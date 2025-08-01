新トークン「＄CPI」を発表 - 消費者物価指数を再定義し、統計力学に基づく新しい経済理論を提案、年金制度の簿外債務問題に挑む

株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN

ブロックチェーンエコシステム「Zweichain（ツバイチェーン）」は、消費者物価指数（CPI）の動向を独自の視点から調査・分析する新トークン「＄CPI」を発表します。本プロジェクトでは、従来の高校数学的な単純モデルに基づく経済分析を脱却し、熱統計力学の枠組みに基づいた新たな経済理論と財政政策の構築を目指します。

＄CPI



トークン名：CPI

ティッカーシンボル：＄CPI

業種カテゴリ：マクロ経済・インフレ観測

基軸トークン：Zweicoin（＄ZWC）

主な機能：

実態ベースの物価動向を反映するインデックスの構築とトラッキング

統計力学的モデルによる、ボラティリティや需給の定量評価

簿外債務や年金制度の経済的影響を可視化する分析基盤の提供

経済・財政政策の意思決定を補完するリアルタイムデータ活用

プロジェクト内でのリサーチ成果を活かしたDAO型経済研究モデル

CPIトークンは、物価上昇の「肌感覚」をデータ化し、社会構造と政策課題の本質的理解を支援するインフラとなることを目指します。生活者の行動変容や、実質購買力の変化をモデル化することで、投資家・政策立案者・企業経営者がより構造的に判断できる基盤を提供します。

背景 - 複雑化する簿外債務と経済の非線形性

消費者物価指数は近年上昇傾向にありますが、それに伴う年金・医療制度の財政的持続可能性に対する懸念は十分に社会で共有されているとは言えません。たとえば、小黒一正教授の研究では、積立金が300兆円、保険料が1500兆円、国庫負担が490兆円となり、現役世代が将来的に受け取る年金が支払額より約980兆円少ないという構造的問題が提示されています。賦課方式年金に内在するゼロ・サム的性質― 基礎年金の底上げで世代間格差は改善するのか ― | 研究プログラム | 東京財団(https://www.tkfd.or.jp/research/detail.php?id=4776)。( https://www.tkfd.or.jp/research/detail.php?id=4776 ) これらの問題の根底には、簿外債務の全体像が国民やメディアに正しく理解されていないことがあります。

また、出生数が年間70万人を下回るなど、日本の人口動態は急激に変化しています。コロナや地震による災害など、２１世紀初頭の人知によらない経済環境に伴い、政府の予想が大きく外れていく状況下では、振れ幅をいれた予測値、金融市場でいうボラティリティ、熱統計力学でいう温度と拡散の程度、であるベータを考慮した設計が必要です。人口1億人超の国家経済を、高校数学のように１つの曲線で表現すべきではなく、経済現象を確率分布でとらえようとする量子力学的というか統計力学的問題です。

この期に及んでも、ソリューションはまだ２つあります。一つは、インフレを誘導すること。しかし、これは資源の再配分にあたり、政治的な配慮の上の合意も必要です。もう一つは、年金運用の利回りを上げること。これは、国民皆が投資に向かえば株式市場は全体的に上がってゆきそうです。それに乗って年金も強制的にピケティでもわかるキャピタルの利回りに乗ればよさそうです。しかし、低金利化の中で日本はROEの低いままいる上場企業も存在し、その改善要求も同時に求められます。そして実際に改善されなければ、株価の上昇は永続しません。

容易な課題

・簿外債務の時系列の全体像が見えない／理解・共有・説明されていない

・経済シナリオ設計において、統計力学的確率分布（ベータ・ボラティリティ等）での未来の期待が考慮されていない。

米国では物理学的知見を応用したクオンツが、ロバート・ルービン元財務長官の時代に、ウォール街だけでなくワシントンにも導入され、財政当局にも影響を及ぼしてきました。日本もまた、経済モデリングの刷新が必要でしょう。また、簿外債務の時系列での予想の開示は、ブロックチェーンへの登録と公開などを通じて、広くアクセス可能で検証可能にするのは非常に低コストで、かつ容易でしょう。

その上で、現状の問題を解決するのに２つの策が考えられるでしょう。

本質的な問題への解決策 -2つの方向性

・年金運用利回りの向上と、それを支える株式市場・金融市場・国民経済のIRR向上

・インフレ調整による債務の実質的な圧縮

欧米諸国は近年、金利を引き上げることでインフレ抑制に努めていますが、日本はむしろ30年にわたり穏やかなインフレを期待してきたにもかかわらず、その実現には至っていません。ようやく近年、為替要因によるコストプッシュ型インフレが発生しつつある状況です。

こうした文脈において、単純な利上げ政策は、戦後の昭和の最後のバトンタッチを印象付けたバブルの崩壊の轍を踏む恐れもあり、世界的にも例を見ない独自の金融政策設計が必要でしょう。

上の４つのうち、現状の民間の専門家の叡智を結集して解決していくとしても、残された変数、キーとなるのが、インフレ率であり、その構成について、例えば、「お菓子の内容量が減る」「価格が上昇したパスタから比較的価格統制されている米への需要シフトと需給のひっ迫が起きている」という状況などが、正確に分析されて報道されない状況であるのを鑑み、CPIの数値の背後にある真実の物価の様子と推移を把握し、財政政策、ひいては、企業の経営判断に資するようにするものです。その調査研究の過程で構築される有意な情報比（インフォメーションレシオ）を利用してプロジェクトの永続に資するリソースを独自で創出し、経済参加者への利益に貢献し、発展的に人類の叡智に貢献することを目指します。



Zweichain Announces New Token "＄CPI" - Redefining the Consumer Price Index and Proposing a New Economic Theory Based on Statistical Mechanics, Tackling Off-Balance-Sheet Pension Debt

Zweichain Introduces the "CPI Token" to Visualize the Real Economy

Zweichain, the patented blockchain ecosystem, ZWEISPACE JAPAN (Zweichain) today announces the launch of a new token "＄CPI" to analyze the trends in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from a unique perspective. This project aims to move beyond simplistic economic models rooted in high school-level mathematics, and instead, build a new economic theory and fiscal policy framework based on thermodynamic statistical mechanics.

＄CPI

Sector Category: Macroeconomics / Inflation Observation

Base Token: Zweicoin (＄ZWC)

Key Features:

・Construction and tracking of an index reflecting real-world price trends

・Quantitative assessment of volatility and supply-demand dynamics using statistical mechanics models

・Analytical infrastructure to visualize the economic impact of off-balance-sheet liabilities and pension systems

・Real-time data utilization to support economic and fiscal policy decision-making

・DAO-based economic research model leveraging internal research outcomes

The CPI token aims to serve as an infrastructure that transforms the public’s "intuitive sense" of inflation into data, facilitating a deeper understanding of social structures and policy issues. By modeling behavioral shifts among consumers and changes in real purchasing power, it provides a framework for investors, policymakers, and corporate leaders to make structurally informed decisions.

Background - Complex Off-Balance-Sheet Debt and Nonlinear Economic Behavior

Although the CPI has been trending upward in recent years, public awareness of the fiscal sustainability of pension and healthcare systems remains insufficient. For example, Professor Kazumasa Oguro's research outlines a structural imbalance: with \300 trillion in reserve assets, \1,500 trillion in paid premiums, and \490 trillion in treasury contributions, future pension payouts fall short by roughly \980 trillion. (Reference: Tokyo Foundation - "The Zero-Sum Nature Inherent in Pay-As-You-Go Pensions Dr. Kazumasa Oguro(https://www.tkfd.or.jp/research/detail.php?id=4776)").

At the core of these issues lies the fact that the full picture of off-balance-sheet liabilities is not properly understood or communicated by either the media or the public.

Japan’s demographic structure is also undergoing rapid change, with the annual number of births falling below 700,000. Unpredictable economic environments - such as pandemics and natural disasters - have made government forecasts increasingly unreliable. In such conditions, we must design economic models that incorporate fluctuations (volatility in finance, or beta in statistical mechanics indicating temperature and diffusion).

The economy of a nation with over 100 million people cannot be represented by a single curve, as in high school algebra. Rather, we face a quantum or statistical mechanical problem - one that must be approached through probabilistic distributions.

Even Now, Two Solutions Remain

There are still two main approaches to addressing this issue:

Inducing Inflation:

Improving Pension Investment Yields:

(please refer details in Japanese text)

Fundamental Issues:

The full time-series picture of off-balance-sheet liabilities is not visible, understood, shared, or explained.

Future economic expectations are not modeled using statistical mechanics-based probabilistic distributions (e.g., beta, volatility).

In the U.S., quantitative modeling based on physics was introduced to both Wall Street and Washington during the tenure of former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, influencing even fiscal authorities. Japan too must update its approach to economic modeling. Disclosing time-series forecasts of off-balance-sheet liabilities - by registering and publishing them on a blockchain - could be an extremely low-cost and verifiable solution.

Two Core Policy Solutions

Enhancing pension investment returns and improving IRR (internal rate of return) across the stock market, financial sector, and national economy.

Inflation-based adjustment to effectively compress the real burden of debt.

While Western countries have recently raised interest rates in efforts to suppress inflation, Japan has spent the past 30 years hoping for moderate inflation - yet it has failed to materialize. Only now, through external exchange-rate factors, is Japan experiencing cost-push inflation.

In this context, simply raising interest rates could risk repeating the bubble collapse that marked the end of the Showa era. What is needed instead is a globally unprecedented, uniquely tailored monetary policy.

The Role of CPI - A New Key Economic Variable

Even if current issues can be addressed through the collective wisdom of private-sector experts, the variable that remains as the key is inflation - both its rate and composition.

For instance, the reduction in candy sizes or the shift in demand from increasingly expensive pasta to relatively cheaper, price-controlled rice reflect real economic behavior. These shifts are rarely captured or explained in official reports.

By uncovering the realities behind CPI numbers, this token aims to provide insights that support fiscal policy and, by extension, corporate management decisions. The research and analysis conducted through this initiative will generate a unique information ratio - a measure of informational value - and create independent, sustainable resources to fuel the project's longevity.

Ultimately, the ＄CPI initiative seeks to generate benefit for economic participants and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of human knowledge.