元阪神・江夏豊さんに掛布雅之さんが迫る7月29日付「巨人が恐れた男たち」【スポーツ報知】

写真拡大

株式会社報知新聞社


　巨人のライバルだった名選手が激闘の記憶を語る「巨人が恐れた男たち」。第７回は特別編として、元阪神の江夏豊さんに、スポーツ報知評論家の掛布雅之さんがインタビューしました。猛虎のエースとしてＶ９時代（1965～73年）の巨人と火花を散らしてきた伝説的サウスポーにとって、巨人とは、ＯＮとは、どのような存在だったのか。後輩の直撃には意外な本音も漏れたインタビューになっています。



■スポーツ報知のお買い求めは


　1部売り　180円（税込）


　全国の読売新聞販売店（YC）、駅売店、コンビニエンスストアなどで販売


　月ぎめ　3,700円


　全国の読売新聞販売店（YC）もしくは以下のサイトから申し込み


　https://www.hochi.co.jp/koudoku/


■過去2か月分のバックナンバーは以下のサイトを参照にお取り寄せできます。


　https://www.hochi.co.jp/sales/backnumber/



■スポーツ報知ニュースサイト　


https://hochi.news/



▼第１回　元大洋・平松政次さんの記事はこちら


https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51192.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51193.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51194.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51195.html


▼第２回　元広島・外木場義郎さんの記事はこちら


https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51159.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51156.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51157.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51160.html


▼第３回　元ヤクルト・松岡弘さんの記事はこちら


https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51143.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51144.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51145.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51146.html


▼第４回　元阪神、西武・田淵幸一さんの記事はこちら


https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51197.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51205.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51219.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51221.html


▼第５回　元広島・山本浩二さんの記事はこちら


https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51189.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51190.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51191.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51192.html


▼第６回　元阪神・江夏豊さんの記事はこちら


https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51244.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51245.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51247.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51249.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51250.html


https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51223.html



【リリースに関するお問い合わせ】
メール　pr1872@hochi.co.jp