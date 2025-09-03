【東京・外苑前】完全個室のペア専用スイート　インバウンド特化ヘッドスパ「BALNEA TOKYO」2号店オープン

株式会社アウタ「2台並びのリクライニング・シャンプー台。ペア施術に最適」 / Dual reclining shampoo chairs for side-by-side couple treatments

ラグジュアリー・ヘッドスパ「BALNEA TOKYO（バルネア トーキョー）」（運営：株式会社アウタ 東京都港区）は、恵比寿に続く2号店を外苑前（青山）にオープンしました。一度に一組のみの完全プライベート運用と、2台並びのリクライニング・シャンプー台によるペア施術が特徴で、カップル・ご夫婦・友人同士の“ふたり旅”に最適です。海外からは著名人やインフルエンサー（フォロワー100万人超）も多数来店。旅の記念日やハネムーンの特別な体験を提供します。※予約はInstagram DMにて事前予約制。営業時間は11:00-20:30（不定休）。

BALNEA TOKYOが選ばれる理由

完全個室・一組貸切

同時間帯は一組のみの受け入れ。静謐で上質なプライベート時間をお約束。

“ふたり並び”で受けられるペア専用スイート

2台並びのリクライニング・シャンプー台を備え、カップル・パートナー・友人の同時施術が可能。旅の節目や記念日にも。

インバウンド対応

英語ページと英語案内に対応。InstagramのDMで予約を受け付け、海外からの渡航スケジュールにも合わせやすい運用です。

人気メニュー（一例）

90分：Head Relaxation（ヘッド集中）／Total Relaxation（ヘッド＋デコルテ・首・肩）／Cashmere Repair Hair Treatment（ホームケア付）



120分：All-in Relaxation（ヘッド＋デコルテ＋Yume Headbath）／Total Repair Treatment（ヘアトリートメント＋デコルテ）

※詳細・注意事項は公式サイトをご確認ください。

「BALNEAは“ふたりで並んで受けられる”プライベート・ヘッドスパとして多くの海外ゲストに選ばれてきました。著名人やインフルエンサーを含む世界各国のお客様にご来店いただき、フォロワー100万人超のクリエイターからも高い評価をいただいています。外苑前店のオープンを機に、旅の記念日・ハネムーンなど特別な日の体験価値を一層高めていきます。」

営業時間・予約

「頭皮クレンジングとYume Headbathを組み合わせた120分メニュー」 / 120-min ritual featuring scalp cleansing and Yume Headbath「デコルテとYume Headbathを組み合わせた120分メニュー」 / 120-min ritual featuring Decolletage massage and Yume Headbath

営業時間：11:00-20:30



休業日：不定休



予約方法：Instagram DMにて事前予約制

（最新の空き状況や注意事項は公式サイト/Instagramをご確認ください）

店舗情報

BALNEA｜Ebisu（恵比寿）

Magasinn Ebisu 2F, 1-22-27 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo（恵比寿）

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/tokyo_headspa_ebisu/

BALNEA｜Aoyama（外苑前）

Naoi Building 202, 2-24-5 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo（外苑前）

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/headspa_balnea_japan/





ブランド概要

BALNEA TOKYO（バルネア トーキョー）

国際ゲストを迎えるヘッドスパ・サンクチュアリ。一度に一組のみの完全貸切で、洗練された手技と厳選プロダクトを融合し、頭皮環境の回復と巡りの促進、髪本来の美しさを引き出します。2台並びのリクライニング台によるペア専用スイートを備え、都会の滞在に深い安らぎを。

メディア様お問い合わせ

BALNEA TOKYO PR（広報）

・お問い合わせ：公式サイトのコンタクト または 公式Instagram DM

・取材・撮影のご希望、画像素材の提供可

- English follows -

BALNEA TOKYO opens its second Aoyama (Gaiemmae) location with a Couple’s Suite

Fully private. Side-by-side treatments for anniversaries and honeymoons.

BALNEA TOKYO has opened its second location in Aoyama (Gaiemmae). Operating on a one-booking-at-a-time basis, our Couple’s Suite features two reclining shampoo chairs, allowing partners and friends to enjoy treatments side by side in complete privacy. We also welcome notable creators and public figures-including influencers with over one million followers. Reservations are required via Instagram DM; hours 11:00-20:30, irregular holidays.

Why BALNEA

Complete privacy

One party per time slot for a serene, undisturbed experience.

Couple-friendly Suite

Dual reclining shampoo chairs enable simultaneous treatments in a secluded suite-perfect for special trips.

For international guests

English guidance is available, and we accept reservations via Instagram DM.

Popular menus (examples)

90 min: Head Relaxation / Total Relaxation / Cashmere Repair Hair Treatment

120 min: All-in Relaxation (Yume Headbath included) / Total Repair Treatment

Please check our website for details and notes.



“We’re honored to welcome guests from around the world-including notable creators and influencers, with some exceeding one million followers. With our new Aoyama location, we aim to elevate anniversaries and honeymoons with side-by-side head-spa experiences unique to BALNEA.”

Hours & Booking

Hours: 11:00-20:30

Holidays: Irregular

Booking: Reservation required via Instagram DM (Check website/Instagram for availability and notes).

Locations

BALNEA｜Aoyama (Gaiemmae)

Naoi Building 202, 2-24-5 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

BALNEA｜Ebisu

MAGASINN EBISU 2F, 1-22-27 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo



Media Contact

BALNEA TOKYO PR

・ Contact: Website contact form or Instagram DM

・ Press visits and image assets available upon request

担当者コメント

「外苑前（青山）に新オープンしたBALNEA TOKYOのエントランス」 / Entrance of BALNEA TOKYO’s new Aoyama locationBALNEA

BALNEA｜Ebisu（恵比寿）

Magasinn Ebisu 2F, 1-22-27 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/tokyo_headspa_ebisu/

BALNEA｜Aoyama（外苑前）

Naoi Building 202, 2-24-5 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/headspa_balnea_japan/