【NativeCamp ASL /アメリカ手話】Teacher Rankings for July 2025 Now Available /7月の講師ランキングを公開

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ

Native Camp Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa), the company behind the online American Sign Language service "Native Camp American Sign Language", has released the Teacher Rankings for July 2025.

オンラインアメリカ手話サービス「Native Camp American Sign Language」を展開する株式会社ネイティブキャンプ（東京都渋谷区 代表取締役: 谷川国洋）は、このたび、このたび、2025年7月の講師ランキングを公開いたしました。

Native Camp American Sign Language is pleased to announce the release of our Teacher Rankings for July 2025, categorized based on three key performance indicators:

Rating Order - Based on student feedback and ratings

By Reservation Number - Based on the total number of lesson reservations

By Number of Lessons - Based on the total number of lessons delivered

We hope these rankings serve as a helpful reference when choosing your next instructor.

(1) Rating Order

This ranking highlights instructors who received high ratings from users.

https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=rate&period=2025-07-16(https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=rate&period=2025-07-16)

(2) By Reservation Number

This ranking is based on the number of lesson reservations made by students.

https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=reserve&period=2025-07-16(https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=reserve&period=2025-07-16)

(3) By Number of Lessons

This list showcases teachers who conducted the most lessons during the month of July.

https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=lesson&period=2025-07-16(https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=lesson&period=2025-07-16)

At Native Camp American Sign Language, we offer one-on-one lessons that are not only educational but also enjoyable. Our instructors bring their unique personalities and areas of expertise to every session, helping learners grow with confidence.

Unlimited ASL Lessons, Now Free!

Native Camp American Sign Language is excited to announce that our ASL learning platform is now available completely free of charge!

Whether you're new to American Sign Language or looking to improve your skills, our unlimited lesson format allows you to learn at your own pace, anytime, anywhere.

This initiative is part of our mission to make ASL more accessible and to support learners of all levels, including complete beginners.

Sign up here :https://asl.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtc

Features of Native Camp American Sign Language

A fun and accessible ASL learning platform where instructors provide supportive guidance to help you learn sign language with ease.

1. One-on-One Lessons for Beginners

Our experienced instructors tailor lessons to each student's goals and needs. Many instructors are fluent in English, providing additional explanations when needed. Even if you're new to ASL, you can learn with confidence!

2. Unlimited Lessons

Enjoy unlimited ASL lessons, allowing you to immerse yourself in sign language as much as you want. Whether a 25-minute lesson isn’t enough or you’d like to take multiple lessons in your free time, you can learn without worrying about extra costs.

3. No Reservations Needed

With our "Sudden Lesson" feature, you can take ASL lessons anytime, 24/7, whenever you feel like learning. Even if you have a busy schedule, you can fit ASL into your spare moments at your convenience.

(*Excluding scheduled maintenance)

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English learning companies in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions.

With offices around the world, we operate online language learning services across Asia, Europe, and North America, and our reach continues to expand rapidly.

Since 2024, we have also launched new services, including online Japanese conversation lessons, study abroad consulting, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Headquarters: Ohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Learning / Online American Sign Language Services

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Press Release

Native Camp, Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

2025年7月の講師ランキング公開

このたび、Native Camp American Sign Languageでは、2025年7月の講師ランキングをカテゴリー別に公開いたしました。ランキングは、以下の3つの指標に基づいて作成されています。

(1) 評価ランキング / Rating Order

(2) 予約数ランキング / By reservation number

(3) レッスン数ランキング / By number of lessons

レッスン提供数講師を選ぶ際の参考として、ぜひご活用ください。

(1) 評価ランキング / Rating Order

ユーザーから高評価を得た講師のランキングです。

https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=rate&pagination=1&period=2025-07-16(https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=rate&pagination=1&period=2025-07-16)

(2)予約数ランキング / By reservation number

ユーザーからのレッスン予約数に基づいたランキングです。

https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=reserve&period=2025-07-16(https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=reserve&period=2025-07-16)

(3)レッスン数ランキング / By number of lessons

7月中に多くのレッスンを提供した講師の一覧です。

https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=lesson&period=2025-07-16(https://asl.nativecamp.net/ranking?sort=lesson&period=2025-07-16)

Native Camp American Sign Languageでは、講師一人ひとりが持つ専門性と個性を活かし、楽しみながら学べるマンツーマンレッスンを提供しています。

会員登録はこちら :https://asl.nativecamp.net/register

Native Camp American Sign Languageの特長

Native Camp American Sign Languageは、手話への敷居が低く、講師が寄り添って、楽しく手話を学ぶアメリカ手話学習プラットフォームです。

1. 初心者でも安心のマンツーマン指導

経験豊富な講師陣が、各生徒の目標やニーズに合わせたレッスンを提供します。英語が堪能な講師も在籍しており、英語での補足説明が可能です。アメリカ手話学習が初めての方でも安心して受講できます。

2. レッスン回数無制限

「回数無制限」でレッスンを受講できるため、アメリカ手話に多く触れることができます。「25分のレッスンでは物足りない」「時間がある時にはもっとレッスンを受けたい」といった方も料金を気にすることなく、何度でもレッスンを受講することができます。

3. 予約不要

「今すぐレッスン」では、24時間365日(*)レッスンを受講したいと思った瞬間にいつでもアメリカ手話レッスンが可能です。日頃忙しくまとまった時間を取ることが難しい方でも、スキマ時間を使って好きな時に受講できます。

* 定期メンテナンスを除く

アメリカ手話について

Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearingによると、アメリカ手話（ASL）はアメリカにおいて英語、スペイン語に次ぐ第3の言語として広く使用されています。(※)

また、アメリカ最大のスポーツイベントであるNFLスーパーボウルのハーフタイムショーで、リアーナのステージで手話通訳を担当したジャスティナ・マイルズ（Justina Miles）さんのパフォーマンスが世界中で注目を集めたことから、アメリカ手話の普及がますます進むことが期待されています。

(※) Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

https://cdhh.ri.gov/information-referral/american-sign-language.php

株式会社ネイティブキャンプについて

ネイティブキャンプはアジアにおいて最も成長しているオンライン英会話会社のひとつです。個人向けサービス、法人向けサービス、教育機関向けサービスとしてオンラインレッスンを手頃な価格で提供しています。世界各地に拠点をおき、アジア地域、ヨーロッパ地域、北米地域でオンライン英会話サービス事業を運営、その規模は急速に拡大し続けています。

2024年よりオンライン日本語会話サービス事業、留学エージェント事業、オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業も展開しています。

〒150-0041 東京都渋谷区神南1-9-2 大畠ビル

代表取締役： 谷川 国洋

事業内容： オンライン英会話サービス事業 / オンラインアメリカ手話サービス事業

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

本リリースに関する報道関係のお問い合わせ

株式会社ネイティブキャンプ 広報部

お問い合わせ：https://nativecamp.net/cs/media