元阪神・江夏豊さんに掛布雅之さんが迫る7月29日付「巨人が恐れた男たち」【スポーツ報知】
巨人のライバルだった名選手が激闘の記憶を語る「巨人が恐れた男たち」。第７回は特別編として、元阪神の江夏豊さんに、スポーツ報知評論家の掛布雅之さんがインタビューしました。猛虎のエースとしてＶ９時代（1965～73年）の巨人と火花を散らしてきた伝説的サウスポーにとって、巨人とは、ＯＮとは、どのような存在だったのか。後輩の直撃には意外な本音も漏れたインタビューになっています。
■スポーツ報知のお買い求めは
1部売り 180円（税込）
全国の読売新聞販売店（YC）、駅売店、コンビニエンスストアなどで販売
月ぎめ 3,700円
全国の読売新聞販売店（YC）もしくは以下のサイトから申し込み
https://www.hochi.co.jp/koudoku/
■過去2か月分のバックナンバーは以下のサイトを参照にお取り寄せできます。
https://www.hochi.co.jp/sales/backnumber/
■スポーツ報知ニュースサイト
https://hochi.news/
▼第１回 元大洋・平松政次さんの記事はこちら
https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51192.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51193.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51194.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250127-OHT1T51195.html
▼第２回 元広島・外木場義郎さんの記事はこちら
https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51159.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51156.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51157.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250226-OHT1T51160.html
▼第３回 元ヤクルト・松岡弘さんの記事はこちら
https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51143.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51144.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51145.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250325-OHT1T51146.html
▼第４回 元阪神、西武・田淵幸一さんの記事はこちら
https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51197.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51205.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51219.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250428-OHT1T51221.html
▼第５回 元広島・山本浩二さんの記事はこちら
https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51189.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51190.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51191.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250526-OHT1T51192.html
▼第６回 元阪神・江夏豊さんの記事はこちら
https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51244.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51245.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51247.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51249.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51250.html
https://hochi.news/articles/20250623-OHT1T51223.html
【リリースに関するお問い合わせ】
メール pr1872@hochi.co.jp