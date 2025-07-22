【日本発フェムケア】Femly Laboが米国ニューヨーク五つ星ホテル内サロンに導入｜ウェルクスが世界展開を加速

株式会社ウェルクス

株式会社ウェルクス（本社：東京都渋谷区）が展開する日本発フェムケアブランド「Femly Labo」が、NYの五つ星ホテル「ロッテ・ニューヨーク・パレスホテル」内サロンに導入されました。自己肯定感と美を育む“新しいケアのかたち”が、ラグジュアリー層を中心に広がりを見せています。

アメリカ・ニューヨークでは、フェムケアはもはや“隠す”ものではなく、“語るべき美の一部”へと進化しています。その背景には、自分自身の身体を理解しケアすることを肯定し、年齢やライフステージの変化を前向きに受け止める文化があります。

そんな中、日本発のフェムケアブランド「Femly Labo」が、五つ星ホテル・ロッテ・ニューヨーク・パレスホテル内のラグジュアリーサロン「Re:forma」で導入開始しました。

「Re:forma」オーナーKanna Fujita氏が語る、“選ばれるフェムケア”の条件と、その意義をNYの最前線から伝えます。

ニューヨークでフェムケアが「語るべきもの」に

「ニューヨークでは、フェムケアはもう日常会話の一部です。『体の声を聞くこと』が自分らしい生き方を支える大切な習慣であり、単なる美容目的を超え、ホルモン、自律神経、感情のバランスまで含めた“セルフマネジメント”として受け入れられています。」

現地の医療スパ「Re:forma」を訪れる女性たちは、外見を飾るためではなく、内面を整え、心身の状態を健やかに保つことを重視します。

忙しくストレスフルな都市生活を送りながらも、自分自身の健康に責任を持ちたいという意識が非常に高いのです。

「お客様との会話の中でも、『最近体のリズムを意識している』『ストレスケアのためにホルモンバランスを調べたい』といった声が増えています。

フェムケアは、“隠したいもの”から“話し合いたいもの”へと変わってきています。」

「不調を予防し整える」ための自己投資

NYの女性たちは、美容やアンチエイジングの延長線上で“整えること”や“不調を予防すること”を非常に重視します。若いうちから“老けないためのケア”ではなく“いつでも自分をベストコンディションに保つためのケア”という発想を持っています。」

特に更年期を迎える前後の世代にとっては、フェムケアはQOL（生活の質）を高めるための自己投資。

単なる贅沢品ではなく、未来の自分への責任を果たす手段として自然に選ばれています。

「例えば、PMSや更年期の症状に悩む方も多いですが、その不調を受け入れた上で、どう整えていくかを考える。“年齢を重ねることを楽しむためのケア”という意識が根付いているのがNYの魅力です」

NY五つ星ホテルで選ばれた理由

「Re:formaは、ドラマ『Gossip Girl』にも登場するロッテ・ニューヨーク・パレスホテル内にあります。歴史と格式を持ち、世界中のセレブリティが訪れるその空間に調和する製品を探し、選び抜いて導入が実現したとされます」。

単に「ホテルが採用した」という形ではなく、サロンオーナー自身がその哲学に合うと確信し、責任を持って導入を進めたことが大きなポイントです。

ラグジュアリーであるだけでなく、確かな背景を持つ製品だからこそ、世界中の厳しい目を持つ顧客に信頼される。ホテルという特別な場所で扱われること自体が、製品への信頼性をさらに高めています。

初めて見たときの決め手

「初めてFemly Laboを見たとき、成分構成や設計のエビデンス、パッケージに込められた知性に惹かれました。これは単なるフェムケアではなく、再生医療、美容、ホルモンケアを融合した“次世代型セルフケア”だと確信しました」

再生医療的な発想を取り入れ、医療スパという医療知識が問われる現場で自信を持って紹介できる製品。その科学的根拠と繊細さを両立するバランスが、NYのハイエンドな層にも通用すると直感したといいます。

「私たちのサロンでは、お客様が“本当に自分を整える”ために信頼できるものしか提案できません。その基準に合う数少ない製品だと思いました」

導入後の反響とお客様の声

「導入後は、更年期やPMSなどの不調を抱える女性から、

『肌が整っただけでなく、気持ちも落ち着いた』『自己管理できている感覚が嬉しい』

といった声を多くいただいています。」

Femly Laboは、単なるスキンケアにとどまらず、更年期世代を含むすべての女性の心地よさとセルフケア習慣をサポートします。肌を潤し整えることで、日々の自分をいたわる意識を高め、「自分を大切にする時間」を育むことが魅力です。

"不調を隠すのではなく、受け入れた上で整えていく"

それが、Femly Laboがニューヨークでも支持される理由です。

ニューヨーカーが求める選択基準とは

「ニューヨークの感度の高い女性たちは、単に“効果がある”だけでは選びません。

クリーンビューティー、科学的エビデンス、倫理性、成分の透明性、ブランドの哲学、そして“どこで誰が扱っているか”までを非常に重視します。」

ホテルという一流の場所で扱われていること自体が、そうした女性たちにとって大きな信頼の証。

「特別な空間で選ばれるという背景が、Femly Laboの持つ本質的な価値を裏付けています」

Femly Laboがューヨークの「美しさ」の定義に合う理由

「ニューヨークの女性たちにとって“美しさ”とは、完璧に着飾ることではなく、“整っている状態”そのもの。健康的で自分らしくいられることを美と捉えています。」とオーナーは話します。

Femly Laboは、単なるスキンケアを超えて、ホルモンバランスや心身の構造に働きかける。

だからこそ、NYの“美の基準”に深くマッチしています。

「“今の自分を大事にするケア”こそが、最先端の美だと信じています」

今後のアメリカ市場での展開

「Femly Laboを、単なる“輸入ブランド”で終わらせたくない。日本とアメリカをつなぐ“次世代フェムケアのプラットフォーム”に育てたいと考えています」

ホルモン年齢のスクリーニングと連動した施術プログラム、教育イベント、ウェルネス評価の可視化など、ライフステージに寄り添う包括的ケアを構想。

「年齢を重ねることをポジティブに楽しめる社会を、NYという最前線から発信していきたいと思っています」

Information

■Re:forma MedSpa and Wellness at Lotte New York Palace

医療スパ・ネイルサロンを併設し、ニューヨークの中心でホルモンケア・再生医療・ウェルネスを統合したトータルケアを提供。

【Web】https://reformanyc.com

Kirei House Nails https://www.kirei-house.com

■Femly Labo

【公式サイト】

日本：https://femlylabo.net/

アメリカ：femlylabo.com (工事中)

Femly Labo Selected by NY’s Five-Star Hotel

What Discerning New Yorkers Demand in “True Beauty & Wellness”

In New York City, femcare is no longer something to hide-it has become an essential, open topic of discussion and self-expression.

Behind this shift is a culture that embraces understanding and caring for one’s own body while welcoming age and life-stage changes as something to navigate positively.

In this environment, the Japanese-born femcare brand Femly Labo has been introduced at the luxury salon Re:forma, located inside the five-star Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Re:forma owner Kanna Fujita shares what it takes to be a truly trusted femcare brand, and explains its significance from the very frontline of NY’s beauty and wellness scene.

Femcare as Part of Everyday Conversation in NY

“In New York, femcare has become part of everyday conversation. Tuning into your body is no longer a passing wellness trend-it’s a vital act of self-respect and autheinticity. Today, beauty is not confined to what’s visible on the surface. It’s an evolving expression of self-management-one that embraces hormonal balance, the autonomic nervous system, and emotional regulation as foundations of true well-being.”

Women visiting Re:forma aren’t just seeking luxury-they’re genuinely committed to caring for their inner balance.

Even in the city’s fast-paced, high-stress environment, there’s a deep awareness of the need to take responsibility for one’s health.

“Many of our clients tell us they’re becoming more in tune with their body’s rhythms-and are now looking into things like hormone balance as part of personalized health maintenance. What used to be private or even taboo is now part of an open, empowered conversation. Femcare is no longer something we hide-it’s something we share, understand, and celebrate together.”

Why It Was Chosen for a Five-Star Hotel

“Re:forma is located inside the iconic Lotte New York Palace Hotel, famously known as the home of Serena in Gossip Girl. As a historic landmark that attracts celebrities and global tastemakers, it deserved a product that matched the elegance of its setting. Everything we introduce here is selected with care, intention, and a deep respect for the experience our clients expect.”

The decision to introduce Femly at Re:forma was not a marketing strategy, but a deliberate alignment of values. Guided by a shared vision for regenerative beauty and women’s wellness, the integration of Femly reflects a commitment to offering science-backed, cellular-level care within a luxury medspa environment. Its presence in such a prestigious setting underscores the brand’s integrity and elevates the larger conversation around modern femcare.

The First Impression That Made the Decision

“When I first encountered Femly Labo, I was struck by its ingredient integrity, evidence-based formulation, and the intelligence reflected even in its packaging. It was clear to me that this wasn’t just another femcare product-it represented a new generation of self-care, one that seamlessly integrates regenerative medicine, beauty, and hormonal wellness.”

It was something with the medical rigor to be recommended in a medical spa setting-where professionalism and evidence are essential.

Its balance of scientific grounding and subtlety seemed to meet even NY’s discerning luxury market expectations.

“At Re:forma, we only recommend products that truly support our clients in managing their own health and well-being. Femly Labo stood out as one of the rare offerings that met that standard.”

Customer Reactions After Introduction

After we introduced Femly Labo, we started hearing from women going through things like menopause or PMS. Some said their skin felt more balanced, while others mentioned feeling calmer or more connected to themselves. It was clear they weren’t just looking for another beauty product-they appreciated something that supported how they wanted to feel. Femly Labo isn’t about hiding symptoms; it’s about helping women feel more in tune with their bodies. That’s why it’s really resonated with women in New York.”

What New Yorkers Look for When Choosing Products

Discerning women in New York aren’t swayed by claims of effectiveness alone. They look for clean formulations, scientific credibility, ethical sourcing, ingredient transparency, and a clear brand philosophy. Even where a product is offered-and by whom-matters deeply to them. Being available at a five-star hotel’s medical spa carries real significance for this audience. The setting itself becomes part of what affirms Femly Labo’s value and integrity.

Toward a Next-Generation Femcare Platform

This is just the beginning. We envision Femly Labo evolving into a platform that supports women through every stage of life-not just with products, but with knowledge, tools, and meaningful experiences. By reimagining how we approach hormonal health and aging, we hope to inspire a new kind of culture-one where women feel informed, empowered, and celebrated. And we’re proud to begin that journey here in New York.”

Information

■Re:forma at Lotte New York Palace

Medical Spa https://reformanyc.com

Kirei House Nails https://www.kirei-house.com