日本電気株式会社

(Followed by English translation)

NECは、ロンドン証券取引所グループの出資会社FTSE Russellが発行する「FTSE4Good Index Series」の構成銘柄に、2002年より24年連続で選定されました。また、「FTSE Blossom Japan Index」「FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index」の構成銘柄にも選定されました。

FTSE4Good Index Seriesは、特定の ESG（環境・社会・ガバナンス）を実践する企業のパフォーマンスを測定するために、世界的なインデックス データ プロバイダーであるFTSE Russellによって開発された指数であり、多様な市場参加者が責任投資ファンドやその他の商品の組成や評価に利用しています。FTSE Russellの評価は、コーポレート・ガバナンス、安全衛生、腐敗防止、気候変動などにおける実績に基づいたものであり、FTSE4Good Index Seriesに選定されている企業は、ESGに関する様々な基準を満たしています。

NECは、6月のFTSE RussellのCompany Research Reviewにおいて、ESGへの取り組みが高く評価され、ESGスコア総合4.6点（5点満点）を獲得し、「FTSE4Good Index Series」の構成銘柄に24年連続で組み入れられました。加えて、「FTSE Blossom Japan Index」「FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index」は年金積立金管理運用独立行政法人（GPIF）が採用する日本株6指数(注)に含まれており、NECは設定当初から組み入れられています。

NECは、2005年に人権、労働、環境、腐敗防止を原則とする「国連グローバル・コンパクト」に署名し、NECの事業活動が社会に与える負の影響の最小化に努めると同時に、SDGs達成に貢献すべく、事業活動を通した社会価値創造に取り組んでいます。「2025中期経営計画」においても、サステナブルな成長に向けESG視点での経営優先テーマ「マテリアリティ」に取り組み、主要なESGインデックスに継続して組み入れられることを目指しています。NECの最新の取り組みは、NEC ESGデータブック2025で報告しています。

NECグループの価値観と行動の原点であるNEC Wayのもと、NECは今後も安全・安心・公平・効率という社会価値の創造に努め、誰もが人間性を十分に発揮できる持続可能な社会の実現と、SDGsの掲げる目標の達成に貢献していきます。

関連リンク

NEC ESGデータブック2025(https://jpn.nec.com/sustainability/ja/index.html)

NECの取り組みに対する社外からの評価(https://jpn.nec.com/sustainability/ja/guidelines/evaluation.html)

FTSE4Good Index Series(https://www.lseg.com/ja/ftse-russell/indices/ftse4good)

FTSE Blossom Japan Index(https://www.lseg.com/ja/ftse-russell/indices/blossom-japan)

（注）年金積立金管理運用独立行政法人（GPIF）が採用する日本株を対象とした６指数。NECは全ての構成銘柄に組み入れられている。

・FTSE Blossom Japan Index

・FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

・MSCI日本株ESGセレクト・リーダーズ指数

・MSCI日本株女性活躍指数（WIN）

・S&P/JPXカーボン・エフィシエント指数

・Morningstar 日本株式 ジェンダー・ダイバーシティ・ティルト指数（除くREIT）

＜本件に関する問い合わせ先＞

NEC ステークホルダーリレーション統括部

サステナビリティ戦略企画室

E-Mail：nec_sus@dmsig.jp.nec.com

NEC has been named to the globally renowned ESG investment index “FTSE4Good Index Series” for the 24th consecutive year

NEC has been named to the “FTSE4Good Index Series” issued by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group, for the 24th consecutive year. In addition, the company has been included once again in both the “FTSE Blossom Japan Index” and the “FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.”

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

In June, FTSE Russell's Company Research Review highlighted NEC's strong commitment to ESG initiatives, awarding the company an overall ESG score of 4.6 out of 5. This achievement contributed to NEC's 24th consecutive inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. Additionally, NEC is included in all six of the Japanese equity indexes adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) (*), including the FTSE Blossom Japan Index and the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index since they were first established.

NEC became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact in 2005, which was founded on the basic principles of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and seeks to minimize the burdens that business activities may have on society. NEC aims to contribute to the creation of value for society through its business, and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) launched by the United Nations. Over the course of NEC's Mid-term Management Plan 2025, in order to promote sustainable growth, the company endeavors to achieve continuous inclusion in ESG indexes by advancing initiatives for materiality, which are priority management themes from an ESG perspective. NEC’s latest ESG initiatives are reported in the NEC ESG Databook 2025.



NEC also aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Based on the NEC Way, a common set of values that form the basis for how the entire NEC Group conducts itself, NEC contributes to achieving the SDGs.

Related Links

NEC ESG Databook 2025 (Japanese Only. English version to be posted later)(https://jpn.nec.com/sustainability/ja/report/index.html)

NEC’s initiatives for sustainability(https://www.nec.com/en/global/sustainability/index.html)

External Ratings and Evaluations of NEC(https://www.nec.com/en/global/sustainability/guidelines/evaluation.html)

FTSE4Good Index Series(https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/ftse4good)

FTSE Blossom Japan Index (Japanese only)(https://www.lseg.com/ja/ftse-russell/indices/blossom-japan)

(*) The six Japanese equity indexes adopted by GPIF are below. NEC is included in all of them.

・FTSE Blossom Japan Index

・FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

・MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index

・MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

・S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

・Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index

＜Contact for inquiries regarding this matter＞

NEC Stakeholder Relations Department

Sustainability Strategy Planning Office

E-Mail：nec_sus@dmsig.jp.nec.com