東京都 - 全国の高校生を対象に、社会課題解決に向けたビジネスアイデアを競う「TBC Japan 高校生ビジネスコンテスト2025」において、上位10チーム（計20名）のファイナリストが決定しました。

本コンテストには、全国15以上の都市にある20校から約50件の応募が寄せられました。参加者はすべて英語でビジネスプランを作成し、地方創生、環境問題、社会的格差などの課題に対する独自の解決策を提案しました。

審査は、企業経営者、ベンチャーキャピタリスト、大学教授など8名の審査員により厳正に行われ、最終的に10チームが選出されました。これらのファイナリストは、最終プレゼンテーションにて自らのプランを発表します。

最終プレゼンテーション概要

日程： 2025年8月7日（木）

時間： 午後2時～5時

会場： EGG JAPAN（東京都・新丸の内ビルディング10階）

言語： 英語

対象： スポンサー、報道関係者、教育関係者、その他招待者

若者の革新力にスポットライトを

「このコンテストは単なる競技ではなく、日本の次世代が持つ創造力と社会意識を世界に示すための舞台です」と、主催者のミリー・ガン氏は語ります。「すべての応募プランが高い完成度で、審査員一同感銘を受けました。ファイナリストがどのようにアイデアを発表するのか、今から楽しみです。」

当日は、東京大学イノベーション賞をはじめ、スタンフォード大学や世界的企業の専門家による審査のもと、各賞が授与される予定です。

【報道・取材に関するお問い合わせ】

Email： info@tbcjapan.org

公式サイト： www.tbcjapan.org

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 1, 2025

Finalists Announced for the TBC Japan High School Business Contest 2025

20 Students from Across Japan Selected for Final Presentation Round on August 7 in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan - TBC Japan is proud to announce the top 10 finalist teams (20 students total) for the 2025 TBC Japan High School Business Contest, a nationwide competition aimed at empowering the next generation of socially conscious entrepreneurs.

This year’s contest received nearly 50 entries from 20 leading high schools across more than 15 cities in Japan. Students were challenged to propose original business ideas that address real-world issues such as rural revitalisation, environmental sustainability, and social inequality. All submissions were written entirely in English.

After an extensive and highly competitive evaluation process-including review by a panel of eight judges consisting of CEOs, venture capitalists, and academic leaders-10 finalist teams have been selected to present their projects at the Final Presentation Round.

Final Presentation Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Venue: EGG JAPAN (10th Floor, Shin-Marunouchi Building, Tokyo)

Language: English

Audience: Open to sponsors, media, educators, and registered guests

A Platform for Youth Innovation

“This contest is more than a competition-it’s a platform to spotlight the creativity and social awareness of Japan’s youth,” said Millie Gan, contest director. “We were deeply impressed by the originality and quality of the submissions, and we’re excited to see the finalists bring their ideas to life on stage.”

Finalists will compete for several prestigious awards, including the University of Tokyo Innovation Prize, judged by professors from the University of Tokyo and Stanford University, as well as leaders from prominent global enterprises.

For media inquiries or attendance registration, please contact:

Email: info@tbcjapan.org

Website: www.tbcj.net