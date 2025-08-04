MCW合同会社

2025年8月3日 - 東京

Teenage Business Contest Japan（TBCJ）は、Tokyo Techiesと提携し、専用のAIチャットボット「TB-Chan（ティービーちゃん）」を導入しました。これは、2025年のファイナルコンテストに向けて、学生、スポンサー、審査員、メディアからの問い合わせ対応を効率化し、サポート体制を強化するための取り組みです。TB-Chanは、東京テックイズのエンタープライズ向けAIエンジン「Kotae AI」を基盤に構築されています。

コンテスト発表後、TBCJには、審査基準や引用方法、政府系データベース（RESAS、RAIDA、JETRO）の活用方法など、あらゆる質問が殺到しました。質の高い対応を維持しながら、迅速なレスポンスを実現するため、TBCJは公式ウェブサイト上にTB-Chanを導入しました。

「私はプログラミングの知識がまったくありませんでしたが、Kotae AIに登録してから10分以内でTB-Chanを公開できました」と、TBCJの創設者であるミリー・ガンは語ります。「今では毎日、新しい情報やコンテストの更新内容、さらにはナッジ理論のような高度な概念まで学習させて、学生がいつでも質の高いサポートを受けられるようにしています。」

TBCJがKotae AIを採用した理由：

・ 意図の高精度な理解と自動ルーティング：質問の意味を解析し、該当するナレッジベース（スコアリング、引用、データ分析など）に自動で振り分けます。

・ ガードレール機能：不適切または信頼性の低い質問をフィルタリングし、誤情報の発信や逸脱を防ぎます。

・ 実績ある検索連動型生成（RAG）：用途に応じた最適な言語モデルとベクトルデータベースを選択し、素早く再学習することで常に最新の回答を提供します。

・ エンタープライズ水準の性能：非同期検索、キャッシュ、モデルの軽量化などにより、高速な応答とコスト効率の両立を実現します。

・ ノーコードでの導入が可能：書類やウェブサイトのURLをアップロードするだけで、非エンジニアでも10分以内にチャットボットを導入できます。

「TB-ChanとKotae AIがなければ、私たちは膨大なメール対応に追われていたと思います」とミリーは語ります。「この連携により、私たちは迅速な対応を保ちつつ、本当に重要なこと-学生たちのアイデア創出を支援すること-に集中できるようになりました。」

TBCJファイナルコンテストは、2025年8月7日（木）、東京・新丸の内ビルディングEGGにて開催されます。全国および海外の高校生たちが、空き家の活用や持続可能な観光など、地域課題に対するビジネスプランを英語で発表します。審査員には、国内外の有力企業、行政機関、大学関係者が名を連ねています。

TB-Chanのデモやファイナリストのビジネスプランについては、公式ウェブサイトをご覧ください：

www.tbcj.net

Kotae AIについて詳しく知りたい方は：

https://kotae.ai

メディアお問い合わせ先

ミリー・ガン（Teenage Business Contest Japan代表）

tbcj.japan1@gmail.com

www.tbcj.net

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release

TBCJ Launches AI-Powered Chatbot “TB-Chan” to Support Student Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Built on Kotae AI, the Custom Chatbot Helps Scale the Teenage Business Contest Japan

Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2025 -

Teenage Business Contest Japan (TBCJ) has partnered with Tokyo Techies to deploy TB-Chan, a custom AI chatbot that is helping streamline communication and support for students, sponsors, judges, and media ahead of the 2025 Final Contest. TB-Chan is powered by Kotae AI, Tokyo Techies’ enterprise-grade chatbot engine.

After the contest announcement, TBCJ received an overwhelming number of inquiries covering everything from scoring rubrics and citation guidelines to the use of government data platforms like RESAS, RAIDA, and JETRO. To maintain responsiveness without compromising quality, the team integrated TB-Chan into its website using Kotae AI.

“I signed up for Kotae AI with zero coding background and had TB-Chan live in under ten minutes,” said Millie Gan, founder of TBCJ. “We now train it daily with new contest updates and advanced concepts like Nudge Theory, so students can get instant, high-quality support-anytime.”

Why Kotae AI Made the Difference for TBCJ:

・ Accurate intent detection and smart routing: Kotae AI interprets the meaning of each question and routes it to the correct knowledge base-whether the topic is citations, scoring, or data analysis.

・ Built-in guardrails: It filters out irrelevant or low-confidence queries, avoiding hallucinated responses and keeping conversations on-topic.

・ Battle-tested Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): The platform selects the optimal language model and vector database for every use case, with fast retraining for live updates.

・ Enterprise-grade performance: Technologies like asynchronous retrieval and model quantization ensure fast answers while keeping infrastructure costs low.

・ Low-code deployment: Even non-engineers can set up and embed the chatbot in less than 10 minutes-simply by uploading documents or a URL.

"Without TB-Chan and Kotae AI, we would have drowned in emails," Millie said. "This collaboration allowed us to stay responsive and focused on what matters-helping students build great ideas for the future of Japan.”

The TBCJ Final Contest will be held on August 7, 2025, at The EGG, Shin-Marunouchi Building in Tokyo. Finalists will present their business plans to a panel of judges from leading corporations, government institutions, and top universities.

For more information about TB-Chan, or to explore the finalists’ proposals, visit:

www.tbcj.net

To learn more about Kotae AI, visit:

https://kotae.ai

Media Contact:

Millie Gan, Founder

Teenage Business Contest Japan

tbcj.japan1@gmail.com

www.tbcj.net