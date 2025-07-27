【DPC KOBE】村川 允彦 ジャパンオープンダブルス優勝選手 直接指導！ピックルボール体験＆クリニック開催

【リリース概要｜村川 允彦選手 登場】

次世代型インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」が、ウェルネスと共創を核に本格始動。

講師には、ジャパンオープンダブルス優勝 村川 允彦（むらやま のぶひこ）選手を迎え、初心者から経験者まで幅広く楽しめる特別イベントを開催します。[8/7, 8/31 チケット予約制]

未経験者向けの体験会と、より高みを目指すプレイヤーのためのクリニックを用意。少人数制のため、一人ひとりが主役になれる丁寧なサポートと、開放感あふれるプレー空間をぜひ体験してください。

ピックルボールを楽しみながら心身を整え、新たな仲間と出会う――。

DPC KOBEで、あなたの新しい一歩が始まります。

Release Overview | Featuring Murayama Nobuhiko

DPC KOBE-Japan’s next-generation indoor pickleball complex-opens its doors with a focus on wellness, connection, and collaboration.

As our guest instructor, we welcome Nobuhiko Murakawa,

winner of the Japan Open Men’s Doubles,

for a special event open to everyone-from complete beginners to experienced players.

[August 7 & 31 | Advance reservation required]

The program includes an introductory session for first-time players

and a clinic for those aiming to take their game to the next level.

With small groups, each participant receives personal, attentive guidance

and can enjoy playing in an open, welcoming environment where everyone takes center stage.

Play. Connect. Recharge.

At DPC KOBE, your new journey begins.

DPC KOBE｜ウェルネス×共創 をテーマに、本格始動。

新たに誕生した次世代型インドア・ピックルボール施設「DPC KOBE」が、いよいよ本格的な活動をスタートしました。

神戸の地から、日本のスポーツ＆ウェルネスシーンをアップデートすることを目指し、2025年ジャパンオープン ダブルス35+を見事制した 村川 允彦選手を招いたイベントを開催します。

今回は、「これからピックルボールを始めたい方」に向けた〈初心者体験会〉と、

「試合で勝ちにいく」高いレベルを目指す方向けの〈クリニック〉の二部構成です。

少人数制ならではの、一人ひとりに寄り添った丁寧な指導。

そして、DPC KOBEならではの開放的で洗練されたプレー空間が、皆さまの新たな一歩を後押しします。

ピックルボールを通じて、心と身体のウェルネスを育み、新しい挑戦と出会いの時間を。

DPC KOBEのスタートとともに、あなたもオープニングメンバーの一員として、新しいコミュニティの扉を開いてみませんか？

Launching a New Era of Wellness & Collaboration



The newly opened next-generation indoor pickleball facility “DPC KOBE” is officially kicking off its full-scale activities.

From the city of Kobe, our aim is to bring a fresh wave of innovation to Japan’s sports and wellness scene.

With the aim of bringing a fresh wave of innovation to Japan’s sports and wellness scene from the city of Kobe,

we are hosting a special event featuring Nobuhiko Murakawa,

champion of the 35+ Men’s Doubles at the 2025 Japan Open.

This event consists of two sessions:

A Beginner Experience designed for those who are new to pickleball,

And an Advanced Clinic for players aiming to sharpen their skills and compete to win.

With a small-group format, every participant receives careful, personalized instruction.

And in the open, stylish environment unique to DPC KOBE, you’ll find the perfect space to take your first step forward.

Through pickleball, nurture both body and mind, discover new challenges, and meet new people.

As DPC KOBE begins its journey, why not step in as part of our opening community and join us at the very start?

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session 01｜初心者向けピックルボール体験会】

これからピックルボールを始めたい方、基礎をしっかり身につけたい方に向けた入門プログラム。

村川 允彦選手の丁寧なレクチャーで、未経験でも安心してプレーをスタートできます。

後半は、自由にプレーを楽しめる「フリープレー」タイムも設けています。

日程｜

１.8/7（木）・17:00～19:00 [体験会] ・19:00～20:00 [フリープレー／希望者]

２.8/31（日）・10:00～12:00 ・12:00～13:00

参加費｜

・体験会：1,500円／人 （チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い）

・フリープレー：550円／人 （希望者のみ。お支払いは当日現金）

※フリープレーは本体験会参加者が対象です。フリープレーのみのお申し込みはできません。

定員｜ 12名（2面使用）

対象｜ 未経験～初級者の方

【Session 02｜経験者向けスキルアップ・クリニック】

「試合に勝つための力をつけたい」――

そんなプレイヤーに向けて、戦術・技術・動きの質を高める実践的なクリニックを開催します。

個々のプレーの課題に応じたアドバイスで、さらなるレベルアップを目指しましょう。

後半は参加者同士のフリープレーで、アウトプットの場も確保。

日程｜

１.8/7（木）・19:00～21:00 [クリニック] ・21:00～22:00 [フリープレー／希望者]

２.8/31（日）・14:00～16:00 ・16:00～17:00

参加費｜

・クリニック：2,500円／人 （チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い）

・フリープレー：550円／人 （希望者のみ。お支払いは当日現金）

※フリープレーは本体験会参加者が対象です。フリープレーのみのお申し込みはできません。

定員｜ 12名（2面使用）

対象｜経験者 試合に勝ちたい方

申込｜ チケット予約は Peatix から(https://dpckobe.peatix.com/events)



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



Session 01 | Beginner Experience

For those who want to start playing pickleball or build a solid foundation from the basics.

With detailed instruction from Nobuhiko Murakawa, even complete beginners can start with confidence.

The second half of the session offers optional “Free Play” time to enjoy casual games.

Dates & Times

8/3 (Sun): 10:00-12:00 (Session) / 12:00-13:00 (Free Play)

8/24 (Sun): 10:00-12:00 / 12:00-13:00

Fee

Beginner Session: \1,500

(Payment in advance via Peatix ticket site)

Free Play: \550

(Optional; cash payment on the day)

※ Free Play is available only to those who join the Beginner Session.

Registration for Free Play alone is not accepted.

Capacity: 12 participants (2 courts)

Target level: First-timers to beginner players

Session 02 | Advanced Skill-Up Clinic

For players ready to level up and compete to win.

Refine your tactics and technique with pro insights from Nobuhiko Murakawa.

Optional Open Play offers a chance to apply what you’ve learned.

Dates & Times

8/3 (Sun): 14:00～16:00 (Clinic) / 16:00～17:00 (Open Play)

8/24 (Sun): 14:00～16:00 / 16:00～17:00

Fee

Clinic: \2,500

(Payment in advance via Peatix ticket site)

Open Play: \550

(Optional; cash payment on the day)

※ Free Play is available only to those who join the Beginner Session.

Registration for Free Play alone is not accepted.

Capacity: 12 participants (2 courts)

Target level: Experienced players aiming to compete and win

Registration: Reserve your spot via Peatix.(https://dpckobe.peatix.com/events)

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

村川 允彦（むらかわ・のぶひこ）

大阪府出身。硬式テニス歴15年、パデル歴4年（日本ランキング最高16位）を経て、2024年よりピックルボールに完全転向。国内外の大会に出場し、現在も海外遠征を予定するなど、精力的に競技活動を行っている実力派プレーヤー。

主な戦績：

・KINTO JAPAN CUP 2024

Men’s Singles 19＋（Skill 3.5以上）：ベスト8

・JPA TOP TOUR 2025 T3 TSUYAMA

男子ダブルス 35＋：優勝

・2025 WPC KOREA

Men’s Singles 35＋（OPEN 5.0+）：3位

・PJF ピックルボール ジャパンオープン

佐世保 in 長崎 Men's Doubles 35＋：優勝

Nobuhiko Murakawa

Born in Osaka, Japan.

After 15 years of competitive tennis and 4 years of playing padel (achieving a career-high Japan ranking of 16th), Murakawa fully transitioned to pickleball in 2024.

He actively competes in tournaments both in Japan and overseas, with plans for international tours, and is recognized as one of Japan’s rising competitive players.

Major Achievements:

KINTO JAPAN CUP 2024

Men’s Singles 19+ (Skill 3.5+): Quarterfinalist

JPA TOP TOUR 2025 T3 TSUYAMA

Men’s Doubles 35+: Champion

2025 WPC KOREA

Men’s Singles 35+ (OPEN 5.0+): 3rd Place

PJF Pickleball Japan Open

Sasebo, Nagasaki - Men’s Doubles 35+: Champion

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

