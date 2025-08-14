教育格差を生成AIで解消へ--ゼネット、AWSのEducation Equity Initiativeに選出

株式会社ゼネット

株式会社ゼネット（本社：東京都豊島区、代表取締役：四元一弘）は、Amazon Web Services（AWS）が主導する Education Equity Initiative（教育の公平性促進プログラム） に選出されました。これにより、同社が提供する生成AI搭載型学習管理システム「Xlabo（エックスラボ）」を活用したプロジェクトが、AWSクレジットの支援を受けることとなります。

「AWS Education Equity Initiative」は、2024年に開始された取り組みで、今後5年間にわたり最大1億米ドル相当のクラウドクレジットを提供し、教育機会が限られた地域や人々に向けたデジタル学習ソリューションの構築や拡大を支援します。

今回の選出は、ゼネットがXlaboを通じて実施している以下のような社会的活動が評価されたことによるものです。

■ 主な取り組み内容

◯ バングラデシュをはじめとする途上国へのICT教育支援

バングラデシュの大学および政府機関と連携し、Xlaboを活用した寄付講座やICT人材育成の支援を推進。教育インフラが十分に整っていない地域において、高度なオンライン学習環境の提供を目指しています。今後はバングラデシュにとどまらず、教育機会が限られている他の途上国への展開も予定しています。（バングラデシュ産学官のトップ人材がゼネットを訪問：https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000008.000143141.html）

◯ 日本国内の不登校・ひきこもり状態の若者支援

認定NPO法人「高卒支援会」と協力し、フリースクールに通う生徒や社会との接点を持ちづらい若者に向けて、Xlaboおよび教材の提供を行っています。これにより、学び直しや社会復帰の第一歩を支援しています。

(認定NPO法人 高卒支援会インタビュー記事 https://platform.xlabo.jp/voices/kousotsu-shienkai/index.html)

今回の支援により、Xlaboのシステム基盤をより一層強化し、学習者に対して安定的かつ高品質な学習環境を幅広く提供できるようになります。AWSのクラウド技術・生成AI・データ分析基盤などを活用し、多言語対応、アクセス負荷の最適化、AIを用いた個別最適化学習の実現を図っていく予定です。

AWS Education Equity Initiative グローバルリードである Aanya Niaz 氏は次のように述べています。

「クラウドやAI技術の進化は、教育へのアクセスを拡大し、世界中の学習者に新たな可能性を提供しています。AWS Education Equity Initiativeを通じて、株式会社ゼネットの革新的な取り組みを支援できることを誇りに思います。すべての学習者が、住む場所や経済的状況にかかわらず、デジタル時代において成功する機会を持つべきです。」

AWS Education Equity Initiative の詳細はこちら：

https://aws.amazon.com/jp/about-aws/our-impact/education-equity-initiative/

■ ゼネットの社会的使命

ゼネットは「ICTを通して社会に貢献する」という企業ミッションのもと、国内外の教育格差の是正を目指し、民間企業としてできる支援のあり方を模索し続けています。生成AIやクラウドなどの先端テクノロジーを活用し、誰もが公平に学習機会を得られる社会の実現に向け、今後も積極的に取り組んでまいります。

[Appendix: English Translation]

Zenet Inc. Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Equity Initiative

- Project utilizing the AI-powered learning management system "Xlabo" to receive AWS Credit

Tokyo, Japan - Zenet Inc. (Headquarters: Toshima-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazuhiro Shimoto) has been selected for the Education Equity Initiative led by Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a result, a project utilizing Zenet’s generative AI-powered learning management system, Xlabo, will receive support in the form of AWS Credits.

The AWS Education Equity Initiative, launched in 2024, provides up to USD 100 million worth of cloud credits over the next five years to help qualifying organizations build or scale digital learning solutions for underserved communities.

Zenet was selected in recognition of its ongoing social impact initiatives powered by Xlabo, including the following activities:

Key Initiatives

◯ Supporting ICT Education in Developing Countries such as Bangladesh

Zenet collaborates with universities and government institutions in Bangladesh to provide pro bono courses and develop ICT talent using Xlabo. The company is working to bring advanced online learning environments to regions where educational infrastructure is still underdeveloped. Expansion into other developing countries facing similar challenges is also planned.

(Visit by top academic and government leaders from Bangladesh to Zenet: https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000008.000143141.html)

◯ Supporting Young People in Japan Facing School Refusal and Social Withdrawal

In partnership with the certified NPO Kousotsu Shien-kai, Zenet provides Xlabo and accompanying educational materials to students attending alternative schools and to young individuals facing difficulties connecting with society. These efforts help support re-learning and reintegration.

(Kousotsu Shien-kai Interview: https://platform.xlabo.jp/voices/kousotsu-shienkai/index.html)

With the support provided by AWS, Zenet aims to further enhance the Xlabo platform's infrastructure and expand its capacity to deliver high-quality, stable learning environments to a broader audience. By leveraging AWS technologies such as cloud computing, generative AI, and data analytics, Zenet will work toward enabling multilingual support, traffic optimization, and AI-driven personalized learning experiences.

Aanya Niaz, AWS Global Lead for AWS Education Equity Initiative, said:

“The rapid advancement of cloud and AI technologies is expanding access to education and creating new opportunities for learners around the world,” said Aanya Niaz, Global Lead for the AWS Education Equity Initiative. “We are proud to support Zenet’s innovative efforts to ensure that every learner-regardless of location or resources-has the opportunity to succeed in the digital age.”

Learn more about the AWS Education Equity Initiative:

https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/our-impact/education-equity-initiative/

Zenet's Social Mission

Zenet is committed to contributing to society through ICT, striving to reduce educational disparities both in Japan and internationally. As a private company, Zenet continuously explores ways to support equitable education. Through the use of cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI and cloud computing, the company actively works toward building a society where everyone has access to fair and meaningful learning opportunities.