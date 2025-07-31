パーソルグループ、障害者インクルージョンを推進する国際イニシアティブ「Valuable 500」に加盟

パーソルホールディングス株式会社

「はたらいて、笑おう。」をビジョンに掲げるパーソルホールディングス株式会社（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長 CEO：和田 孝雄）は、このたび、障害者の活躍推進を目指す国際イニシアティブ「Valuable 500」に加盟したことを発表いたします。

「Valuable 500」は、2019年1月に世界経済フォーラム年次総会（ダボス会議）で発足したイニシアティブで、障害者が社会、ビジネス、経済にもたらす可能性を最大限に引き出すことを目的としています。現在、500以上の企業が加盟し、インクルーシブな社会の実現に向けた取り組みを推進しています。

パーソルグループの加盟にあたり、「Valuable 500」のケイティ・タリコウスカ最高経営責任者（CEO）は、「SYNC25（※1）を目前に控えたこのタイミングで、パーソルグループがValuable 500に加盟されたことは、とても意義深く、先を見据えたご判断だと感じています。障害者インクルージョンの実現に向けて真剣に取り組むリーダーたちが集うこのコミュニティに、パーソルグループが加わってくださることで、私たちの取り組みにさらに大きな力が加わることを心強く思っています。」とコメントしています。

パーソルグループは、変化の激しい社会において多様性を尊重し、新しい価値を創出する柔軟性と創造性を持つ企業文化を育んでいきます。「Valuable 500」への加盟を通じ、障害者を含むすべての人々が「はたらいて、笑おう。」を実感できる社会を実現するため、これからも取り組みを進めてまいります。

（※1）SYNC25 : 障がい者の社会参加を促進することを目的とするサミット https://www.thevaluable500.com/sync25

■パーソルグループValuable 500コミットメント

私たちパーソルグループは、グループビジョン「はたらいて、笑おう。」を掲げ、すべての人たちが「はたらいて、笑おう。」を実感できる社会の実現を目指しています。価値観の多様化、テクノロジーの進歩に伴い、世界のはたらき方を取り巻く環境や考え方は大きな転換を迎え、労働市場もこれまで以上の変化を続けています。この変化の激しい環境で社会と企業が持続可能な発展を続けていくためには、多様な能力を生かし、新しい価値を生み出していく柔軟性と創造性が求められています。その根源となるものが、メンバーの多様性だと考えています。

すべての人たちが、「はたらいて、笑おう。」を実感できる社会を実現するためには、私たちの中にも多くの人々の気持ちや考え方、視点を理解し、受け容れることのできるメンバーの存在と、その活躍が必要不可欠なのです。私たちは社会に価値を提供すべく、多様性を理解・尊重し、受け容れることのできる文化・風土醸成に努め、多様性にあふれるメンバーの強みを生かし、ビジョン実現に向けた具体的な取り組みに着手しています。

平等な機会のもと、メンバーの可能性を最大限に引き出すこと。それが私たちの挑戦です。

１．障害者雇用の実践

パーソルグループは、さまざまな障害のあるメンバーがそれぞれの能力を活かして活躍して可能性を広げるため、徹底した業務標準化や職域拡大の工夫・傷病休暇など制度設計・障害特性に配慮したオフィス環境整備などさまざまな施策を実践します。

これからも自社雇用のみならず、職業紹介事業やコンサルティング事業、就労移行支援事業などさまざまな形で社会にアプローチをおこない、障害者の雇用創造に積極的に取り組みます。

２．制度整備

パーソルグループは、多様なはたらき方の選択肢を増やし、属性・価値観・能力を生かせる環境整備をおこないます。

ドレスコード原則自由化、複業制度、フレックスタイム制度、リモートワーク・在宅勤務環境の整備など、はたらく方の選択肢を増やし一人ひとりの可能性を広げます。

３．風土醸成

パーソルグループは、多様性への正しい理解と受容、アンコンシャスバイアスの自覚・対処の習慣化を目的としたリテラシー教育を実施します。

全メンバーを対象としたDEIリテラシー研修、全マネジメント向けのDEI研修、障害特性を理解するためのユニバーサル研修、DEIや障害に関するリアルイベントなどを通じて、理解促進や受容推進に積極的に取り組みます。

■The PERSOL Group’s Commitment to Valuable 500

At the PERSOL Group, guided by our group vision “Work and Smile,” we are committed to realizing a society where everyone around the world can truly “Work and Smile.”

With the diversification of individual values and the advancement of technology, the environment surrounding work and the way it is perceived globally have reached a major turning point. The labor market continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace. To ensure sustainable growth for both society and businesses in this rapidly changing environment, there is a need for flexibility and creativity - the ability to generate new value and adapt to change by harnessing the synergies of diverse abilities. We believe that the foundation of this lies in the diversity of our employees.

To bring about a society where everyone around the world can truly experience the benefits of “Work and Smile,” it is essential that we have employees who not only recognize and appreciate the diverse perspectives, feelings, and ways of thinking of others, but also contribute their own abilities in an environment that allows them to find fulfillment and satisfaction in their work.

We value diversity in all its forms and aim to bring the best ideas and value to our customers, stakeholders, and employees. To leverage the strengths of our diverse employees, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive culture where everyone feels they can be themselves, respecting their differences in culture, background, beliefs, and abilities. As part of this commitment, we have launched several DEI initiatives to align with our group vision, which recognizes intersectionality and seeks to maximize the potential of all employees through equal opportunity. This is our challenge.

1. Practices for Employment of Persons with Disabilities

The PERSOL Group implements various measures to ensure that employees with diverse disabilities can fully utilize their abilities and expand their opportunities. These measures include thorough standardization of operations, efforts to expand job roles, the development of workplace policies such as medical leave systems, and the creation of office environments tailored to the needs of employees with disabilities. Moving forward, we will continue to actively engage with society through various means such as vocational introduction services, consulting services, and employment transition support services, with the goal of creating employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, not only within our own company but also in society at large.

2. System Development

The PERSOL Group is dedicated to increasing the options for diverse ways of working and creating environments where individuals’ attributes, values, and abilities can be fully utilized. We expand the choices available to employees and broaden individual opportunities through measures such as liberalizing dress codes, implementing systems that allow for multiple jobs, introducing flextime arrangements, and creating environments that support remote work and telecommuting.

3. Cultivating Culture

The PERSOL Group provides literacy programs aimed at deepening understanding of diversity and fostering a culture of acceptance, while also encouraging awareness of and responses to unconscious bias.

We actively promote inclusion through initiatives such as DEI literacy training for all employees, DEI training for managers, training programs that enhance understanding of various disabilities and inclusive practices, and in-person events and interactive sessions focused on DEI and disability inclusion.

■関連情報

Valuable 500公式ウェブサイト: https://www.thevaluable500.com

パーソルグループのDEIの取り組み: https://www.persol-group.co.jp/sustainability/social/diversity/

■パーソルホールディングス株式会社について

1973年の創業以来、人材派遣、人材紹介、アウトソーシング、設計開発など人と組織にかかわる多様な事業を展開。2008年10月に共同持株会社テンプホールディングス株式会社を設立。2017年7月よりパーソルホールディングス株式会社へ社名変更。

東京証券取引所プライム市場上場（証券コード：2181）。2025年3月期売上収益1兆4,512億円（IFRS）。

■「PERSOL（パーソル）」について ＜ https://www.persol-group.co.jp/ ＞

パーソルグループは、「“はたらくWell-being”創造カンパニー」として、2030年には「人の可能性を広げることで、100万人のより良い“はたらく機会”を創出する」ことを目指しています。

人材派遣サービス「テンプスタッフ」、転職サービス「doda」、BPOや設計・開発など、人と組織にかかわる多様な事業を展開するほか、新領域における事業の探索・創造にも取り組み、アセスメントリクルーティングプラットフォーム「ミイダス」や、スキマバイトアプリ「シェアフル」などのサービスも提供しています。

はたらく人々の多様なニーズに応え、可能性を広げることで、世界中の誰もが「はたらいて、笑おう。」 を実感できる社会を創造します。