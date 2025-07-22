株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所（Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.）

株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所 （URL：https://haradatakeo.com/本社：東京都千代田区）の代表取締役会長CEOの原田武夫は、以下のとおり、2025年8月21日(木)に東京大学本郷キャンパスにて開催されるハーバード大学アジア国際関係プロジェクト（Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations、以下HPAIR）にて招待講演者として登壇することとなりましたので、詳細を以下のとおり予めご報告申し上げます。（＊ENGLISH TEXT FOLLOWS.）

●「ハーバード大学アジア国際関係プロジェクト」（HPAIR）とは？

ハーバード大学とアジアの各国大学が毎年夏に共同で主催する国際会議で、1991年以来、アジア太平洋における政治・経済・社会問題について議論する場を世界中の学生に提供しています。約70カ国から集まった 400 名の学生や若手社会人の次世代グローバルリーダーが、アジアや世界が直面している、時には確固とした解決策の見つからない様々な社会問題の解決の糸口を探るべく議論を行い、漠然とした問いに対する多角的な視点や次への行動の示唆を得ることを目指します。

本邦（東京）での開催は、2014年以来、11年ぶりであり、かつトランプ政権下における米国での教育行政を巡る昨今の動きをも背景としつつ、各界より強い関心が既に寄せられています。

（＊詳細は公式HP：https://hpair.org/ 日本語版HP：https://hpair.ut-diligent2.com/ をご覧下さい。）

●弊研究所会長・原田武夫による講演題目

弊研究所会長・原田武夫は「HPAIR2025」において8月21日（木）15：00～17：30までの間に開催されるセッションにおいて登壇します（英語）。

演題は「What Is Global Leadership? Toward Solutions for the Global Agenda（人類社会が直面するグローバル・アジェンダとこれからのリーダーシップのあり方）」です。

●なぜ会長・原田武夫は招待されたのか？

弊研究所会長・原田武夫は元キャリア外交官であり、12年間にわたり我が国外務省で勤務した後、2005年4月に同省を自主退職し、2007年4月に独立系シンクタンクである弊研究所を株式会社として設立登記致しました。爾来一貫して「我が国の視点に立ちつつ、グローバル社会全体の未来シナリオを提示すること」に取り組んできている弊研究所をリードしてきています。

そうした取り組みはとりわけグローバル・リーダーシップの中で既に定評あるものとなっており、例えば2021年2月、アメリカのペンシルヴァニア大学ウォートン校ローダー研究所が主催する「世界で注目すべきシンクタンク・ランキング（Global Go To Think Tank Index Report）2020」の「注目すべきシンクタンク」カテゴリにおいて、31位にランキングされました。その際、我が国のシンクタンクとしては唯一の選出となり、2019年版の33位から順位を上げたことでも知られています。

同時に会長・原田武夫は我が国国内において、一貫して次世代のリーダーたちに対する教育に取り組んできたことでも知られています。「アントレプレナーシップ」「人工知能（AI）」そして「グローバル・リーダーシップ」の三本柱からなるその教育をこれまで受講した学生たちは400名以上を超えています。現在は東京大学大学院及び学習院女子大学において非常勤講師、並びに広島大学大学院において客員教授を務めています。

今回はHPAIRが本邦において11年ぶりに開催されるにあたり、特に我が国の視点から見た時、グローバル社会全体が近未来において如何なる形で劇的な変化を経験することになると考えられるのか、またそれに対して、参加者である次世代グローバルリーダーたちがどの様に備え、対処していけば良いと考えられるのかについて語ることの出来る専門家として登壇を求められたものと承知しています。

●本件講演への登壇を控えた会長・原田武夫によるコメント

「国内外において未曾有の危機を迎えている今・この瞬間に、グローバル社会の行く末に重大な役割を担うことが期待されるHPAIR参加学生の皆さんに対して“未来”についてお話が出来ることを大変光栄に思います。我が国においては昨今のインバウンド需要や外国人観光客からの対日関心の高まりなどばかりが語られがちですが、実のところ、苦境に陥るグローバル社会に対して、他ならぬ我が国こそが、ブレークスルーをもたらすカギを握っていると強い期待をグローバル・リーダーシップから強く抱かれていることは余り知られていません。当日の講演では、そうした観点をも十分踏まえつつ、なぜ今、”未来”を共に考えることが必須なのか。そこにおいて期待される全く新しい形のグローバル・リーダーシップとはどうあるべきなのかについて、参加する学生の皆さんと双方向の議論が出来ることをとても楽しみにしています。」

（＊ENGLISH TRANSLATION （as of July 22, 2025）

Mr. Takeo Harada, Founder/CEO & Chairman of the Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; URL: https://iisia.jp/en/(https://iisia.jp/en/)), is scheduled to appear as an invited speaker at the Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR), which will be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at the University of Tokyo’s Hongo Campus. We would like to provide advance notice of the details as follows.

● What is the "Harvard Project for Asian and International Relations" (HPAIR)?

HPAIR is an international conference jointly hosted every summer by Harvard University and leading universities across Asia. Since its inception in 1991, it has served as a global platform for students to engage in discussions on political, economic, and social issues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Each year, approximately 400 students and young professionals-future global leaders-from about 70 countries come together to tackle complex societal challenges facing Asia and the world, many of which defy easy solutions. The conference encourages multifaceted perspectives and aims to inspire actionable ideas in response to these abstract yet pressing global questions.

The upcoming session in Tokyo marks the first time in 11 years that the event is being held in Japan. This is taking place against the backdrop of recent developments in U.S. education policy under the Trump administration, further intensifying interest from various sectors.

(*For more information, please visit the official website: https://hpair.org/

Japanese site: https://hpair.ut-diligent2.com/)

● Lecture by Takeo Harada, Founder/CEO & Chairman of IISIA

Mr. Takeo Harada, Founder/CEO & Chairman of IISIA, will be speaking in a session at "HPAIR 2025" scheduled for Thursday, August 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (in English).

The title of his lecture is:

"What Is Global Leadership? Toward Solutions for the Global Agenda"

This session will address the nature of leadership in the context of the challenges facing human society today.

● Comment from Mr. Takeo Harada Ahead of His Lecture

“It is a tremendous honor to be given the opportunity to speak about the ‘future’ to HPAIR participants-students expected to play critical roles in shaping the global community-at a time when both Japan and the world are facing unprecedented crises.

In Japan, much attention has recently been focused on the surge in inbound tourism and foreign interest in the country. However, it is not widely known that many global leaders are looking to Japan as the potential key to unlocking breakthroughs for a world in distress.

In my upcoming lecture, I intend to highlight precisely why it is now essential to think seriously about the future together-and what entirely new form of global leadership should be envisioned. I very much look forward to engaging in a lively, two-way dialogue with all student participants.”

●原田武夫（略歴）

1971年、香川県高松生まれ。1993年に東京大学法学部を中退し、外務省入省（外務公務員I種）。G8 沖縄サミット（2000年）や秋篠宮同妃両殿下によるドイツ御訪問（1999年）に際し、ドイツ語通訳官を務める一方、対欧州外交、さらには対北朝鮮外交の最前線で活躍する。2005年3月に同省を自主退職し、任意団体として弊研究所を設立し、代表に就任する（2007年4月に株式会社として設立登記）。爾来、独立系シンクタンクである弊研究所の経営リーダーシップをとりつつ、国内外の大学生に対する情報リテラシー（information literacy）教育に社会貢献事業として取り組んできている。国内外の有名メディアにおける出演経歴が多数ある他、日独英で書籍を出版している（“Pax Japonica. Resurrection of Japan” Lid Publishing, 2017等）。東京大学大学院及び学習院女子大学にて非常勤講師、広島大学大学院にて客員教授を務める。修士（人工知能科学、京都学、並びに学術）。



●株式会社原田武夫国際戦略情報研究所とは？

マーケットとそれを取り巻く国内外情勢に関する分析とそれに基づく未来シナリオの提示をする中で、ヴィジョンに掲げる「Pax Japonica」（※）の実現のための活動を展開する独立系シンクタンク。

ファウンダーとして原田武夫（代表取締役会長CEO）が2007年に設立登記。主に全国の中小事業主をメンバーとする会員制サーヴィス（会員数約1100名（2025年4月現在））を軸に、創業以来急成長を続けている。日々発信する調査分析レポートは、2015年7月よりトムソン・ロイターでも配信されている。



※直訳は「日本による平和」。現状は「課題先進国」である我が国が今後、多様な社会問題の包括的かつ斬新な解決を図らざるを得なくなることで、同様の問題を続々と抱え始める諸外国のモデルへと昇華し、もって新世界秩序が構築されることになるというコンセプト。



● What Is the Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc.?

Institute for International Strategy and Information Analysis, Inc. (IISIA) is an independent think tank committed to analyzing market trends and domestic and international affairs, while developing future scenarios aligned with its vision of realizing Pax Japonica.

Founded by Takeo Harada in 2007, the institute has grown rapidly, primarily through its membership service targeted at small and mid-sized business owners across Japan. As of April 2025, the membership stands at approximately 1,100.

The institute’s daily intelligence and analysis reports have been distributed via Thomson Reuters since July 2015.



※ Pax Japonica (literally “Peace by Japan”) is a concept that envisions Japan-currently facing some of the world's most advanced social challenges-evolving into a global model for comprehensive and innovative problem-solving. In doing so, Japan is expected to play a leading role in shaping a new world order.



