【DPC KOBE】佐藤 匠洋選手が夏休み特別ジュニア指導 小・中学生向けピックルボール体験会 8/25(月)

【リリース概要｜佐藤 匠洋選手が夏休み特別ジュニア指導】

株式会社ITCジュニアプログラム―プレ始動 小・中学生向け初心者体験会開催



次世代型インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」が、ウェルネスと共創を核に本格始動。

この夏、初のジュニアプログラムとして、日本代表として国内外で活躍する実力派プレーヤー 佐藤 匠洋（さとう たかひろ） 選手を迎え、夏休み限定の特別体験会を開催します。[8/25 チケット予約制]

対象は小・中学生の未経験者から初心者まで。少人数制で、基礎から楽しく学べるプログラムを通じ、ラケットスポーツの魅力と達成感を体感できます。

ピックルボールで体を動かし、新しい仲間と出会い、挑戦する喜びを知る――。

DPC KOBEで、お子さまの新しい一歩が始まります。

Release Overview | Special Junior Summer Program with Takahiro Sato

DPC KOBE, a next‑generation indoor pickleball facility, is entering a full‑scale launch with wellness and collaboration at its core.

This summer marks our inaugural junior program, featuring Takahiro Sato-an elite player representing Japan in domestic and international competition-for an exclusive summer‑break experience session. [Aug 25| Advance reservation required via Peatix]

Open to elementary and junior high school students of all skill levels (beginners welcome).

Through small‑group instruction, participants learn the fundamentals in an engaging environment while discovering the appeal of racket sports and the sense of accomplishment and fulfillment that comes with progress.

Get active with pickleball, meet new friends, and feel the thrill of new challenges-

at DPC KOBE, your child’s new step forward begins.

DPC KOBE｜待望のジュニアプログラム、夏休みを利用してプレ始動。

この夏、お子さまに“世界が注目する新しいスポーツ”を体験させてみませんか。

ピックルボールは、テニス・卓球・バドミントンの魅力を融合させた、誰でもすぐに楽しめるラケットスポーツ。

アメリカ発祥のこの競技は、世界中で急速に競技人口を伸ばし、子どもたちの運動能力や協調性を育む場としても注目されています。

今回はDPC KOBE に、日本代表としても活躍する佐藤匠洋選手を迎え、ジュニア世代向けの体験会を初開催します。



佐藤 匠洋 選手からのメッセージ

”

世界でジュニア年代のピックルボール熱が急上昇

日本でも代表選抜、次世代のスター探しが日々活発化しています。

君の踏み出すその一歩が、未来のオリンピック代表につながることも、もう夢じゃない。

野球、サッカー、テニス⸺今の経験を活かして挑戦できるのが、この競技の魅力。

さあ、DPC KOBEで新しい一歩を踏み出そう！

”

DPC KOBE | Long-Awaited Junior Program Soft-Launches This Summer Break



This summer, why not give your child the chance to experience a new sport capturing global attention?

Pickleball is a racket sport that fuses the appeal of tennis, table tennis, and badminton-a game anyone can start enjoying right away.

Born in the United States, this rapidly growing sport is expanding its player base worldwide and is recognized as an excellent way to develop children’s athletic skills, coordination, and teamwork.

For our first-ever junior experience session, DPC KOBE welcomes Takahiro Sato, an active member of Japan’s national team.

Message from Takahiro Sato

"Pickleball fever among junior players is skyrocketing worldwide.

In Japan, national team selections and the search for next-generation stars are becoming more active every day.

That first step you take could lead you to becoming a future Olympic representative-this is no longer just a dream.

Baseball, soccer, tennis-the beauty of this sport is that you can leverage your current experience to take on this new challenge.

Come take your new step forward at DPC KOBE!"

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【夏休み企画｜初心者向けピックルボール体験会】

小・中学生で、はじめてピックルボールに挑戦する方に向けた、ルール解説・基本プレー体験プログラム。

佐藤 匠洋選手の丁寧なレクチャーで、未経験でも安心してプレーをスタートできます。

日程｜

8/25（月）

時間｜

16:00～17:30｜小学校低学年

17:40～19:10｜小学校高学年

19:20～20:50｜中学生

参加費｜

1,500円 （税込）

定員｜ 8名

対象｜ 未経験～初級者の方

申込｜ チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い(https://peatix.com/search?q=dpc%20kobe%20%E5%A4%8F%E4%BC%91%E3%81%BF)

開催条件｜必ずご確認ください

最少催行人数：4名

開催日前日18:00時点で参加者が0～3名の場合は中止となります

中止の場合、使用されたクレジットカード会社を通じて返金処理が行われます

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

【Summer Holiday Special｜Beginner Pickleball Experience Session】



A comprehensive rules-and-basics program designed for elementary and junior high school students taking their first swing at pickleball.

With clear and attentive instruction from Japan national team player Takahiro Sato, even complete beginners can feel confident starting their pickleball journey.

Date

Monday, August 25

Time

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM｜Lower grade elementary students

5:40 PM - 7:10 PM｜Upper grade elementary students

7:20 PM - 8:50 PM｜Junior high school students

Participation Fee

\1,500 (tax included)

Capacity

8 participants per session

Eligibility

Complete beginners and those with no prior pickleball experience

Registration

Advance payment via ticketing site Peatix is required(https://peatix.com/search?q=dpc%20kobe%20%E5%A4%8F%E4%BC%91%E3%81%BF%E7%89%B9%E5%88%A5%E3%82%B8%E3%83%A5%E3%83%8B%E3%82%A2)

Event Conditions - Please Read

Minimum number of participants: 4

If there are 0-3 participants as of 6:00 PM the day before the event, the session will be cancelled

In case of cancellation, a full refund will be processed through your credit card provider

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

佐藤 匠洋（さとう・たかひろ）

1988年生まれ・東京都出身

RPO国際コーチング資格保持

35歳以上部門のピックルボール日本代表として、国内外の大会で輝かしい成績を収める現役プレーヤー。

技術と戦術に裏打ちされたプレーと、明快で丁寧な指導スタイルに定評があり、選手としても指導者としても高く評価されています。

主な戦績：

・2024 Asia Pickleball Games 35+ シングルス 優勝

・2025 WPC Korea 35+ 4.5 シングルス 優勝

・KINTO CUP、Japan OPEN 35+ 各大会 複数入賞

Takahiro Sato

Born: 1988, Tokyo, Japan

Certification: RPO International Pickleball Coach

Takahiro Sato is an elite player representing Japan in the 35+ division, with an outstanding record in major tournaments both domestically and internationally.

He is renowned for his technically sound and strategically sophisticated play, paired with a clear and attentive coaching style, earning high regard both as a competitor and as an instructor.

Major Achievements:

2024 Asia Pickleball Games - 35+ Singles Champion

2025 WPC Korea - 35+ 4.5 Singles Champion

Multiple podium finishes at KINTO CUP and Japan OPEN (35+ division)

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DDPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

