フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査　2025年7月は700件台に

デジタルマーケティング企業の株式会社MOCHI(以下、当社）は、フィリピンにおけるカジノ関連求人数の最新調査（2025年7月時点）をまとめましたので、結果を発表いたします。

■2025年7月のフィリピンの「カジノ」に関する求人数は約720件

2025年7月末日時点で、「カジノ」や「iGmamig」に関する求人数は720件となりました。

主要4サイト別の掲載数としては、「jobstreet」が510件、「Indeed」が74件、「glass door」が105件、「jooble」が31件となり、複数の求人サイトで700件超える求人募集が行われています。

■フィリピンカジノ求人情報の調査背景

フィリピンは米国ラスベガスやマカオ、シンガポールと並び市場規模で世界でも上位に入るカジノ大国です。フィリピン政府管轄下で、急速に市場拡大しており店舗開発も進んでいます。そんなフィリピン国内でのカジノ産業における求人を調査し、定点観測いたします。カジノ・IR関連の求人案件数調査については今後も毎月実施・公表し、最新情報の発信が企業や団体の採用活動の一助となるよう努めて参ります。

■2025年7月の最新「カジノ」「iGmamig」関連の登録求人案件数と動向

求人内容を見てみると、カジノキャッシャーやアシスタントカジノホストの募集が行われています。

こうした動向について引き続き定点観測してまいります。

【調査概要】

調査期間：2025年7月1日～2025年7月31日

調査対象サイト：jobstreet、Indeed、glassdoor、jooble

調査方法：調査期間内に上記対象サイトにアクセスしKW検索による調査

調査協力： DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

(English below)

(MOCHI), a digital marketing company, is pleased to announce the results of its latest survey on the number of casino-related jobs in the Philippines (as of July 2025).

In July 2025, there were approximately 720 jobs related to casinos in the Philippines.

*Number of jobs related to “Casinos” in the Philippines in July 2025.

As of the end of July 31, 2025, the number of job openings for “Casinos” and “iGmamig” totaled 720.

As for the number of job postings by the four major websites, “jobstreet” had 510, ‘Indeed’ had 74, “glass door” had 105, and “jooble” had 31, indicating that several job sites have job openings that maintain a trend of 700.

■Background of the survey on casino jobs in the Philippines

The Philippines is one of the world's leading casino countries in terms of market size along with Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore in the United States. Under the jurisdiction of the Philippine government, the market is rapidly expanding and the development of casinos is progressing. We have conducted a survey of job openings in the casino industry in the Philippines, and will continue to monitor the industry on a regular basis. We will continue to conduct and publish a monthly survey on the number of casino- and IR-related job openings in the future, and will strive to help companies and organizations in their recruitment activities by providing the latest information.

■The latest “Casino” and “iGmamig” related registered job openings and trends for July 2025

The job descriptions show that there are openings for Social Media Casino Cashier and Assistant Casino Host.

We will continue to monitor these trends on a regular basis.



[Survey Summary]

Survey period: July 1, 2025 - July 31, 2025

Target sites: jobstreet, Indeed, glassdoor, jooble

Survey method: Access the above target sites during the survey period Survey method: KW search by accessing the above sites during the survey period

Survey supported by: DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

