チームスタッフ加入のお知らせ(アダム・ペトウェイ プレイヤーヘルス＆パフォーマンス エグゼクティブディレクター)

シーホース三河株式会社

いつもシーホース三河にご青援ありがとうございます。

この度、以下のチームスタッフと2025-26シーズンの新規契約が決まりましたので、お知らせいたします。

プロフィール

メッセージ

I am deeply grateful to join the Seahorses Mikawa as Executive Director of Player Health ＆ Performance.

I want to thank the organization’s leadership for the opportunity to contribute to a world-class basketball culture rooted in professionalism, continuous improvement, and care for the athlete.

The opportunity to contribute to one of Japan’s most respected basketball clubs, an organization grounded in tradition, innovation, and integrity is a tremendous privilege.

It will be a unique opportunity to work alongside a talented staff and dedicated players as we build a performance model that prioritizes health, resilience, and sustainable excellence.

Our mission is to integrate science, technology, and individualized care to optimize player performance, reduce injury risk, and support long-term development.

Thank you to the Mikawa community for your warm welcome.

My family and I are thrilled to immerse ourselves in the great culture and community of Mikawa.

I am excited to serve this club and contribute to its proud legacy.

Adam Petway

(訳)

この度、プレイヤーヘルス＆パフォーマンス エグゼクティブ・ディレクターとして、シーホース三河へ入団できたことに深く感謝しています。

プロフェッショナリズム、継続的な改善、アスリートへのケアに根ざした世界クラスのバスケットボール文化に貢献する機会を与えてくれた組織のリーダーシップに感謝したいと思います。

日本で最も尊敬されるバスケットボールクラブのひとつであり、伝統、革新、誠実さに根ざした組織に貢献できる機会は、大変光栄なことです。

健康、回復力、持続可能な卓越性を優先するパフォーマンス・モデルを構築する中で、才能あるスタッフや献身的な選手たちとともに働くまたとない機会となるでしょう。

私たちの使命は、科学、テクノロジー、個別ケアを統合し、選手のパフォーマンスを最適化し、怪我のリスクを軽減し、長期的な成長をサポートすることです。

温かく迎えてくださった三河地域の皆さまに感謝します。

私と家族は、三河の素晴らしい文化とコミュニティに浸ることができ、感激しています。

このクラブに貢献し、その誇り高きレガシーに貢献できることに興奮しています。

アダム・ペトウェイ

