Septeni America、Kaizen Platform USAよりMobile Gaming App関連サービス事業を移管 ～北米市場でのプレゼンスをさらに強化～

English follows / 英語版は後半に記載

Septeni America, Inc.（本社：米国カリフォルニア州、CEO：末藤 大祐、以下「Septeni America」）は、この度、株式会社Kaizen Platform（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役執行役員CEO：須藤 憲司）の連結子会社であるKaizen Platform USA, Inc.（本社：米国カリフォルニア州、以下「Kaizen USA」）より、Mobile Gaming App関連サービス事業の移管を受けることを決定いたしました。

セプテーニグループでは、Septeni Global合同会社を中心に、米国・アジア諸国等で積極的に事業展開しております。中でもゲーム領域においては、これまで100社以上のゲームメーカーの国内外でのマーケティングを支援しております。

この度の事業移管により、これまでKaizen USAが培ってきた欧米市場でのモバイルゲームアプリ関連サービスでの知見やノウハウを統合することで、更なる事業拡大を図ってまいります。また、実績豊富なクリエイター陣が加わることで更なる体制強化を図ると共に、今後クリエイティブの有償提供をはじめとした新たなサービスの提供も予定しております。

Septeni Americaでは今後も、顧客企業のニーズに対応した質の高いサービスを提供してまいります。

Septeni Global合同会社 職務執行者／Septeni America, Inc. Director

荻田 脩平 コメント

"北米市場におけるマーケティング支援の更なる強化へ"

Septeni Global、Septeni America、Septeni China、そしてSepteni Koreaは、今期より「ENTERTAINMENT × GLOBAL × DIGITAL」を旗印に、海外事業の基盤を大胆に拡大していきます。

今回の事業移管は、まさにその記念すべき第一歩です。欧米市場のモバイルゲーム領域で比類なき知見と実績を誇るKaizen USAのMobile Gaming Appチームをお迎えできることは大変光栄であり、心より嬉しく存じます。

彼らの卓越したクリエイティブ力と、世界で通用する実績が加わることで、私たちのグローバルマーケティング支援体制は飛躍的に進化します。この強力なシナジーを最大限に活かし、北米を始めとする欧米のマーケティング支援活動を、これまで以上のスピードとクオリティで革新していきます。

【本件に関するお問い合わせ】

Septeni Global合同会社

E-mail：hello@septeniamerica.com

【報道に関するお問い合わせ】

株式会社セプテーニ・ホールディングス CEOオフィス 広報部 広報課 大沼 小嶋

E-mail：koho@septeni-holdings.co.jp

■Septeni Global合同会社の会社概要

所在地：東京都新宿区西新宿8-17-1 住友不動産新宿グランドタワー

代表者：職務執行者 荻田 脩平

事業内容：広告代理業及びコンサルティング

会社URL：https://www.septeniglobal.com/

■Septeni America, Inc.の会社概要

所在地：5 Lusk Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

代表者：CEO 末藤 大祐

事業内容：北米地域におけるデジタルマーケティング支援事業

[English Version Below]

Septeni America Announces Transfer of Mobile Gaming App Services Business from Kaizen Platform USA

Septeni America, Inc. (Headquarters: California, USA; CEO: Daisuke Suefuji; hereinafter "Septeni America") has decided to take over the mobile gaming app services business through a transfer from Kaizen Platform USA, Inc. (Headquarters: California, USA; hereinafter "Kaizen USA"), a consolidated subsidiary of Kaizen Platform, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Kenji Sudo).

The Septeni Group is actively expanding its business in the United States, Asian countries, and other regions, primarily through Septeni Global G.K. Particularly in the gaming sector, the Group has supported the domestic and international marketing of over 100 game developers.

Through this business transfer, Septeni America aims for further business expansion by integrating the knowledge and expertise that Kaizen USA has cultivated in mobile game app services within Western markets. Additionally, the company will strengthen its organizational structure with the addition of Kaizen USA's highly experienced team of creators and plans to launch new services in the future, including paid creative services.

Septeni America will continue to provide high-quality services that meet the needs of its client companies.

Comment from Shuhei Ogita, President of Septeni Global G.K. / Director of Septeni America, Inc.

"Further Strengthening Our Marketing Support in the North American Market"

"Starting this fiscal year, Septeni Global, Septeni America, Septeni China, and Septeni Korea will boldly expand the foundation of our overseas business under the slogan 'ENTERTAINMENT × GLOBAL × DIGITAL.'

This business transfer marks a monumental first step in that direction. We are extremely honored and delighted to welcome the Mobile Gaming App team from Kaizen USA, which boasts unparalleled knowledge and a proven track record in the mobile gaming sector of the Western markets.

With the addition of their outstanding creative capabilities and world-class achievements, our global marketing support system will evolve dramatically. By maximizing this powerful synergy, we will innovate our marketing support activities in North America and other Western markets with greater speed and quality than ever before."

[Inquiries about the news]

Septeni Global G.K.

E-mail: hello@septeniamerica.com

[Inquiries about press release]

Onuma & Kojima, Public Relations Division, Public Relations Department, CEO Office, Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd.

E-mail: koho@septeni-holdings.co.jp

■Overview of Septeni Global G.K.

Head Office: Sumitomo Fudosan Shinjuku Grand Tower, 8-17-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Shuhei Ogita, President

Main Business: Marketing agency and consulting

Corporate URL: https://www.septeniglobal.com/eng/

■Overview of Septeni America Inc.

Head Office: 5 Lusk Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Representative: Daisuke Suefuji, CEO

Main Business: Digital marketing support business based in North America