一般社団法人日本能率協会

※最寄り駅：東京臨海高速鉄道りんかい線「国際展示場駅」、ゆりかもめ東京臨海新交通臨海線「東京ビッグサイト駅」

■当社従業員のプレゼンテーション予定

INCHEM TOKYO 2025 特別企画「INCHEMから未来を創る：GX・CE・DX技術を交えて共創する場」プレゼンステージ（東５ホール内特設会場）

-9月17日（水） 13:00～13:20 第１会場

「作る」「直接使う」「水素で使う」―アンモニアで拓く脱炭素の道

-9月18日（木）13:30～13:50 第2会場

g-Methanol(TM)初号機始動 - SUPERHIDIC(R) と描くグリーンメタノールの展望

-9月19日（金）11:40～12:00 第2会場

新技術を駆使した海洋・地熱等の次世代エネルギー資源開発

-9月19（金）15:00～16:00 A会場

地域連携CN推進委員会シンポジウム 2050年 カーボンニュートラルへの道」

パネルディスカッション （常務執行役員・CTO 富永 賢一によるファシリテーション）

■関連リンク

当社出展情報：東洋エンジニアリング | INCHEM TOKYO 2025(https://www.jma-exhibition.com/inchem/webguide_jp/company.php?no=24)

セミナー詳細：出展者セミナー｜INCHEM TOKYO 2025(https://inchem.jma.or.jp/seminar/)

イベント詳細・来場事前登録はこちら

来場事前登録フォーム（入力画面） | INCHEM TOKYO 2025(https://www.jma-exhibition.com/inchem/jp/registration.php)

<English follows>TOYO to Exhibit at "INCHEM TOKYO 2025"

TOYO Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, TOYOTOYO") will exhibit in the special exhibition space at "INCHEM TOKYO 2025," which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from Wednesday, September 17th to Friday, September 19th, 2025.

This exhibition is a comprehensive exhibition of chemical equipment/production processes/engineering, held biennially.

This year, Mr. Haruo Nagamatsu, Chairman of TOYO, will serve as the President of The Society of Chemical Engineers, Japan (SCEJ), the organizer of this exhibition, and will welcome you all.

At this exhibition, TOYO will introduce multifaceted solutions aimed at building a carbon-neutral society. We will showcase our comprehensive range of technologies, from ammonia production to its utilization, as well as our e-methanol technology which uses CO2 and renewable-energy-derived hydrogen as raw materials. Additionally, we will present TOYO's challenges towards the practical application of diverse resources such as geothermal and marine resource development.

At our booth, visitors will be able to easily understand TOYO's initiatives through AR (augmented reality) and video displays, as well as domestic and international case studies. Please come and experience the forefront of TOYO's GX, CE, and DX technologies.

Furthermore, Kenichi Tominaga, Senior Executive Officer and CTO of TOYO, will serve as a facilitator for a panel discussion at the "Regional Collaboration CN Promotion Committee Symposium: Path to Carbon Neutrality by 2050," which will be held concurrently with the exhibition.

Presentations by our employees are also scheduled at the presentation stage.

■Event Overview

Event Name: The 35th INCHEM TOKYO 2025

Dates: 10:00-17:00, Wednesday, September 17 - Friday, September 19, 2025,

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Hall (Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo) Booth

Number: Special Exhibition Space (5-SP09)

Organizers: The Society of Chemical Engineers, Japan (SCEJ), Japan Management Association (JMA)

Nearest Stations: Rinkai Line "Kokusai-Tenjijo Station" (Tokyo Waterfront Area Rapid Transit), Yurikamome Line "Tokyo Big Sight Station" (Tokyo Waterfront New Transit Yurikamome)

■ Scheduled Presentations by Our Employees

INCHEM TOKYO 2025 Special Project "Creating the Future from INCHEM: A Place for Co-creation with GX, CE, and DX Technologies" Presentation Stage (Special venue within East Hall 5)

-Wednesday, September 17 13:00 - 13:20, Venue 1

"Producing," "Directly Using," "Using with Hydrogen" - The Path to Decarbonization Paved by Ammonia

-Thursday, September 18 13:30 - 13:50, Venue 2

g-Methanol(TM) First Unit Startup - Prospects for Green Methanol with SUPERHIDIC(TM)

-Friday, September 19 11:40 - 12:00, Venue 2

Development of Next-Generation Energy Resources such as Marine and Geothermal Using New Technologies

-Friday, September 19 15:00 - 16:00, Venue A

The panel discussion, "Regional Collaboration CN Promotion Committee Symposium: Path to Carbon Neutrality by 2050, facilitated by Kenichi Tominaga, Senior Executive Officer and CTO of TOYO

■ Related Links

Our Exhibition Information: TOYO Engineering | INCHEM TOKYO 2025(https://www.jma-exhibition.com/inchem/webguide_en/company.php?no=24)

Seminar Details (Japanese only) : Exhibitor Seminars | INCHEM TOKYO 2025 Event (https://inchem.jma.or.jp/seminar/presentation01.html)

Details and Pre-registration: Pre-registration Form (Input Screen) | INCHEM TOKYO 2025(https://www.jma-exhibition.com/inchem/en/registration.php)