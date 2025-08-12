Asu Capital Partners Launches Japan’s First Residency Program ″AG1″ Empowering Founders to Go Global

アス・キャピタル・パートナーズ株式会社

Asu Capital Partners (Headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo; Co-Founders: Hideo Natsume and Lucheng Li; hereinafter “ACP”), a venture capital firm supporting entrepreneurs with a “Japan to Global” vision, is proud to announce the launch of “AG1 by Asu Capital Partners” - Japan’s first full-scale residency program designed to support seed-stage / early-stage startup founders through a live-in entrepreneurial accelerator experience.

Background Behind the Launch of “AG1”

A singularity for minds to grow - starting from "AG1" in Tokyo, Japan

The global startup landscape is undergoing a period of major transformation. From rising geopolitical tensions and the rapid advancement of emerging technologies-particularly AI-to the increasing global mobility of tech talent, traditional norms and growth models are being fundamentally challenged.

In Japan, the government has announced the “Startup Development Five-year Plan” to accelerate the growth and globalization of the startup ecosystem. While meaningful progress is being made, the country still lacks the infrastructure and environment necessary to fully support international entrepreneurs and tech talent. Despite growing interest in Japan as a startup destination, many talented global founders abandon their plans due to numerous structural and operational barriers.

AG1 was launched to help overcome these challenges and create an environment where global talent and domestic entrepreneurs can collaborate and thrive from day one under a “Japan to Global” mindset. By introducing Japan’s first full-scale residency program-already becoming a common model in Western startup ecosystems-AG1 offers comprehensive 0-to-1 launch support for startup teams with global ambitions.

From Japan to the world-AG1 aspires to become the starting point for a new generation of entrepreneurs who dare to go beyond borders.

About the Residency Program

As a response to this changing environment, the AG1 Residency Program leverages Asu Capital Partners’ global network and hands-on experience to provide holistic support for early-stage startup teams looking to launch and grow their businesses in Japan.

The program is designed for startups in the pre-foundation to seed stage. Selected teams (1-3 core members) will live in a provided residence in central Tokyo for 10 weeks, with free housing and access to a co-working space. During this period, participants will receive tailored mentoring and attend sessions focused on product development, user research, and market strategy.

Applications are open to entrepreneurs and developers from around the world-not just Japan. As long as applicants can commit to the full in-person program and focus entirely on building their program, everyone is welcome to apply. While accommodation and workspace are provided at no cost, participants are responsible for their own travel and living expenses. Please note that English is the primary language used in this program.

The program will feature mentorship from top entrepreneurs and investors from both Japan and abroad, as well as domain experts in AI and consumer technology.

Additionally, AG1 has secured partnerships with leading Japanese listed company, with further details to be announced in a press release at the end of September.

Note: Kindly note that the generated image displayed above are for reference only and may be subject to change.

Who Should Apply

Tentative Program Schedule

- Founders and core teams (1-3 members) working on AI or consumer-related products- Startups in the pre-foundation, pre-seed, or seed stages- Entrepreneurs and developers who are eager to rapidly develop their product and grow their venture during the residency- Those interested in expanding globally, not just in Japan

October-December 2025 (10 Weeks)

- Week 1: Onboarding- Weeks 2-3: Mentor meetings, user interviews & insight gathering- Weeks 4-8: Build & Grow- Week 9: Feedback sessions- Week 10: Final prep & Demo Day

Please note: The program details are currently being finalized and are subject to change.

How to Apply

Please fill out the application form below and upload materials introducing your product (text, link, video, deck, etc. - any format is accepted).

Application Form: https://forms.gle/AJVNem32Qi9SMoJu7

Selection Process

Document screening → Online interviews (multiple rounds may be conducted) → Final decision and acceptance notification

Note: We have a limited number of slots available. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and the call will be closed once all positions are filled. Early applications are highly encouraged.

Inquiries

For inquiries regarding the contents of this residency program, including potential collaborations, please contact us at the email address below.

Contact: info@asu.vc

About Us

Company Name: Asu Capital Partners KK

Founders: Hideo Natsume, Lucheng Li

Headquarters: Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan

Fund: Asu Capital Partners I Investment Limited Partnership

Investment Focus: Sector-agnostic, startups who aims for "Japan to Global"

Stage: Pre-seed to seed

Website: https://asu.vc

Contact: info@asu.vc