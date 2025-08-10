【DPC KOBE】一緒に始めよう！福井 宏光コーチとピックルボールデビュー 8/12

【リリース概要｜福井 宏光コーチによる初心者向け特別体験会】

株式会社ITC福井 宏光コーチによる初心者向け特別体験会



次世代型インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」が、ウェルネスと共創を核に本格始動。

国内外で注目が高まるピックルボールを、未経験から安心して始められる特別体験会を開催します。講師は、指導歴30年、ITC神戸をはじめ複数クラブでヘッドコーチを務めるベテラン指導者 福井 宏光（ふくい ひろみつ） コーチ。テニスで培った経験を活かし、初心者にもわかりやすい丁寧なレクチャーを行います。[8/12 チケット予約制]

対象は未経験～初級者の大人・ジュニア。少人数制で、ルールや基本動作から実践的なラリーまで、楽しく学べる内容です。

ピックルボールで体を動かし、新しい仲間と出会い、挑戦する喜びを知る――。

DPC KOBEで、新しい一歩を踏み出してみませんか。

Release Overview | Special Beginner Pickleball Experience Session with Hiromitsu Fukui

DPC KOBE, a state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility, launches in full swing with wellness and collaboration at its core.

This special event offers a welcoming start for complete beginners to enjoy pickleball with confidence. Led by Hiromitsu Fukui-a veteran coach with 30 years of teaching experience and head coach at multiple clubs including ITC Kobe-this session draws on his extensive tennis background to deliver clear, easy-to-follow instruction designed especially for newcomers. [Aug 12 | Advance ticket reservation required]

Open to adults and juniors from first-time players to early-stage beginners, this small-group program covers everything from rules and basic techniques to practical rally play in an engaging, supportive environment.

Get active with pickleball, meet new friends, and discover the thrill of new challenges-

At DPC KOBE, your first step into a new sport starts here.

DPC KOBE｜ウェルネスと共創の空間で、初めてのピックルボール体験を

神戸から日本のスポーツ＆ウェルネスシーンを広げるべく、実力と個性を兼ね備えたコーチを迎えたイベントを開催しています。

今回は、明るい人柄と巧みなテクニカルショットで幅広い世代に親しまれるベテラン、福井 宏光コーチによる初心者向け特別体験会です。

テニス指導歴30年の経験を活かし、現在はピックルボール選手として国内外の大会に多数出場。

50歳を迎えた今、世代別日本一を目指し、日々プレー研究とトレーニングに励んでいます。

プログラムは、これからピックルボールを始めたい方や、ルール・基本を学びたい方に向けた〈初心者体験会〉。

ルール説明、基本動作、ラリー練習まで、少人数制ならではの丁寧な指導で、初めてでも安心して取り組めます。

ピックルボールを通じて、新しいスポーツへの一歩を踏み出し、心身の健康や交流の輪を広げてみませんか。

DPC KOBE | Your First Pickleball Experience in a Space for Wellness and Co-Creation



At DPC KOBE, we are committed to elevating Japan’s sports and wellness scene from Kobe, hosting events led by coaches who bring both exceptional skill and inspiring character.

This time, we welcome Hiromitsu Fukui-a veteran instructor whose warm personality and masterful technical shots have earned him fans of all ages-for an exclusive beginner-focused experience session.

With over 30 years of tennis coaching expertise, Coach Fukui now competes actively in pickleball tournaments across Japan and overseas. At 50, he is pursuing the title of Japan’s top player in his age division, dedicating himself daily to refining his skills and training regimen.

Designed for newcomers and those wishing to build a strong foundation, this beginner program covers everything from clear rule explanations to basic movements and rally practice. Participants will benefit from personalized, small-group instruction, making their first experience both safe and rewarding.

Take your first step into pickleball, and discover not only a new sport, but also a pathway to better health and new connections.

Your pickleball journey starts here at DPC KOBE.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【初心・初級者向け｜ピックルボール体験】

ルール説明、基本練習からゲームまで、未経験者や初級者が安心して参加できるプログラム。

担当は、30年以上のテニス経験と指導歴を持つ福井 宏光コーチ。

日程｜

8/12（火）

時間｜

１. 10:00～12:00

２. 14:00～16:00

参加費｜

1,500円 （税込）

定員｜ 8名

対象｜ はじめて・初心者～大会出場未経験の方限定

申込｜ チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い(https://peatix.com/search?q=dpc%20kobe%20%E7%A6%8F%E4%BA%95%20%E5%AE%8F%E5%85%89)

開催条件｜必ずご確認ください

最少催行人数：4名

開催日前日18:00時点で参加者が0～3名の場合は中止となります

中止の場合、使用されたクレジットカード会社を通じて返金処理が行われます

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

【For Beginners & Novice Players | Pickleball Experience】



A welcoming program that covers everything from rule explanations and basic drills to gameplay-perfect for those new to pickleball or just starting out.

Led by Coach Hiromitsu Fukui, who brings over 30 years of tennis playing and coaching experience.

Date｜

Tuesday, August 12

Time｜

１. 10:00-12:00

２. 14:00-16:00

Participation Fee｜

\1,500 (tax included)

Capacity｜ 8 participants per session

Eligibility｜

First-time players and beginners with no prior tournament experience only

Registration

Advance payment via ticketing site Peatix is required(https://peatix.com/search?q=dpc%20kobe%20%E7%A6%8F%E4%BA%95%20%E5%AE%8F%E5%85%89)

Event Conditions - Please Read

Minimum number of participants: 4

If there are 0-3 participants as of 6:00 PM the day before the event, the session will be cancelled

In case of cancellation, a full refund will be processed through your credit card provider

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

福井 宏光（ふくい・ひろみつ）

1976年生まれ

テニス歴35年／指導歴30年。ITC神戸をはじめ複数クラブでヘッドコーチを務め、多くのプレイヤーを指導。

2024年、ピックルボール世界チャンピオン ダニエル・ムーア との“コンタクト”をきっかけに競技の魅力に惹かれ、新たな挑戦を決意。

現在は50歳以上のカテゴリで日本一を目指し、国内外の大会に多数出場。日々研究とトレーニングに取り組む。

資格・所属：

DIADEM コーチアドバイザリースタッフ

JPA 公認コーディネーター

Wilson Advisory Staff

Hiromitsu Fukui

Born: 1976

With 35 years of tennis experience and three decades as a coach, Fukui has served as head coach at multiple prestigious clubs, including ITC Kobe, guiding numerous players to competitive success.

In 2024, a pivotal encounter with world pickleball champion Daniel Moore sparked his passion for the sport, inspiring him to embark on an exciting new competitive chapter.

Now aiming to become Japan’s #1 player in the 50+ division, he competes extensively in tournaments both domestically and internationally, dedicating himself to rigorous daily training and in-depth game analysis.

Credentials & Affiliations:

DIADEM Coach Advisory Staff

JPA Certified Coordinator

Wilson Advisory Staff

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DDPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

