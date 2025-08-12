文化が経済を動かす時代へ──AI時代の先を読むJapan Beauty Network（JBN）

一般社団法人JapanBeautyNetwork

「歴史の転換点を俯瞰すれば、『人文主義の復興』は世界が避けて通れない潮流として現れます。14世紀、経済の再興と都市文化の成熟を背景に誕生したルネサンス。そして19世紀末から20世紀初頭、ヨーロッパで開花したアール・ヌーヴォー(フランス語：Art nouveau) の興隆─。そのいずれもが、時代の変革期における“文化の再定義”でした。とりわけアール・ヌーヴォーは、産業革命がもたらした大量生産と芸術の質的低下への反発から生まれた潮流であり、AIが急速に社会構造を変容させつつある現代と、驚くほど呼応していると私は見ています」。（グローバル経営アドバイザー・文化経済戦略家 高橋琴美）

有形文化財にて。AI時代の未来を歴史の視座から語る──文化経済の第一人者・高橋琴美氏（Japan Beauty Network創設者）と、伝統工芸復興に尽力し、長年交流を重ねてきた澤田太郎氏（元大丸松坂屋社長）

「ジャポニズムがアール・ヌーヴォーに与えた影響からも、日本美が過去に世界に与えた影響力の大きさを物語っています。エミール・ガレやルネ・ラリックの作品に見られる曲線、非対称、自然回帰の造形は、日本美術からの直接的なインスピレーションを反映しています。

つまり、日本の“静けさの哲学”は、すでに過去においても世界の美意識を再構築するほどの力を持っていたのです」。

この見解に呼応するように、澤田太郎氏（元大丸松坂屋社長）は、日本庭園の苔に宿る価値を例にこう語った。「苔は単なる緑ではなく、時間の蓄積と余白を可視化する存在です。それが人の心に深い安らぎと価値を与えるのです」。澤田氏は、この“余白”こそが日本独自の美学であり、同時にグローバルに通じる普遍性を持つと指摘した。

さらに高橋氏は未来を見据えてこう断言する。

「AIの波が社会構造を塗り替えた後、次に世界を動かすのは“文化経済”です。

テクノロジーが均質化する時代だからこそ、無形の美と物語が差別化の最大ポイントとなる──それが私の見通しです。」

この先見性は、ラグジュアリーブランドの本質理解とも重なる。

「エルメスやカルティエのように、世紀を超えて世界の美意識を牽引し続けるラグジュアリーメゾンは、“ストーリー”“職人技”そして“文化的文脈”という目に見えない価値を戦略的に纏い、ブランド価値を高め続けてきました。それは無形資産（英語：Intangible Asset）として精緻に磨き上げられ、その影響力は企業の枠を超え、国家の文化的プレゼンスや経済成長にまで寄与します。

こうした無形資産こそが、価格や流行に左右されない永続的なブランド力の源泉であり、これからの市場でその力を最大化する鍵は、精緻で一貫性のあるストーリーテリングにあります」。

そして、自身が創設したJapan Beauty Network（JBN）についてこう語る。

「JBNは、日本美にまつわる人・モノ・コトを厳選し、戦略的に編集・発信する“文化資本プラットフォーム”です。これまで可視化されてこなかった日本の美の本質を、明確なブランド文脈に昇華し、世界の第一線へ届けます。それは単なる文化紹介ではなく、文化的価値を経済的価値へと変換するブランド構築のメソッドそのものです。

すでに名匠と呼ばれる師（マスター）、地方の酒蔵をはじめとする希少なものづくり企業、そして唯一無二の文化体験を創出するクリエイターたちが、JBNに集い始めています。

私たちが目指すのは──エルメスやカルティエのように、“見えない美”と技に物語と希少性を戦略的に付与し、そのブランド価値を確かな経済価値へと変換すること。

文化を資本として市場を動かし、AI時代の先を行く新たな価値創造モデルを提示すること。

それが、Japan Beauty Networkの挑戦であり、私が手がける未来のブランド戦略です」。

世界のラグジュアリーブランド、グローバル企業の経営層に対し経営アドバイザーとして、国際事業戦略とブランディングで確かな実績を築いてきた高橋琴美氏。

そして、日本の百貨店業界を新たな形でリードし続け、日本美の持つ可能性をさらに深めながら、石川県輪島の伝統工芸の復興に挑む澤田太郎氏。

異なる領域で第一線を走り続けてきた二人に共通するのは、日本美を世界の舞台で輝かせるという揺るぎない使命。

その知と経験が交わった瞬間、歴史と未来が呼応し合い、ひとつの“文化資本の対話”が生まれた。

この歴史を行き来するような対話は、文化を経済に変える国際的な挑戦の第一歩となった。



Japan Beauty Networkは、志を共にする経営者、企業・自治体・文化機関と手を携え、日本美の物語を世界に届けていく。そして、その先に続く次の特別対談を、志を共にする方々と共に迎えたい。

【代表プロフィール】

一般社団法人 Japan Beauty Network創設者 高橋琴美 (Christine Takahashi)

高橋琴美（Christine Takahashi）

Cultural Capital Strategist｜Global CEO Advisor｜Founder, Japan Beauty Network｜CEO, Worldwide City Group（文化経済戦略家｜グローバル経営アドバイザー｜Japan Beauty Network 創設者

ハーバード・ビジネス・スクールAMP修了。MBA（経営学修士）。

キャリア初期より海外でグローバル企業の経営実務に携わり、米国・アジアを舞台に経営戦略、国際交渉、組織変革を推進。以来20年以上にわたり、世界のトップ企業、ラグジュアリーブランド、政府要人に対し、戦略助言・文化政策・国際交渉の最前線で活躍。



クロスボーダーM&A分野ではアジア有数の実績を誇り、2025年に米 Business Management Review より「Top M&A Service Company」賞を受賞。

前年には申真衣氏が同誌で特集され、2年連続で注目された日本人女性経営者となる。

本年、「文化を国家の競争力へと昇華する」という先駆的ビジョンのもと、無形の日本美を経済資本へと昇華するプラットフォーム Japan Beauty Network（JBN） を創設。

文化と経済、精神性とビジネス、伝統と未来を架橋する戦略家として、国内外の経済界・文化人・富裕層から高い支持を得ている。

茶道・華道・ジュエリーデザイン・中国茶芸に通じ、知性と美意識を体現する“グローバル・ビューティ”として、国際舞台で注目を集めている。

高橋琴美公式サイト： https://www.cotomiworld.com/

【団体概要】

JBNロゴ

団体名：一般社団法人 Japan Beauty Network（JBN）

所在地：東京都港区高輪2丁目21番1号 高輪ゲートウェイシティ

代表者：高橋琴美（Christine Takahashi）

事業内容：日本の“見えない美”に根ざした文化資本を、世界と共有する共創エコシステムの構築。活動を通した地方創生、女性の活躍支援、次世代リーダーの育成を通じ、文化を基盤とした新たな社会的価値の創出。

公式Webサイト：https://www.japanbeautynetwork.org

JBN代表紹介サイト： https://www.cotomiworld.com



When Culture Drives the Economy - Japan Beauty Network (JBN) Shaping the Future Beyond the AI Era

Christine Takahashi, one of Japan’s most influential business leaders, founder of the Japan Beauty Network, and a trusted Global CEO Advisor, received 320 messages from top executives in 30 countries after her special dialogue this July at a nationally registered cultural property. “History repeats itself,” she reflected, unveiling her vision for a new era where culture drives global economic power.

As AI accelerates market homogenisation, intangible assets rooted in cultural heritage are emerging as decisive differentiators. Takahashi, a cultural capital strategist and adviser to global luxury brands and listed company boards, argues that the next phase of growth will come from monetising cultural narratives.

“In history, economic and technological shifts have often redefined culture,” she notes. “The Renaissance and Art Nouveau-whose curves and organic forms, as seen in Emile Galle and Rene Lalique, were inspired by Japanese art-reshaped aesthetic values worldwide. Japan’s philosophy of stillness had the power to redefine beauty,” she says.

Taro Sawada, former president of Daimaru Matsuzakaya and now reviving Wajima’s traditional crafts, offers a parallel: “Moss in a Japanese garden is the visible accumulation of time and space, providing deep emotional value.” This “ma,” or meaningful emptiness, is a uniquely Japanese aesthetic with universal appeal.

From Philosophy to Strategy

Takahashi sees direct application to business. “Post-AI, the most enduring advantage will lie in the cultural economy. In an age where technology flattens differentiation, intangible beauty and coherent storytelling will be the most valuable assets.”

Luxury brands have proven the model. Hermes, Cartier and others lead not through price or trend, but by embedding narrative, craftsmanship and cultural context into brand architecture-refined to a degree that their impact extends to national cultural presence and soft power.

Operationalising Cultural Capital

JBN curates and positions the essence of Japanese beauty-people, products, experiences-within a strategic brand context, converting cultural value into economic value. Master artisans, historic sake breweries, and creators of rare cultural experiences are joining, with the goal of making Japanese beauty a strategic asset for domestic and global markets.

With two decades advising Fortune 500 CEOs, luxury retailers, and investors, Takahashi positions cultural capital as both differentiator and growth engine. Alongside leaders like Sawada, she aims to elevate Japanese aesthetics as a competitive force in the global economy.

Their dialogue-bridging centuries of cultural influence and the emerging cultural economy-shows how culture, when treated as capital, can move markets. For Takahashi, this is not an abstract ideal, but a concrete strategy for value creation beyond the AI era.

Japan Beauty Network will partner with visionary executives, corporations, municipalities, and cultural institutions to deliver the stories of Japanese beauty to the world-transforming heritage into a market-shaping asset.

【ABOUT CHRISTINE TAKAHASHI】

Cultural Capital Strategist | Global CEO Advisor | Founder, Japan Beauty Network

Christine Takahashi is a globally recognized business strategist and cultural visionary bridging East and West through leadership, diplomacy, and beauty. With 20+ years advising multinational corporations, luxury brands, and governments in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, she is among the most influential Japanese women shaping global business through culture.

As CEO of Worldwide City Group and a Harvard Business School alumna, she has led landmark cross-border M&A and transformation initiatives, earning Top M&A Service Company 2025 by Business Management Review.

She founded the Japan Beauty Network (JBN)-a platform redefining Japan’s invisible beauty, spiritual values, and cultural depth as “Cultural Capital.” Her mission: to elevate Japan’s aesthetic heritage into a global economic and diplomatic asset with quiet elegance and transformative impact.

A lifelong practitioner of tea ceremony, ikebana, jewelry design, and Chinese tea arts, Christine unites tradition and innovation to influence policy, commerce, and culture-reshaping the concept of “Japan’s soft power” for the 21st century.

Christine Takahashi Website: www.cotomiworld.com

Official Website: https://www.japanbeautynetwork.org