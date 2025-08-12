株式会社Kikuvi、DXPO東京「バックオフィスDXPO 東京’25【夏】」に初出展

株式会社Kikuvi

株式会社Kikuvi（本社：神奈川県鎌倉市、代表取締役社長：佐藤拳斗、読み：キクヴィ）は、2025年8月19日（水）～20日（木）に東京ビッグサイトで開催される 「バックオフィスDXPO 東京’25【夏】」 に初出展いたします。

当社は、大量のヒアリング業務をAIで高速自動化するヒアリング特化型SaaS「Kikuvi」を提供しています。今回の展示会では、来場者の皆様に「Kikuvi」の最新機能を実際に体験いただき、人事・総務・経営企画・内部監査などバックオフィス部門だけでなく、経営層の迅速かつ精度の高い意思決定に直結する活用方法をご確認いただけます。

バックオフィスから経営層まで活用できるユースケース

・ エンゲージメントサーベイの自動化

従業員満足度や組織健康度を短期間で集計・可視化し、経営陣が戦略施策を迅速に立案可能。

・ 1on1ミーティングの効率化

事前質問～議事録化～要約までを自動化し、現場マネージャーの負担を軽減。蓄積データを経営層が人材戦略に活用。

・ 退職者インタビューの標準化

離職理由や改善提案を網羅的に収集・分析し、採用計画や組織改善の経営判断に反映。

・ 内部監査ヒアリングの迅速化

各部門への聞き取りや証跡収集を自動化。監査結果を経営層がリアルタイムで把握し、リスクマネジメントを強化。

・ 顧客・市場調査の経営レポート化

顧客やパートナーへのヒアリングを体系化し、経営会議で即活用できる分析レポートを自動生成。





ヒアリングの“定型作業”をAIで完全自動化

ビジネスにおけるヒアリング業務は、営業・マーケティング・人事・採用・監査などあらゆる分野で意思決定の精度を高める重要なプロセスです。

Kikuviは、「質問 → 収録 → 要約 → インサイト抽出」をワンストップで自動化。さらに、多拠点・多人数への同時ヒアリングを可能にし、現場の業務効率化と経営判断のスピード・精度向上を同時に実現します。これにより、年間数百時間規模の業務時間削減と誰が行ってもブレない質問品質を提供します。





展示会での見どころ

・ バックオフィス～経営層までの幅広いユースケースを実演

・ AIによるリアルタイム要約・インサイト抽出のデモンストレーション

・ 導入事例やROIシミュレーションのご紹介

・ 先行体験版へのアーリーユーザー登録案内

開催概要

イベント名：バックオフィスDXPO 東京’25【夏】

会期：2025年8月19日（水）～20日（木）

会場：東京ビッグサイト 西1・2ホール

公式サイト：https://dxpo.jp/real/box/tokyo/

Kikuvi公式サイト：https://kikuvi.com









Kikuvi Inc. (Headquarters: Kamakura, Kanagawa; CEO: Kento Sato) will make its debut exhibition at “Back Office DXPO Tokyo 2025 [Summer]”, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from Wednesday, August 19 to Thursday, August 20, 2025.

We provide “Kikuvi,” a SaaS platform specialized in interview tasks that rapidly automates large-scale interviews and surveys with AI.

At this exhibition, visitors will be able to experience Kikuvi’s latest features first-hand and explore practical use cases that directly contribute to faster and more accurate decision-making-not only for back-office departments such as HR, general affairs, corporate planning, and internal audit, but also for top management.

Use Cases from Back Office to Executive Level- Automating Engagement SurveysRapidly aggregate and visualize employee satisfaction and organizational health, enabling executives to swiftly design strategic initiatives.- Streamlining 1-on-1 MeetingsAutomate the entire process from pre-meeting questionnaires to minutes creation and summarization, reducing the burden on managers and enabling management to leverage accumulated data for talent strategy.- Standardizing Exit InterviewsCollect and analyze reasons for resignation and improvement suggestions comprehensively, feeding into executive decisions for recruitment planning and organizational improvement.- Accelerating Internal Audit InterviewsAutomate departmental interviews and evidence collection, allowing executives to monitor audit results in real-time and strengthen risk management.- Transforming Customer & Market Research into Executive ReportsSystematize interviews with customers and partners, and automatically generate analytical reports ready for immediate use in management meetings.

Complete Automation of “Routine” Interview Tasks with AI

In business, interview tasks-whether in sales, marketing, HR, recruitment, or auditing-are vital processes that enhance the accuracy of decision-making.

Kikuvi automates the entire workflow-“Question → Recording → Summarization → Insight Extraction”-in a single streamlined process. It also enables simultaneous interviews across multiple locations and participants, improving both operational efficiency on the ground and the speed and accuracy of executive decision-making. This delivers hundreds of hours in annual labor savings while ensuring consistent question quality regardless of who conducts the interview.

Exhibition Highlights- Live demonstrations of diverse use cases from back office to executive-level applications- Real-time AI summarization and insight extraction demos- Case studies and ROI simulations- Early user registration for pre-release access

Event Overview

Event Name: Back Office DXPO Tokyo 2025 [Summer]

Dates: Wednesday, August 19 - Thursday, August 20, 2025

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, West Halls 1 & 2

Official Website: https://dxpo.jp/real/box/tokyo/

Kikuvi Official Website: https://kikuvi.com