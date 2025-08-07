ダイバーシティの課題をコミュニティの力で解決する｜グローバル人材交流会【Global Professionals Meetup】

株式会社コーチングフォワード

株式会社コーチングフォワード（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役：相川貴志）は、2025年9月9日にコンソーシアムによるグローバル人材向けの共創イベント・交流会を開催いたします。

Coaching Forward Inc. will host a co-creation and networking event for global talent on September 9, 2025.

■イベント背景

少子高齢化が急速に進む日本において、今まさに求められているのは、国籍・文化・価値観を超えて、多様な人材がともに力を発揮し、未来を支える社会をつくっていくことです。

データだけでは見えないリアルな声を聞き、対話する事により「多様性を活かす共創」のあり方を考える場の必要性を強く感じ、イベントを開催します。

■ Background of This Event

As Japan faces a rapidly aging and shrinking population, it has become more essential than ever to build a society where people of diverse backgrounds-across nationality, culture, and values-can work together and thrive.

This event was created from a strong desire to explore how we can truly co-create by embracing diversity. Rather than relying solely on data, we believe in listening to real voices and engaging in open dialogue to better understand the path forward.

■イベント概要

このイベントでは、外国籍のビジネスパーソンのリアルな声を聞きながら、日本で働くことに対する“困りごと”や“感じているギャップ”を語っていただき、英語力や異文化理解を活かして一緒に解決の糸口を探ります。

単なるネットワーキングや情報交換にとどまらず、「未来をともに創る対話」を通じて、新しい連携や気づきが生まれることを目指しています。

■ Event Overview

In this event, you’ll hear directly from foreign professionals working in Japan about the challenges and cultural gaps they’ve encountered.

Together, we’ll explore ways to bridge those gaps by leveraging English communication and cross-cultural understanding.

More than just a networking opportunity, this event is designed to spark fresh collaborations and insights through future-oriented conversations.

■開催情報

日時：2025年9月9日（火）18:30～21:00

場所：東京都内（参加者に別途ご案内いたします）

対象：下記いずれか

- 英語力をお持ちで外国人ビジネスパーソンの課題を解決したい方- グローバル人材との共創に興味がある方- 外資系企業で就業経験をお持ちの方- 社会課題に関心のある経営者、人事担当者など- 日本で就業している外国籍ビジネスパーソン- 日本でキャリア構築を目指す外国籍留学生- 国際学部に在学する日本人学生

定員：30名（事前申込制・先着順）

参加費：無料（社会貢献活動の一環として開催）

■ Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 | 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: Tokyo (details will be provided to participants)

Who Should Join:

Anyone who meets one or more of the following:

・Foreign professionals currently working in Japan

・International students aiming to build a career in Japan

・Have English skills and are interested in helping solve challenges faced by foreign professionals in Japan

・Are eager to co-create with global talent

・Have experience working in foreign-affiliated companies

・Business leaders or HR professionals interested in social impact

・Japanese university students majoring in international studies

Capacity: 30 participants (advance registration required)

Participation Fee: Free (as part of our social contribution initiative)

【プログラム（予定）】

１.自己紹介（15分）

２.トークセッション（15分）

- 世界のダイバーシティ事情

３.交流会（45分）

４.カルチャータイム（45分）

- アイデア募集中（習字体験など）

５.フリータイム（30分）

- 自由トークや連絡先交換

■ Program

・Self-Introductions (15 mins)

・Talk Session (15 mins)

- Global Perspectives on Diversity

- Networking Session (45 mins)

- Culture Time (45 mins)

・Ideas welcome! (e.g., Japanese calligraphy experience)

・Free Talk (30 mins)

- Casual conversations and feel free to share your contact information

■参加方法

こちらのイベントページより応募をお願いします。

Please apply via the event page.

https://global-meetup.peatix.com/

代表取締役 相川貴志よりコメント

昨今、日本に居住なさる外国籍ビジネスパーソンとお話するなかで、日本での新たな挑戦において苦戦されている事が多い様子をお見受けします。

そこで本取り組みを企画したのですが、開催に際し改めて外国籍の方にヒアリングさせていただいた結果、大事なことは特定のソリューションを仕立てることではなく、「つながりを作る」ことだという結論に行きつきました。

As we prepared for this event, we spoke with professionals from a wide range of backgrounds. What we discovered was simple-yet powerful:

Rather than offering a ready-made solution, what people truly need is connection.



多様性の加速に伴う大きな社会課題も、日常に溢れる小さな課題も、そのほとんどは相互に素敵な関係が築けていれば解決できてしまうのではないでしょうか。

From large-scale societal challenges to the everyday struggles of adapting to a new environment, many difficulties can be overcome by building meaningful relationships across cultures.



ですので、今回はまずは多国籍で交流できるイベントを開催する運びとなりました。

その先にきっと、真の課題が見えてきたときに、例えば交流会のメンバーで知恵を集めて取り組んでみることも出来ると思っています。

This is why we’ve decided to start with what matters most: bringing people together.

This event will be a chance to build connections across nationalities, languages, and perspectives. And who knows-once we’re connected, maybe we’ll discover real challenges we can solve together.