ノジマＴリーグ 2025-2026シーズン 公式戦 8月23日開催 岡山リベッツ vs 琉球アスティーダ 対戦オーダー発表
一般社団法人Ｔリーグ
→https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=3&away=4(https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=3&away=4)
ノジマＴリーグ 2025-2026シーズン 公式戦 8月23日開催 「岡山リベッツ vs 琉球アスティーダ」の対戦オーダーを発表いたします。
★YouTube生配信はこちら
→https://www.youtube.com/live/frWaF_UrZjw?si=SGtUdX3qlgXdgyk4
★速報はこちら
→https://tleague.jp/schedule/detail.php?id=1141
★チーム・個人対戦データはこちら
→https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=3&away=4(https://tleague.sponity.jp/matches/team_match_up.php?home=3&away=4)