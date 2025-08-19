『ボーダーランズ(R)4』日本語吹替版の豪華キャストが発表！

テイクツー・インタラクティブ・ジャパン合同会社

2KとGearbox Entertainmentは本日、待望の最新作『ボーダーランズ4』における日本語吹替版の声優キャストを発表いたしました。本シリーズは“シューティングRPG”という独自のジャンルを切り拓き、成長要素とハクスラ型の戦利品システムを融合させた革新性で高い評価を獲得している大人気シリーズで、これまでに世界累計7,800万本以上を売り上げ世界中のプレイヤーを魅了しています。最新作となる本作では、舞台やゲームシステムが刷新され、新たな「ボダラン」としてさらなる進化を遂げています。物語の中心となるのは、新惑星「カイロス」を舞台に繰り広げられる壮大な冒険。その重厚なストーリーとゲーム体験をより深く味わっていただけるよう、日本語吹替版には新たな実力派からお馴染みの人気声優まで豪華キャストが集結し、作品世界にさらなる臨場感を吹き込みます。

■ヴォルトハンター＆頼もしい仲間！

クラップトラップ：高木渉

代表作：「名探偵コナン」小嶋元太 役、高木刑事 役

「何というコトでショウ！ワタシを黙らせる機能ガ用意されているトカ？もう信じられマセン！ワタシを黙らせるとドウいうコトにナルか、分かってるんでショウね？イイデスカ？分かってるんでショウね！

これからもずっとボーダーランズシリーズを愛し続け楽しんでいただけたら幸いです。」

ラファ：竹内栄治

代表作：「ヒプノシスマイク」天国獄 役

「ラファ役の竹内栄治です。

シナリオのぶっとんでる部分と真面目な部分の振り幅が

すごくて、台本もらって読むのが毎回楽しみでした。

僕の思うラファなりに、自由に遊びながら演じさせていただいています。

気に入っていただけたら嬉しいです。

是非一緒にヒャッハーしましょう！」

ハーロウ：近藤唯

代表作：『アイドルマスター ミリオンライブ! 』篠宮可憐 役

『魅力的なキャラクターの1人を任せていただき嬉しく思っていますし、たくさんの収録を重ねてきたので、今はいよいよお届けする時がきたんだなとわくわくしています。私自身、楽しんで収録に臨ませていただきましたので、ぜひ今作も多くの皆様に楽しんでいただけたら嬉しいです。』

アモン：藤本隆宏

代表作：ドラマ『クジャクのダンス、誰が見た？』(2025年)、警視庁捜査一課係長・赤沢正 役

「皆様はじめまして藤本隆宏です。 大のゲーム好きの私が、以前からの夢であった声優として参加させていただき、本当に嬉しく思っています。ボダラン4、皆様と一緒にプレイできる日を心待ちにしています！」

Photographer : Yoshihiro Tatsuki

ヴェックス：黒木ほの香

TVアニメ/ゲーム「アイドルマスターシャイニーカラーズ」 大崎甘奈 役

『長く愛される作品に関われる高揚感と、わたしでいいのか？という少しの不安を抱えながら初回収録に挑んだことを覚えております。

ヴェックスちゃんは、ダークなカッコよさに憧れてはいるものの、動物を見ると猫なで声になるし、驚いた時には可愛いリアクションをとったりと女の子らしい部分もあるのが魅力です。そんな彼女がヒャッハーするときはどうなるのか！ぜひ楽しみにしていて下さい。』

『ボーダーランズ4』日本語吹替キャスト発表トレーラー：https://youtu.be/PYsbiITksMc?si=vcl3zUj0OwI71Q95

『ボーダーランズ4』 はPlayStation(R)︎5、Xbox Series X|S、PC（SteamおよびEpic Games Store）にて2025年9月12日（金）に発売、 Nintendo SwitchTM2版は10月3日（金）に発売予定です。現在予約受付中です。

日本版公式サイトはこちら：https://2kgames.jp/borderlands4_jp/

『ボーダーランズ4』 の最新情報および予約購入については、https://2kgames.jp/borderlands4_jp/

をご覧ください。YouTube、Facebook、X、Instagram、TikTok でのフォローもよろしくお願いします。

『ボーダーランズ4』のレーティングはCERO Zです。

Gearbox Softwareは2Kの開発スタジオです。2KはTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc.（NASDAQ: TTWO）の販売レーベルです。

*オンラインプレイには、インターネット接続とSHiFTアカウントが必要です。家庭用ゲーム機でのオンラインプレイには、有料サブスクリプションが別途必要です。利用規約が適用されます。

