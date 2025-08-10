アニメで日本語を楽しく学ぶ！AI活用型eラーニング『TalkFun JAPAN』、9月よりα版スタート

株式会社メディアフュージョン

日本語を知ることで、日本をもっと楽しめる--

そんな思いから生まれた新しいeラーニングシステム『TalkFun JAPAN』が、2025年9月より教育コンテンツのα版を公開します！

『TalkFun JAPAN』は、アニメのストーリーを通して、楽しく自然に日本語を学べる革新的な学習プラットフォームです。物語に入り込むような没入感と、実践的な言語習得を両立。初心者から中級者まで、幅広いレベルに対応しています。

さらに、AIを活用した学習支援機能を搭載し、ユーザーの理解度や学習スタイルに合わせたパーソナライズ学習を実現。2026年春には、企業向け日本語研修プログラムとしての展開も予定しており、グローバル人材育成の新たな選択肢として注目されています。

特徴：

🎬 アニメで学ぶ：人気アニメ風のストーリーで、飽きずに続けられる！

🧠 AIによる個別最適化：学習履歴に基づいたレコメンドや復習機能を搭載。

文化理解も深まる：言葉だけでなく、日本の価値観や習慣も学べる。

🏢 企業向け展開予定：来春より、企業内日本語研修向けに順次リリース。

キャッチコピー：

「学びが物語になる、日本語学習の新しいかたち。」

「日本語で感じる、アニメの本当の魅力。」

「アニメのストーリーを、日本語で味わおう。」

リリーススケジュール

α版教育コンテンツ公開：2025年9月初旬予定

企業向け日本語研修プログラム：2026年春より順次展開

お問い合わせ先

株式会社メディアフュージョン

Email: info@mediafusion.co.jp

TEL: 06-6341-8250

▼English▼

Proposal: Learn Japanese Enjoyably through Anime! AI-Enabled E-Learning 'TalkFun JAPAN' to Launch Alpha Version in September

Knowing Japanese allows you to enjoy Japan even more. Born from this thought, the new e-learning system 'TalkFun JAPAN' will release its alpha version of educational content starting September 2025!

'TalkFun JAPAN' is an innovative learning platform that allows you to learn Japanese naturally and enjoyably through anime stories. It combines an immersive experience that feels like diving into the story with practical language acquisition, catering to a wide range of levels from beginners to intermediate learners. Additionally, it incorporates AI-powered learning support features that enable personalized learning tailored to users' understanding levels and learning styles. The rollout of a Japanese training program for companies is also planned for spring 2026, gaining recognition as a novel approach to cultivating global talent.

Features:

🎬 Learn with Anime: Engaging stories styled like popular anime, keeping you entertained while learning.

🧠 AI-Powered Individual Optimization: Equipped with recommendations and review functions based on learning history.

Deepen Cultural Understanding: Learn not only the language but also Japan's values and customs.

🏢 Planned for Corporate Expansion: Sequential releases for in-house Japanese training starting next spring.

Catchphrases:

"Learning Becomes a Story, A New Form of Japanese Learning."

"Experience the True Charm of Anime through Japanese."

"Enjoy the Story of Anime in Japanese."

Release Schedule:

Alpha Educational Content

Release:

Early September 2025Japanese

Japanese Training Programs for Companies: Sequential expansion starting Spring 2026

Contact Information

Media Fusion Co.,Ltd.

Email: info@mediafusion.co.jp

TEL: 06-6341-8250