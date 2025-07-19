¶¦´¶¤ÇÎÞ¡¢¾Ð¤Ã¤ÆÌþ¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£¡Ø3¥³¥Þ°é»ù¥¹¥Èー¥êー ±Ñ¸ìÈÇ vol.2 µã¤­¾Ð¤¤°é»ùÆüµ­¡ÙÈ¯Çä³«»Ï¡ª

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥ê¥ê¥Ñ¥Ã¥È

¡Ø3-Panel Mom Moments Vol.2 - Laughing and Crying Through Parenthood¡Ù

¥·¥êー¥º¤ÎÆÃÄ§¤Ï¡¢3¥³¥Þ¤ÇÉÁ¤«¤ì¤ë°é»ù¤Î¡Ö¤¢¤ë¤¢¤ë¡×¤Ê½Ö´Ö¤È¡¢¤½¤ÎÎ¢¤Ë¤¢¤ë¥Þ¥Þ¤Îµ¤»ý¤Á¤Ë´ó¤êÅº¤¦¤¢¤¿¤¿¤«¤Ê¥¨¥Ã¥»¥¤¡£ËÜºî¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥ä¥¤¥ä´ü¤ÎÀï¤¤¡¢ÆÍÁ³¤ÎÎÞ¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ»Ò¤É¤â¤«¤é¤Î¡Ö¤À¤¤¤¹¤­¡×¤Ë»×¤ï¤ºÎÞ¤¹¤ë¥¨¥Ô¥½ー¥É¤Ê¤É¡¢12¤Î°é»ù¥·ー¥ó¤ò¼ýÏ¿¡£±Ñ¸ì¤ÇÉÁ¤«¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢³¤³°¤Î¥Ñ¥Ñ¥Þ¥Þ¤Ë¤âÆÏ¤¯¡ÈÆüËÜ¤Î¤ä¤µ¤·¤¤°é»ù¡É¤Î¥á¥Ã¥»ー¥¸¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥Ð¥¤¥ê¥ó¥¬¥ë°é»ù¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à²ÈÄí¤Ë¤â¤ª¤¹¤¹¤á¤ÎÆâÍÆ¤Ç¤¹¡£¡Öº£Æü¤â´èÄ¥¤ë¥Þ¥Þ¡×¤ËÂ£¤ë¡¢°¦¤ÈÌþ¤·¤Î°ìºý¡£¥·¥êー¥º¤Ïº£¸å¤âÂ³´©¤òÍ½Äê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Episode 7: Naptime Angelic Sleep

From the moment they woke up, it was

crying, fussing, and chaos.

Mom¡Çs patience? Just about gone.

But then-they fall asleep.

And that face... so calm, so pure.

No worries, no fear. Just peaceful trust.

Just watching them sleep somehow melts all the frustration away.

They¡Çre just sleeping-

but somehow, they¡Çre forgiven.

That must be the magic of a little angel.

Final Thought

That peaceful face resets everything.

Maybe all that emotion just needed to burst-and now they¡Çre fine.

¡Ú½ñÀÒ¾ðÊó¡Û

½ñÌ¾¡§¡Ø3-Panel Mom Moments vol.2Laughing and Crying Through Parenthood¡Ù

Ãø¼Ô¡§ Yuki Hirakawa (¤Ò¤é¤«¤ï ¤æ¤¦¤­)

»ÅÍÍ¡§ÅÅ»Ò½ñÀÒ¡ÊKindleÈÇ¡Ë

È¯ÇäÆü¡§2025Ç¯7·î19Æü

²Á³Ê¡§500±ß¡ÊÀÇ¹þ¡Ë

È¯¹Ô¡§Amazon Kindle ¥À¥¤¥ì¥¯¥È¡¦¥Ñ¥Ö¥ê¥Ã¥·¥ó¥°

URL: https://x.gd/yuki3panelvol2

¢¨ËÜ½ñ¤ÏÃø¼Ô¤Ë¤è¤ë´°Á´¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ëºîÉÊ¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢ÍÄ»ù¶µ°é¤Î»ëÅÀ¤«¤é¡¢¥Þ¥Þ¤¿¤Á¤ÎËèÆü¤Ë¤½¤Ã¤È´ó¤êÅº¤¦ÆâÍÆ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£