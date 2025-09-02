「HRM Asia Leaders′ Choice Awards 2025」にノミネートされました(小池コンサルティング株式会社）

小池コンサルティング株式会社

この度、弊社は、アジア地域における人事・組織開発分野の優れた取り組みを評価する 「HRM Asia Leaders' Choice Awards 2025」 において、「Best Corporate - Leadership Development Provider」部門の候補としてノミネートされました。

本アワードを主催する HRM Asia社 は、シンガポールに本部を置くアジア最大級の人事・組織開発専門メディアであり、アジア各国のCHROや経営幹部から広く信頼を獲得しています。

今回のノミネートは、東証プライム上場企業をはじめとするクライアント企業に対する経営人材アセスメントやリーダーシップ開発の支援実績、業界横断的なソートリーダーシップの発揮、更には東南アジアにおける新たなリサーチ活動 が国際的に評価されたものと考えております。

引き続き、「人と組織の可能性を解き放ち、持続的な企業価値向上に貢献する」というビジョンのもと、皆さまとともに挑戦を続けてまいります。

小池コンサルティング株式会社（https://koikeconsulting.com/）

Nominated for the HRM Asia Leaders' Choice Awards 2025

We are honored to announce that Koike Consulting Co., Ltd. has been nominated for the “Best Corporate - Leadership Development Provider” category at the HRM Asia Leaders' Choice Awards 2025, which recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of people and organizational development across Asia.

The awards are organized by HRM Asia, a Singapore-headquartered and widely trusted media leader in the HR and organizational development domain, engaging CHROs and senior executives across the region.

Our nomination reflects recognition of our track record in executive assessment and leadership development, our thought leadership across industries, and our new research initiatives in Southeast Asia.

Guided by our vision-unlocking the potential of people and organizations to drive sustainable corporate value-we remain committed to pushing boundaries and partnering with clients on their transformation journey.