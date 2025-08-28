株式会社nonat

（English follows Japanese）

株式会社nonat（本社：岐阜県岐阜市、代表取締役：伊藤敬佑）は、プレシリーズAラウンドにおいて総額1.3億円の資金調達を実施いたしました。本ラウンドは株式会社ジェネシア・ベンチャーズをリードインベスターとし、NOBUNAGAキャピタルビレッジ株式会社が参画しました。今回の調達により、当社は女性と子どもに特化した医療AI基盤モデルの研究開発をさらに加速してまいります。

調達資金の主な使途

本ラウンドで調達した資金は、以下の領域に充当する予定です。

・AIアルゴリズムの汎化性能向上およびデータ品質の改善

・人材採用の強化（臨床研究および研究開発分野）

・アカデミアとの多施設共同研究

代表取締役 伊藤敬佑 コメント

当社は3名の医師によって創業されたスタートアップです。医学的・科学的知見を基盤に、女性と子どもの未来を世代を超えて支える「Generations as a Service」という構想を掲げ、デジタルイノベーションを通じて社会課題の解決に取り組んでいます。

現在、女性および子どもに特化した医療AI基盤モデルの構築を進めており、その第一弾として「早産・死産・新生児死亡」に関連する研究開発を行っています。2023年の創業以来、複数の臨床研究を通じてPoC（概念実証）を完了し、今回の資金調達を契機に、研究開発領域の人材強化、アルゴリズムの高度化、多施設共同研究の拡充を計画しています。

私たちは、AIが医学にもたらす新たな可能性を活かし、生まれた地域や家庭環境に左右されない医療の新しい形を築くことを目指しています。女性と子どもたちの尊い命が誰にとっても平等に守られる社会の実現に向け、誠実かつ全力で挑戦を続けてまいります。

採用について

現在、当社では採用活動を強化しています。当社のミッション・ビジョンに共感し、ともに挑戦を続ける熱意ある仲間を全世界から募集しています。詳しくは以下をご覧ください。

JP: https://nonat-home.com/careers/

EN: https://nonat-home.com/en/careers/

投資家コメント

株式会社ジェネシア・ベンチャーズ Investment Manager 曽我部 崇

nonatが挑む周産期医療の課題は、地域の過疎化や産院の減少といった日本特有の背景にとどまらず、世界的な高齢出産や医療リソース不足という普遍的な問題とも接続しています。AIと生体データを組み合わせ、断片的ではなく連続的なデータを活用するアプローチは、まさに今だからこそ実現可能な革新であり、医療の在り方を根本から変える潜在力を有しています。CEO伊藤氏の国際的な医療経験と強い使命感は、技術と社会課題を結びつける原動力となっております。我々としても当社が描く世界の実現に向けて全力でサポートしてまいります。

NOBUNAGAキャピタルビレッジ株式会社 インベストメント部 リーダー 太田 匡紀

今回、弊社が新たに組成した新ファンド「NOBUNAGA Growing Fund」よりnonatさまへ投資する機会をいただき、このタイミングで岐阜へ本社移転し、岐阜発スタートアップnonatとして更なる成長を目指されることを心より応援しております！また、当地域の医療機関や大学など多くの主要関係者を巻き込みながら、社会的インパクトの大きな課題に対して、愚直に向き合うボードメンバーの皆さまや事業の推進力、そしてグローバルで戦っていく強い信念に惹かれて、即決させていただきました！

今後は地域に新しい価値を届けるべく、十六フィナンシャルグループで顧客開拓などのサポートをさせていただき、貴社の事業成長と豊かな未来の実現に貢献して参ります。

株式会社nonat

・所在地：

本店：岐阜県岐阜市早田栄町五丁目15番地 河春ビル202

東京ラボ：東京都渋谷区東三丁目25番3号ライオンズプラザ恵比寿 711号室

・代表者：代表取締役 伊藤敬佑

・事業内容：医療AI基盤モデルの開発

・会社HP：https://nonat-home.com

ジェネシアベンチャーズ

・会社名：株式会社ジェネシア・ベンチャーズ

・所在地：東京都渋谷区道玄坂1丁目10－5 渋谷プレイス3F Orbit Shibuya内

・代表者：代表取締役 / General Partner 田島 聡一

・会社HP：https://www.genesiaventures.com/

NOBUNAGA キャピタルビレッジ

・会社名：NOBUNAGAキャピタルビレッジ株式会社

・所在地：岐阜市神田町6丁目11番地1協和第2ビル5階

・代表者：代表取締役 峠 清孝

・会社HP：http://www.nobunaga-capital-village.co.jp

～Investment led by Genesia Ventures, Inc., with participation from NOBUNAGA Capital Village Co., Ltd. ～

nonat Inc. (Headquarters: Gifu, Japan; CEO: Keisuke Ito) is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of 130 million JPY in its Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Genesia Ventures, Inc., with participation from NOBUNAGA Capital Village Co., Ltd.. with this funding, the company will further accelerate the development of its medical AI foundation models for women and children.

Use of Funds

The proceeds from this round will be allocated to:

・ Enhancing the generalization performance and data quality of the foundation models

・ Expanding recruitment in clinical research and business development

・ Supporting multi-institutional collaborative studies with national universities

Comment from CEO Keisuke Ito

nonat was founded by three physicians with the vision of addressing critical healthcare challenges through digital innovation, under the concept of “Generations as a Service,” which aims to support the health and future of women and children across generations.

We are currently developing a foundation model dedicated to women’s and children’s health, with an initial focus on conditions related to preterm birth, stillbirth, and neonatal mortality. Since our founding in 2023, we have completed multiple clinical research PoCs. With this funding, we plan to strengthen recruitment in research and development, enhance the robustness of our algorithms, and expand our multi-institutional collaborations with national universities.

We believe this project represents a crucial step toward building a new form of healthcare-one that is not constrained by birthplace, environment, or socioeconomic background. Our goal is to create a society where every woman and child has equal access to life-saving care, and we are fully committed to pursuing this vision with integrity and dedication.

Recruitment

We are actively hiring globally and seeking passionate individuals who share our mission and vision to join our team. For more details, please visit:

JP: https://nonat-home.com/careers/

EN: https://nonat-home.com/en/careers/

About nonat Inc.

- Address- - Head Office: Kawaharu Building 202, 5-15 Soden-Sakaemachi, Gifu-shi, Gifu 502-0847, Japan- - Tokyo Lab: Room 711, Lions Plaza Ebisu, 3-25-3 Higashi, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0011, Japan- Representative: CEO, Keisuke Ito- Business: Development of medical AI foundation models- Website: https://nonat-home.com/en/

About Genesia Ventures, Inc.

- Address (Japan): Orbit Shibuya, 3F Shibuya Place, 1-10-5 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043- Representative: CEO / General Partner, Soichi Tajima- Business: Venture Capital- Website: https://www.genesiaventures.com/en/about-en/

About NOBUNAGA Capital Village Co., Ltd.

- Address: Kyowa No. 2 Building 5F, 6-11-1 Kanda-machi, Gifu City- Representative: Representative Director, Kiyotaka Toge- Business: Venture Capital- Website: http://www.nobunaga-capital-village.co.jp