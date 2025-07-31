Chammi、「SBI Entertainment Acceleration（SEA）」に採択。デモデイにて、バンダイナムコ021ファンド賞を受賞

株式会社Chammi

コンテンツに特化したIPグロースパートナーである株式会社Chammi（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役：武井 梨名）は、SBIインベストメント株式会社が開催するエンタメ・推し活領域のアクセラレーションプログラム「SBI Entertainment Acceleration（SEA）」の10社に採択され、2025年7月1日（月）に、GROWTH 京都河原町にて開催されたプログラムの成果発表を行うデモデイに登壇いたしました。デモデイの結果、バンダイナムコ021ファンド賞を受賞したことをお知らせいたします。

「SBI Entertainment Acceleration（SEA）」について

SBI Entertainment Acceleration（SEA）は、エンターテインメントや"推し活"を軸とするシード期スタートアップを対象に、SBIインベストメント株式会社が主催する2ヶ月間のアクセラレーションプログラムです。期間中は、キャピタリストによる週次メンタリングを通じて、事業戦略のブラッシュアップや資金調達支援を行います。

「SBI Entertainment Acceleration デモデイ」について

最終日には、2025年7月1日（月）「GROWTH 京都河原町」にてデモデイを開催。採択企業10社によるピッチイベントとして開催され、エンタメ・メディア領域を代表する事業会社が審査員として参加し、各スタートアップによるプレゼンテーションの評価とアワード授与が行われました。

Chammiのインディー・小規模IPグロース事業について

「名もなき才能を、世界の誰かの"推し"にする」をビジョンに掲げ、日本の隠れた資産である豊富なインディー・小規模IPをテクノロジーとコミュニティで世界に繋ぐ事業を展開します。急成長する日本発ポップカルチャー市場にて、海外展開されないまま埋もれているコンテンツを発掘し、小規模検証の上でファンベースを構築。小規模IPの再現性のある育成プロセスを築きます。

株式会社Chammiについて

株式会社Chammiは、日本のポップカルチャーやエンターテイメントコンテンツに特化したエージェンシーです。日米に拠点を持ち、アニメや漫画、ゲームやVtuber等の日本発コンテンツのPR/マーケティング、ライセンシングを支援しています。

会社概要

会社名：株式会社Chammi

CEO：武井 梨名

設立：2024年12月（2021年3月設立 migaku合同会社より組織変更）

本社：東京都渋谷区

Website：https://cham-mi.com/

Chammi Selected for "SBI Entertainment Acceleration (SEA)" and Won Bandai Namco 021 Fund Award at Demo Day

TOKYO, July 10, 2025 -- Chammi Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Rina Takei), , an IP growth partner specializing in content, was selected as one of 10 companies for the "SBI Entertainment Acceleration (SEA)" acceleration program for entertainment and fan engagement startups hosted by SBI Investment Co., Ltd. Chammi participated in the Demo Day held on Monday, July 1, 2025, at GROWTH Kyoto Kawaramachi, and won the Bandai Namco 021 Fund Award.

SBI Entertainment Acceleration (SEA) is a two-month acceleration program hosted by SBI Investment Co., Ltd., targeting seed-stage startups focused on entertainment and fan engagement. During the program, capitalists provide weekly mentoring to refine business strategies and support fundraising efforts.

The Demo Day was held on Monday, July 1, 2025, at GROWTH Kyoto Kawaramachi as a pitch event featuring all 10 selected companies. Representatives from leading entertainment and media companies served as judges to evaluate each startup's presentation and award recognition.

Chammi operates under the vision "Turning Unknown Talent into Someone's 'Oshi' Around the World," developing business that connects Japan's abundant indie and small-scale IP to the world through technology and community. In the rapidly growing Japanese pop culture market, the company discovers content that remains buried without overseas expansion, builds fan bases through small-scale validation, and establishes reproducible development processes for small-scale IP.

About Chammi Inc.

Chammi Inc. is an agency specializing in Japanese pop culture and entertainment content. With bases in both Japan and the United States, the company supports PR/marketing and licensing for Japan-originated content including anime, manga, games, and VTubers.

Company Profile:

Company Name: Chammi Inc.

CEO: Rina Takei

Established: December 2024 (Organizational change from migaku LLC established March 2021)

Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo

Website: https://cham-mi.com/