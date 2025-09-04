【9月13日-15日】総勢89ブランド！全国からデザイン性の高いインテリア、ファッション、アート、フードショップが集まるキオク的サンサクによるカルチャー夏祭りを開催！
ライフスタイルリビルディングチーム「キオク的サンサク -記憶的散策- 」によるNATSU MATSURI 25を開催します。
今回は初めての3日間開催で、全国からデザイン性の高い89店舗のブランドが出店。過去最大出店数で開催されます。
6Fプライベートラウンジ（～21:00）ドリンクやアイススクリームの提供、シルクスクリーン・ワークショップや特別イベントなども予定しております。
NATSU MATSURI 25・メインビジュアル
9月13日・出店一覧（29店舗）
9月14日・出店一覧（30店舗）
9月15日・出店一覧（31店舗）
NATSU MATSURI 25・開催イメージ１.
NATSU MATSURI 25・開催イメージ２.
NATSU MATSURI 25・開催イメージ３.
NATSU MATSURI 25について
■日時
9月13日（土） 11:00 - 19:00（プライベートラウンジは21:00）
9月14日（日） 11:00 - 19:00（プライベートラウンジは21:00）
9月15日（月・祝） 11:00 - 19:00
■場所
SS神宮前ビル・hRp_a 渋谷区神宮前3-1-26 SS神宮前ビル hRp_a
東京メトロ銀座線「外苑前駅」3番出口 徒歩6分
東京メトロ銀座線・千代田線・半蔵門線「表参道駅」A2出口徒歩10分
■入場料
【早割】
・一般：\1,280
・プライベートラウンジ付き（1日2ドリンク付き）：\3,280
【前売】
・一般：\1,980
・プライベートラウンジ付き（1日2ドリンク付き）：\3,980
【当日】
・一般：\2,080
【全日】
・一般：\3,700
チケット購入：https://kiokutekisansaku-onlinestore.square.site/event
■入場特典
オリジナルショッパー
オリジナルうちわ
■出店内容
家具・洋服・雑貨・花・アート・フード・ドリンク
出店ブランド・一覧
■9月13日
202tokyo (https://www.instagram.com/202tokyo/)
ANIMA FORMA × CYCLEOFMATTER (https://www.instagram.com/animaforma/ , https://www.instagram.com/cycleofmatter.tokyo/)
CHILLCHILLMICHILL (https://www.instagram.com/chill.chill.mi.chill/)
dal select shop (https://www.instagram.com/dal_selectshop/)
Dill Pickle Club (https://www.instagram.com/dill_pickle_club/)
ERSK PLANET (https://www.instagram.com/ersk_planet/)
Esme Tena Shop (https://www.instagram.com/esme.tena.shop/)
Hand To Mouth (https://www.instagram.com/htmtokyo/)
JAU (Japan Australia United) (https://www.instagram.com/jau_design/)
JPN DAY (https://www.instagram.com/jpn_day/)
koy studio (https://www.instagram.com/koy_studio2021/)
Kozue ono (https://www.instagram.com/kozue_ono/)
kyu (https://www.instagram.com/kyu_japan/)
MEDETELU (https://www.instagram.com/medetelu/)
Melt (https://www.instagram.com/melt_fragrance/)
memento (https://www.instagram.com/mementokyo/)
moc handmade (https://www.instagram.com/moc_901/)
monar (https://www.instagram.com/monar__official/)
Ohouse (https://www.instagram.com/ohousejp/)
pinknotweeds (https://www.instagram.com/pinknotweeds_manazuru/)
RECYCLE SHOP SPACY (https://www.instagram.com/recycleshop_spacy/)
rin matsunaga (https://www.instagram.com/ripirin/)
Rough since 2016 (https://www.instagram.com/rough_since_2016/)
tanuki plants (https://www.instagram.com/tanuki_plants/)
TRUNK DESIGN (https://www.instagram.com/trunkdesign_insta/)
vitamosa (https://www.instagram.com/vitamosa.o_o/)
YAGA (https://www.instagram.com/y_a_g_a_/)
zuhka (https://www.instagram.com/zuhka.store/)
レモンノイレモン (https://www.instagram.com/remonnoiremon/)
■9月14日
202tokyo (https://www.instagram.com/202tokyo/)
AFTERU (https://www.instagram.com/after_u_products/)
DARUMA SPACE (https://www.instagram.com/daruma.space/)
CHILLCHILLMICHILL (https://www.instagram.com/chill.chill.mi.chill/)
Fushigi Products (https://www.instagram.com/fushigiproducts/)
Dill Pickle Club (https://www.instagram.com/dill_pickle_club/)
Esme Tena Shop (https://www.instagram.com/esme.tena.shop/)
Hand To Mouth (https://www.instagram.com/htmtokyo/)
JPN DAY (https://www.instagram.com/jpn_day/)
nezu (https://www.instagram.com/nezunezunezu/)
P3 (https://www.instagram.com/p3_clothing_/)
PontreStudio (https://www.instagram.com/pontre.studio/)
Rooms (https://www.instagram.com/rooms_door/)
umu (https://www.instagram.com/umujp/)
VANSCH (https://www.instagram.com/v_aaaaansch/)
Melt (https://www.instagram.com/melt_fragrance/)
memento (https://www.instagram.com/mementokyo/)
moc handmade (https://www.instagram.com/moc_901/)
Ohouse (https://www.instagram.com/ohousejp/)
naproom (https://www.instagram.com/nap__room/)
monomolt (https://www.instagram.com/monomolt/)
RECYCLE SHOP SPACY (https://www.instagram.com/recycleshop_spacy/)
QUQU (https://www.instagram.com/ququ.jp/)
rin matsunaga (https://www.instagram.com/ripirin/)
Rough since 2016 (https://www.instagram.com/rough_since_2016/)
TRUNK DESIGN (https://www.instagram.com/trunkdesign_insta/)
rocca rocca (https://www.instagram.com/roccarocca.osaka/)
maromii (https://www.instagram.com/maromii_art/)
rika ・ 初音 (https://www.instagram.com/rika__________________/ , https://www.instagram.com/____o82__/)
RR CERAMICS (https://www.instagram.com/rr__ceramics/)
■9月15日
202tokyo (https://www.instagram.com/202tokyo/)
AFTERU (https://www.instagram.com/after_u_products/)
CIRCLE &LINE (https://www.instagram.com/circleandline_official/)
ComPotte (https://www.instagram.com/compotte.jp/)
daily use(d)store日常 (https://www.instagram.com/nichijo_dailyusedstore/)
CHILLCHILLMICHILL (https://www.instagram.com/chill.chill.mi.chill/)
flacte (https://www.instagram.com/flacte_jp/)
Goodmood (https://www.instagram.com/goodmood.goodmood/)
Kevin Chen (https://www.instagram.com/kevin_chen_tko/)
MECC POSTER STUDIO (https://www.instagram.com/mecc_poster_studio/)
Esme Tena Shop (https://www.instagram.com/esme.tena.shop/)
Hand To Mouth (https://www.instagram.com/htmtokyo/)
JPN DAY (https://www.instagram.com/jpn_day/)
Luminocca (https://www.instagram.com/luminocca/)
OPERE (https://www.instagram.com/__opere__/)
POTTERY STUDIO K (https://www.instagram.com/pottery_studio_k/)
Melt (https://www.instagram.com/melt_fragrance/)
memento (https://www.instagram.com/mementokyo/)
日刊タイポ (https://www.instagram.com/nikkantypo/)
moc handmade (https://www.instagram.com/moc_901/)
Ohouse (https://www.instagram.com/ohousejp/)
MONYO (https://www.instagram.com/monyo_ceramics/)
rin matsunaga (https://www.instagram.com/ripirin/)
Rough since 2016 (https://www.instagram.com/rough_since_2016/)
暮らしの思想 (https://www.instagram.com/kurashi_no_shisou/)
TRUNK DESIGN (https://www.instagram.com/trunkdesign_insta/)
DOCKET (https://www.instagram.com/docketstore/)
CAR CITY GUIDE (https://www.instagram.com/car_city_guide/)
KQURIOUS (https://www.instagram.com/kqurious/)
figmkakan (https://www.instagram.com/karin_figmkakan/)
yomiyomi (https://www.instagram.com/yomiyomi.jp/)
■ドリンク
OFF COLA (https://www.instagram.com/offcola.jp/)
[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmEtstNxpAM ]
本イベントの見どころ
1F-6Fまで！1日ごとにラインナップを完全刷新
東京を中心に大阪、名古屋、兵庫、更に日本を超えて韓国など、まだ知られていないデザイン性の高いブランドが名を連ねています。また1日で出店ブランドが入れ替わるため、3日間楽しめるイベントになっております。
出店ブランド１.
出店ブランド２.
出店ブランド３.
出店ブランド４.
出店ブランド５.
出店ブランド６.
出店ブランド７.
出店ブランド８.
来場特典としてオリジナルショッパー&うちわを配布
前売券をご購入いただいた皆さまには入場特典としてオリジナルショッパー&うちわを配布。「夏祭」をモチーフにしたファッショナブルなデザインで当日の買い物はもちろん、イベント空間そのものを楽しめるようになっています。
入場特典１.・オリジナルショッパー
入場特典２.・オリジナルうちわ
会場について
プライベートラウンジにてシルクスクリーンWSを開催！
イベントオリジナルショッパーにデザインを刷り込む「シルクスクリーン・ワークショップ」を開催いたします。ご自身の手でインクをのせ、刷りあげる体験を通じて、世界に一つだけの記念アイテムをお持ち帰りいただけます。
プライベートラウンジは混雑を離れてゆったりと過ごせる特別な空間。家族やパートナーとリラックスしながら、アートとカルチャーに触れるひとときを楽しめます。
6F・プライベートラウンジ（ラウンジアクセス付き or VIPチケットが対象）
6F・プライベートラウンジ(1日2ドリンク付き)
6F・シルクスクリーン・ワークショップ（ラウンジアクセス付き or VIPチケットが対象）
6F・プライベートラウンジ（ラウンジアクセス付き or VIPチケットが対象）
前回イベントの様子
前回のイベントの様子（SPRING MARKET -春ノ市2025- ）
前回のイベントの様子（SPRING MARKET -春ノ市2025- ）
前回のイベントの様子（SPRING MARKET -春ノ市2025- ）
前回のイベントの様子（SPRING MARKET -春ノ市2025- ）
素材提供について
サイズ別キービジュアル（IG,tiktok,Xなど）以下からダウンロード下さい。
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wjj4qo44c72yqt9uefvnx/AMPQkQzQVcqPW4q15jHhFsk?rlkey=ifpw2slo2ukufcullwx3in4kh&st=41037yyp&dl=0(https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wjj4qo44c72yqt9uefvnx/AMPQkQzQVcqPW4q15jHhFsk?rlkey=ifpw2slo2ukufcullwx3in4kh&st=41037yyp&dl=0)
キオク的サンサクについて
SNSの総フォロワーが24万人程度いるライフスタイルリビルディングチーム。YouTubeで配信している「キオク的ルーム」は人気コンテンツで、ファッションブランド・BEAMSとの共同企画「ビールームジャーナル」やスイスの家具メーカー・Vitraとの特別企画など、インテリアを中心としたライフスタイルコンテンツを展開。SS神宮前ビルhRp_aでのイベント「SPRING MARKET -春ノ市2025- 」では、有料ながら約4,000名の来場者を動員した。
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@kiokutekisansaku
WEB : https://www.kiokutekisansaku.com/
EVENT : https://kiokutekisansaku-onlinestore.square.site/natsumatsuri-25