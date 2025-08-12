【旅行会社様・旅行代理店様向け】 インバウンド向けコンテンツが新登場！日本の「食」「歴史」を巡る「ヴィーガンツアー」が始動します！

株式会社 Live Life

ヴィーガン導入支援事業を営む株式会社Live Life（所在地：東京都港区、代表：藤井このみ）は、本日2025年8月12日より、訪日外国人旅行者向けの「ヴィーガンツアー」の予約受付をスタートいたします。本ツアーは、特定非営利活動法人日本ヴィーガン協会（理事長：室谷真由美）の監修により企画。味噌づくり・おにぎり作りを通して日本の発酵文化や米食文化、ジャパニーズ・ヴィーガンの魅力をより知ることができます。加えて、抹茶体験や文化財見学などを通して港区大門・浜松町エリアの歴史を学ぶこともでき、日本文化を堪能できる体験サービスです。

ヴィーガンツアーにかける想い

世界におけるベジタリアン・ヴィーガンの人口は、欧米諸国を中心に毎年約1%ずつ増加し、2018年時点ですでに約6.3憶人に達しました。特にアメリカ（中南米含む）における増加は顕著で、1998年には1,600万人だったベジタリアン人口は2018年には4,500万人になるなど、20年で約2.8倍に増加しており、今後も増加することが予測されています。（出典：観光庁「飲食事業者等におけるベジタリアン・ヴィーガン対応ガイド(https://www.mlit.go.jp/kankocho/content/810003294.pdf)」より）

日本においても、訪日外国人観光客の増加とともに、宗教的背景やライフスタイルから「プラントベース」「ヴィーガン」対応を求める声が高まっています。

特に欧米豪を中心とした旅行者にとって、日本で安心してヴィーガン食を楽しめる体験が貴重かつ高い満足度を生む要素となっています。（参照：Plant Based News(https://plantbasednews.org/lifestyle/travel/japan-attract-vegan-tourists/?utm_source)）

和食の原点には動物性不使用の食文化が根付いており、発酵・米・旬の野菜を活かした食の知恵は、まさにヴィーガンに親和性の高い内容であるにも関わらず、あまり知られていない現状があります。

「どこよりもヴィーガンが美味しい国=日本」を発信すべく、ヴィーガンの方が安心して楽しみながら、日本文化や歴史を体感できるツアーを、まずは日本の中心部である港区よりお届けいたします。

サービス概要

サービス名：Vegan Tour Japan（ヴィーガンツアージャパン）

開始日：2025年9月1日（2025年8月12日より受付開始）

体験内容例：

・創業150年老舗こうじ店で仕入れた米麹使用の味噌づくり体験

・希少な東京米と東京湾で採れた海苔使用のおにぎり作り体験

・増上寺の子院「廣度院」御堂での抹茶体験

・人力車での東京タワー・増上寺周辺散策

・東京23区唯一の酒蔵にて日本酒飲み比べ体験

料金：19,500円（税込）～（体験内容により異なる）

予約方法：公式サイト(https://jqc13.hp.peraichi.com/)の予約フォームより（英語対応可）

特徴- 完全ヴィーガン対応：動物性原料不使用- 特定非営利活動法人日本ヴィーガン協会監修- 文化財での体験：増上寺の子院・廣度院での抹茶体験付き- ツアー内容に応じた柔軟な対応：2名～100名を超えるご予約も対応可能- 経験豊富な英語対応スタッフ：多国籍ゲストを想定した運営体制本件に関するお問い合わせ

会社名：株式会社Live Life

所在地：東京都港区

担当：藤井このみ

Email：vegantourjapan@gmail.com

公式サイト：https://jqc13.hp.peraichi.com/

以下、同内容（英文）

[For Travel Agencies & Tour Operators]

New Inbound Tour: “Vegan Tour Japan” - Explore Japanese Food and History with a 100% Plant-Based Experience

Tokyo, Japan - August 12, 2025 -

Live Life Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato City, Tokyo; Representative: Konomi Fujii), a company specializing in vegan consulting and plant-based hospitality solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of “Vegan Tour Japan”, a new cultural experience tour designed for inbound travelers seeking authentic Japanese traditions with complete vegan support. Reservations open today for tours starting September 1, 2025.

Supervised by the Japan Vegan Association (Chairperson: Mayumi Muroya), the tour offers hands-on experiences such as miso-making and onigiri (rice ball) crafting, highlighting Japan’s fermentation culture, rice-centered food heritage, and the unique appeal of Japanese vegan cuisine. Guests will also enjoy a matcha tea ceremony at a cultural heritage site and explore the historical Daemon & Hamamatsucho area in Minato City.

Why This Tour Matters

The global vegetarian and vegan population has been growing by approximately 1% annually, reaching an estimated 630 million people by 2018, with particularly rapid growth in the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. In the United States (including Latin America), the vegetarian population increased from 16 million in 1998 to 45 million in 2018 - a 2.8-fold rise in 20 years - and is expected to keep growing. (Source: Japan Tourism Agency, “Guidelines for Vegetarian/Vegan-Friendly Food Service(https://www.mlit.go.jp/kankocho/content/810003294.pdf)”)

In Japan, the increase in inbound tourism has been accompanied by a growing demand for plant-based and vegan options due to religious, health, and lifestyle reasons. For many travelers from Europe, North America, and Australia, having safe and enjoyable vegan dining experiences in Japan is both rare and highly satisfying. (Reference: Plant Based News(https://plantbasednews.org/lifestyle/travel/japan-attract-vegan-tourists/?utm_source))

Traditional Japanese cuisine, rooted in rice, fermentation, and seasonal vegetables, is naturally compatible with vegan principles-yet remains underrecognized. Through this tour, Live Life aims to share the message: “Japan is the most delicious country for vegans.”

Tour Overview

Tour Name: Vegan Tour Japan

Start Date: September 1, 2025 (reservations open August 12, 2025)

Sample Experiences:

Miso-making workshop using rice koji from a 150-year-old traditional malt shop

Onigiri-making with rare Tokyo-grown rice and seaweed harvested from Tokyo Bay

Matcha tea ceremony at Kōdōin, a sub-temple of Zojoji Temple (designated cultural heritage site)

Rickshaw ride around Tokyo Tower and Zojoji Temple

Sake tasting at the only sake brewery in Tokyo’s 23 wards

Price: From \19,500 (tax included; varies depending on activities)

Booking: Via official website reservation form (English available)

Key Features

100% Vegan-Friendly: No animal products used

Supervised by the Japan Vegan Association

Cultural Heritage Venue: Matcha ceremony at Kōdōin (Zojoji sub-temple)

Flexible Group Sizes: From 2 to over 100 participants

Experienced English-Speaking Staff: Designed for multinational guests

Contact for Inquiries

Live Life Co., Ltd.

Attn: Konomi Fujii

Email: vegantourjapan@gmail.com

Website: https://jqc13.hp.peraichi.com/

Location: Minato City, Tokyo, Japan