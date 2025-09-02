インフォシス、GLION ARENA KOBEとオフィシャルデジタルイノベーションおよびGXパートナーとして提携





Infosys Cobaltの力を活用してスマートで持続可能なエンターテインメント体験を可能に

神戸市、日本およびバンガロール、インド, 2025年9月2日 /PRNewswire/ --- インフォシス（NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE：INFY）は、次世代デジタルサービスとコンサルティングのグローバルリーダーとして、日本・神戸市の多目的アリーナ「GLION ARENA KOBE（ジーライオンアリーナ神戸）」を運営する、株式会社One Bright KOBEとの長期的な提携を本日発表します。この提携の一環として、インフォシスはGLION ARENA KOBEのオフィシャルデジタルイノベーションおよびGX（グリーン・トランスフォーメーション）パートナーとなります。日本において初めてとなるエンターテインメントアリーナとの戦略的提携は、先進的なデジタルイノベーションと持続可能な実践を通じて、ライブエンターテインメントとスポーツを革新するものです。ファンと訪問者の体験を向上させることで、業界の新たな基準を確立するだけでなく、新たな収益機会を開拓し、ライブイベントの新たな時代を築きます。この提携は、企業のクラウド移行を加速するためのサービス、ソリューション、プラットフォームのセットであるInfosys Cobaltの力を活用しています。

GLION ARENA KOBEは、インフォシスとの協業を通じて、カーボンフットプリント（CO2排出量）の分析を強化し、持続可能なアリーナ運営の推進、規制順守の確保、ブランド価値の向上を目指します。インフォシスは、デジタル変革における豊富な経験と、AI・データ分析・クラウド技術を活用した先進的なソリューションが評価され、今回のパートナーとして選定されました。この協業により、アリーナの訪問者データを活用したパーソナライズされた体験の提供が可能となり、すべてのステークホルダーが来場者との関係を深め、エンゲージメントを向上させるための意思決定を行えるようになります。さらに、インフォシスはInfosys cobaltの基準に基づくクラウドベースのデータプラットフォームを構築し、シームレスで透明性の高い、魅力的なデジタル体験を提供します。

株式会社One Bright KOBE 代表取締役社長渋谷順は次のように述べています。

「インフォシスをオフィシャルデジタルイノベーションおよびGXパートナーとして迎えることを嬉しく思います。GLION ARENA KOBEは、阪神淡路大震災から30年の節目に神戸ウォーターフロントに建つ新たなランドマークです。当アリーナは神戸市との事業連携協定＊に伴い、地域に根差した賑わい創造拠点となれるよう取り組んでおります。今回の提携により、インフォシスの先進的なソリューションを活用し、データの集約とクラウド技術の活用を通じて新たな収益機会を創出するとともに、ファンや訪問者にシームレスな体験を提供し、持続可能なエンターテインメントの未来を切り拓いてまいります」

インフォシスの日本代表青木秀行は次のように述べています。

「インフォシスは、知能と適応性を核にしたデジタルソリューションを構築し、人工知能を組み込んだAIファーストのアプローチにより、スマートな運用と自動化を実現するとともに、柔軟かつスケーラブルなクラウドファースト戦略でインフラとアプリケーション向けの高度なサービスを提供しています。GLION ARENA KOBEとの提携は、これらのAIとクラウド技術を融合させたインフォシスの強みを示すものであり、日本のイノベーションと持続可能性への取り組みに完全に合致しています。本提携を通じて、インフォシスはエンターテインメント業界をはじめとするさまざまな分野の進化を加速し、新たな可能性を創出することにコミットしています。また、Infosys cobaltを活用し、GLION ARENA KOBEのカーボンフットプリント（CO2排出量）を削減し、運営の効率化を図ることで、訪問者にとって忘れられない体験を提供することを目指します。」

About Kobe Arena Project

Privately-owned and privately-operated arena project by a consortium consisting of three companies. Smartvalue Co., Ltd. (Osaka, President & CEO, Jun Shibuya), a cloud service provider for government's digitization and smart city initiatives, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Tokyo, President &CEO, Yoshiaki Maeda) are a joint operator that won the 2021 priority negotiation rights to redevelop the Shinko Tottei West area (2nd Tottei) which was publicly recruited by Kobe City. NTT Urban Development Corporation (Tokyo, President & CEO, Ko Ikeda) is in charge of planning the arena development. Based on our raison d'etre of "Upbeating the World," we will promote the "Kobe Landmark project to be proud of by the Next Generation," which creates new surprises and excitement through the fusion of sports, entertainment and digital, while jointly creating with various partners in this arena. We will also strive to create a sustainable society by contributing to the revitalization of local communities around the arena and creating a social issue resolution arena.

About One Bright Kobe

One Bright Kobe operates the TOTTEI, an entertainment area centered in GLION AREA KOBE which opened in Shinko'ss 2nd Tottei area, Kobe, in April 2025. GLION ARENA KOBE accommodates up to 10,000 people and serves as the home of B. LEAGUE's Kobe Stokes, as well as a variety of other events, including music live and corporate events. In addition, TOTTEI PARK, located at the sea end of TOTTEI, serves as a relaxing spot for the community as a park that can be used for 365 days.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

（日本語リリース：クライアント提供）

