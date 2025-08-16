【DPC KOBE】ピックルボールをもっと自由に。『オープンプレー』 8月好評開催中

【リリース概要｜「ひとりでも気軽に」"オープンプレー"好評開催中】

株式会社ITC



エントランスのカーテンをくぐると、空間いっぱいに響く音楽、軽快に弾む打球音、そして「ナイスショット！」の掛け声。DPC KOBEのオープンプレーは、ただゲームをするだけでなく、人と人が自然につながる特別な時間です。

その場で出会った仲間と即席ペアを組み、ゲームがはじまる。自然と広がる笑顔と声援。ルールを理解し、一通りゲームを楽しめる方が、さらに試合経験を積みたい、もっと上達したいと感じるのはとても自然なこと――そんな思いを後押しするのがDPC KOBEのオープンプレーです。

本場アメリカでは、出勤前の早朝や仕事帰りの夜など、どのコートでも見られるおなじみの光景。多彩な相手とのゲームを通じて、仲間同士で成長できる喜び。そしてなにより勝敗以上に、コートを共有する時間と雰囲気そのものが、従来の競技志向にはないスポーツの未来を描き出します。

参加のきっかけはそれぞれ。「友人の予定が合わない日」「新しい対戦を求めて」――どんな理由でも歓迎です。プレーの合間には自然と応援や談笑の声があふれ、初参加でもすぐに輪に溶け込めます。ここで過ごす数時間が、新しい仲間や発見につながるはずです。

ピックルボールは、誰でも始めやすい手軽なスポーツ。ルールを覚えてゲームができるようになれば準備はOKです。とにかく何も気にせずオープンプレーに参加してみてください。その先には、ゲームの面白さと奥深さ、そして仲間との出会いという大きな喜びがまっています。ぜひDPC KOBEでお会いできるのを楽しみにしています。

Press Release Overview | “Come Alone, Play Together” - Open Play at DPC KOBE

Step through the entrance curtain and be welcomed by music filling the air, the crisp rhythm of bouncing pickleballs, and lively calls of “Nice shot!” Open Play at DPC KOBE is more than just playing games-it’s a special time where people naturally connect.

On the spot, players team up with new partners, and games begin. Smiles and words of encouragement spread effortlessly. For those who already know the rules and can enjoy a full game, it’s only natural to want more match experience and to sharpen their skills-and that’s exactly what DPC KOBE’s Open Play is here to support.

In the United States, this scene is a familiar one-early mornings before work, or evenings after hours-where diverse matchups bring both growth and joy. More than the score, it’s the shared court time and the welcoming atmosphere that shape a vision of sport beyond traditional competition.

Everyone has their own reason for joining: “A day when friends couldn’t make it,” or “looking for new opponents.” Whatever the reason, between games the air fills with encouragement and friendly conversation, making it easy even for first-time participants to feel at home. The hours spent here will surely lead to new friendships and discoveries.

Pickleball is a sport anyone can start with ease. Once you’ve learned the rules and can keep a rally going, you’re ready. Just step into an Open Play session, and you’ll find not only the fun and depth of the game, but also the joy of connecting with others. We look forward to welcoming you at DPC KOBE.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session｜ピックルボール・オープンプレー】

ピックルボールがやりたくて仕方がない。

でもグループ人数がそろわない。

そんなときにぴったりなのが、DPC KOBE の”オープンプレー”です。お好きな時間枠をえらんで、お一人から気軽に参加できるプレー・プログラムです。

その場に集まったプレイヤー同士で、ペアを変えながらゲームを楽しむ、ピックルボールならではの魅力が詰まった参加型セッションです。

コートは共有制で、参加者全員で順番に交代しながらプレーします。

ラリーをしていない時間も、観戦や会話を通じて交流が生まれ、プレーそのもの以上に“空間を楽しむこと”を目的としています。

おひとり参加の方も大歓迎。

多くの方が個人でエントリーされており、自然と輪が広がる雰囲気をお楽しみいただけます。





日程｜8月開催予定

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/301_1_f41785eaca36ea5f982b4b71a2515e59.jpg?v=202508160125 ]



定員｜ 16名

対象｜

初級：試合に出はじめたレベル

中上級：試合に出て勝つことができるレベル

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

開催条件｜必ずご確認ください

最少催行人数：4名

開催日前日18:00時点で参加者が3名以下の場合は中止となります

中止の場合、使用されたクレジットカード会社を通じて返金処理が行われます

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制

吉原 哲平佐藤 匠洋村川 允彦

梶山 智紀生船 遼福井 宏光

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

【Session｜Pickleball Open Play】

You can’t wait to get on the court for pickleball-

but your group just can’t get the numbers together.

That’s exactly when DPC KOBE’s Open Play is perfect. Choose your preferred time slot and join this casual, drop-in style program, starting from just one player.

Players who gather on the spot form rotating pairs, enjoying games with different partners-a unique charm of pickleball packed into a participatory session. Courts are shared, with everyone taking turns in rotation.

Even when you’re not rallying, there’s plenty of connection through watching games and casual conversation, making the goal as much about enjoying the space itself as about playing.

Solo participants are more than welcome. In fact, many people join individually, creating a naturally welcoming atmosphere where the circle of players easily grows.ence.



Schedule｜Planned for August

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/301_2_ee5f93421228885767aff5a5a6be3852.jpg?v=202508160125 ]

Capacity｜ 16 participants

Eligibility｜

Beginner: Players who have just started participating in matches

Intermediate/Advanced: Players who can compete and win matches

Registration｜

Advance payment via Peatix ticketing site (links above)

Participation Fee｜ Tax-included prices as listed above

Event Conditions｜ Please Read

Minimum number of participants: 4

If there are 0-3 participants as of 6:00 PM the day before the event, the session will be cancelled

In case of cancellation, a full refund will be processed through your credit card provider

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DDPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。