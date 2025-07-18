¡ÖÃ¯°ì¿Í¼è¤ê»Ä¤µ¤Ê¤¤AI¥ê¥¹¥­¥ê¥ó¥°¡ª¡×―Robo Co-op¡¢Google»Ù±ç¤Î¾©³Ø¶â¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤òÆüËÜ¤ÇÅ¸³«

°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿Í Robo Co-op

¥Îー¥³ー¥É¡¦¥íー¥³ー¥É¤Î¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¹¥­¥ë¤Î¥Ê¥ì¥Ã¥¸Äó¶¡¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÆñÌ±¤ä¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¥Þ¥¶ー¤Î¶µ°é¡¦¸ÛÍÑµ¡²ñ¤Î³ÈÂç¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤ë°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍRobo Co-op¡ÊÂåÉ½Íý»ö¡§¶â Ã¤ÂÙ¡Ë¤Ï¡¢Google¤Î»Ù±ç¤Ë¤è¤ê¼Â»Ü¤µ¤ì¤ë¡ÖAI Opportunity Fund¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤ÎAI¥ê¥Æ¥é¥·ー¸þ¾å¤òÌÜÅª¤È¤·¤¿¿·¤¿¤Ê¾©³Ø¶â¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤ÎÄó¶¡¤ò³«»Ï¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜ¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Coursera¾å¤Î¡ÖGoogle AI Essentials¡×¥³ー¥¹¤¬ÂÐ¾Ý¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢³Ø½¬¼Ô¤Ï´°Á´ÌµÎÁ¤Ç¼õ¹Ö¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

Landing Page :https://google-ai-scholarship-ja.roboco-op.org/Google¤ÎAI¤Ç¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¤òÁ°¿Ê¤µ¤»¤è¤¦





¢¡ÇØ·Ê¤ÈÌÜÅª

ËÜ¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ï¡¢Google¤ª¤è¤ÓAVPN¤¬¼çÆ³¤¹¤ë¡ÖAI Opportunity Fund¡×¤Î³ÈÄ¥¥Õ¥§ー¥º¤È¤·¤Æ°ÌÃÖ¤Å¤±¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Robo Co-op¤ÏÆ±´ð¶â¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÀïÎ¬Åª¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¡ÊSP¡Ë¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëAI¶µ°é¤ÎÃæ³ËÅª¤ÊÌò³ä¤òÃ´¤Ã¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¡¢ÃÏ°è¸¦½¤¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¡ÊLTP¡Ë¤Ø¤Î¥È¥ìー¥Ë¥ó¥°»Ù±ç¤òÄÌ¤¸¤ÆAI¶µ°é¤ÎÅÚÂæ¤òÃÛ¤¤¤Æ¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢º£²ó¤Ï¤½¤Î¼¡¤Î¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢Robo Co-op¼«¤é¤¬ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¤Î°ìÈÌ¼õ±×¼Ô¡ÊÏ«Æ¯¼Ô¤äÂç³ØÀ¸¡Ë¤ËÄ¾ÀÜAI³Ø½¬¤Îµ¡²ñ¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¥Õ¥§ー¥º¤ËÆþ¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¡ËÜ¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Î³µÍ×

- ÂÐ¾Ý¹ÖºÂ¡§Google AI Essentials¡ÊCourseraÄó¶¡¡Ë- Äó¶¡ÆâÍÆ¡§AI¤Î´ðËÜ¥¹¥­¥ë¤ò³Ø¤ÖÆþÌç¥³ー¥¹¡ÊÁ´6»þ´Ö¡¦½¤Î»¾ÚÈ¯¹Ô¡Ë- ÈñÍÑ¡§¼õ¹ÖÎÁ¤ÏÁ´³Û¾©³Ø¶â¤Ë¤è¤ê¥«¥Ðー¡Ê´°Á´ÌµÎÁ¡Ë- ¼õ¹Ö·Á¼°¡§´°Á´¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¤ò´Þ¤àÊ£¿ô¸À¸ì¤ËÂÐ±þ- ¼õ¹Ö´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯6·î～9·î¡ÊºÇ½ªÊó¹ð¤Ï10·î½é½Ü¡Ë- ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¡§ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¤Ëµï½»¤¹¤ëÏ«Æ¯¼Ô¡¢Âç³ØÀ¸¡¢ÀìÌç³Ø¹»À¸¤Ê¤É¡£ÆÃ¤Ë¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¥Þ¥¶ー¤äÆñÌ±¤Ê¤É¡¢¼Ò²ñÅª¤ËÁÂ³°¤µ¤ì¤¬¤Á¤Ê¿Í¡¹¤ò´¿·Þ- ÌÜÉ¸¿Í¿ô¡§ºÇÄã1,000¿Í¡Ê¾å¸Â¤Ê¤·¡Ë

¢¡Robo Co-opÂåÉ½Íý»ö¡¦¶â Ã¤ÂÙ¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¡ÖÆüËÜ¤Ë¤â¡¢Æ¯¤­¤Ê¤¬¤é¥¹¥­¥ë¤òËá¤­¤¿¤¤¿Í¤ä¡¢¶µ°éµ¡²ñ¤Ë·Ã¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤³¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¿Í¤¬¤¿¤¯¤µ¤ó¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï¤³¤Î¾©³Ø¶â¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¡È¼è¤ê»Ä¤µ¤ì¤¿¿Í¤Ë¤³¤½AI¤ò¡É¤È¤¤¤¦¿®Ç°¤ò·Á¤Ë¤·¤¿¤¤¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¼Ò²ñ¤Ë¼ÂÁõ¤Ç¤­¤ëAI¥¹¥­¥ë¤ò¡¢¤â¤Ã¤È¿È¶á¤Ë¡¢¤â¤Ã¤È¼«Í³¤Ë¡£ Robo Co-op¤Ï¡¢Ã¯¤â¤¬³Ø¤Ó¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤Ç¤­¤ë¼Ò²ñ¤Î¼Â¸½¤ò¡¢¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤â¸å²¡¤·¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

¢¡ÂÐ¾Ý¤È¤Ê¤ë¼õ±×¼Ô¤Î¹­¤¬¤ê

¤³¤Î¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Ï¡¢Robo Co-op¤¬ÆÃ¤ËÃíÎÏ¤·¤Æ¤­¤¿¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¥Þ¥¶ー¤äÆñÌ±¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿Â¿ÍÍ¤Ê¿Íºà¤Î»Ù±ç¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢Âç³ØÀ¸ÁØ¤Ë¤â¹­¤¯³«Êü¤µ¤ì¤ëÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£AVPN¤Î»Ø¿Ë¤Î¤â¤È¡¢´ûÂ¸¤ÎAI¥È¥ìー¥Ë¥ó¥°¤Ç¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¿·µ¬³Ø½¬¼Ô¤Î¤ß¤¬ÂÐ¾Ý¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¡¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¾Ò²ð¥¦¥§¥Ó¥Êー¤â³«ºÅÍ½Äê

ËÜ¾©³Ø¶â¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤è¤ê¾Ü¤·¤¯ÃÎ¤ê¤¿¤¤Êý¤Ë¸þ¤±¤Æ¡¢

Robo Co-op¤Ç¤Ï7·î25Æü¡Ê¶â¡Ë12:00～13:00¤ËÌµÎÁ¤Î¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥¦¥§¥Ó¥Êー¤ò³«ºÅ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÅöÆü¤ÏÂåÉ½¤Î¶â Ã¤ÂÙ¤¬ÅÐÃÅ¤·¡¢¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤ÎÇØ·Ê¤ä³èÍÑÊýË¡¡¢»²²Ã¥¹¥Æ¥Ã¥×¤Ê¤É¤ò¤ï¤«¤ê¤ä¤¹¤¯¾Ò²ð¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤É¤Ê¤¿¤Ç¤â¤´»²²Ã¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë¥é¥ó¥Á¥¿¥¤¥à¤Î¥«¥¸¥å¥¢¥ë¤Ê·Á¼°¤Ç¡¢Google¤ÎAI¥È¥ìー¥Ë¥ó¥°¤òÌµÎÁ¤Ç¼õ¤±¤é¤ì¤ë¥Á¥ã¥ó¥¹¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤òÄ¾ÀÜÃÎ¤ëµ¡²ñ¤È¤·¤Æ¤´³èÍÑ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥¦¥§¥Ó¥Êー¿½¤·¹þ¤ß¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é :https://forms.gle/FX3tiqXiRjB2BAeo8

¢¡º£¸å¤ÎÅ¸³«¤È²ÄÇ½À­

º£²ó¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ï¡¢Robo Co-op¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤ÆÈóÍ½»»²½¤Ç¤¢¤ê¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¼«¿È¤¬¡Ö¤ä¤ë¤Ù¤­¤À¡×¤È¿®¤¸¤ÆÆ§¤ß½Ð¤·¤¿Ä©Àï¤Ç¤¹¡£

»ñ¶â¤äÀ©ÅÙ¤ËÇû¤é¤ì¤Ê¤¤¤«¤é¤³¤½¡¢½ÀÆð¤Ë¡¢º£É¬Í×¤È¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¿Í¤¿¤Á¤ØAI¤Î³Ø¤Ó¤òÆÏ¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¾­ÍèÅª¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¥È¥Ü¥ó¥É¤ä¶¨Æ¯¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ë²ÄÇ½À­¤â¸«¿ø¤¨¤Ä¤Ä¡¢¤Þ¤º¤Ï¤³¤Î°ìÊâ¤ò¡£

»ä¤¿¤Á¤Ï¡¢¡ÖAI¤Ê¤ó¤Æ¼«Ê¬¤Ë¤Ï´Ø·¸¤Ê¤¤¡×¤È´¶¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤¿¿Í¤¿¤Á¤¬¡¢¡Ö¤³¤ì¤Ï¼«Ê¬¤ÎÌ¤Íè¤Ë´Ø¤ï¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ê¤ó¤À¡×¤È´¶¤¸¤é¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê³Ø¤Ó¤Î¾ì¤ò¡¢ÆüËÜ¤«¤é¹­¤²¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¡Robo Co-op¤È¤Ï

Robo Co-op¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤ÎÆñÌ±¤äÆüËÜ¤Î¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¥Þ¥¶ー¤È¶¦¤Ë¡Ö¥³ー¥×¡×¤Ë¤è¤ë¼Ò²ñÅªÏ¢ÂÓ¤ÎÃæ¤Ç¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¤Î¥ê¥¹¥­¥ë¤ÈIT°Æ·ï¤Î½¢Ï«¡¢¤½¤·¤ÆÅö»ö¼Ô¤Ë¤è¤ëÌ±¼çÅª¤Ê·Ð±Ä¤ò¹Ô¤¦¶¦Æ±ÂÎ¤Ç¤¹¡£5¿Í1ÁÈ¤Î¥Áー¥à¤òºî¤ê¡¢¥°¥ëー¥×³Ø½¬¤Ç¥â¥Á¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¹â¤á¹ç¤¤¡¢¸½¾ì¤Çµá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¥Áー¥à¥ïー¥¯¤òËá¤­¤Ê¤¬¤é½¢Ï«µ¡²ñ¤Ë·Ò¤²¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Robo Co-op¤Î¥ß¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ï¡¢DE&I¤Ë¸þ¤±¤Æ½÷À­¤ä³°¹ñ¿Í¡¢ÆÃ¤Ë¿¼¹ïÀ­¤òÊú¤¨¤ë¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¥Þ¥¶ー¤ÈÆñÌ±¤Ø¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¹¥­¥ë¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢°é»ù¤ÈÎ¾Î©¤·¤ä¤¹¤¤½ÀÆð¤ÊÆ¯¤­Êý¤ò¥Ùー¥¹¤È¤·¤¿¸ÛÍÑµ¡²ñ¤ò³ÈÂç¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¤¹¡£

¢¡Robo Co-op¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤¢¤é¤æ¤ë·Á¤Ç¤Î¤´»Ù±ç¤òÊç½¸¤·¤Þ¤¹

ÆñÌ±¤ä¥·¥ó¥°¥ë¥Þ¥¶ー¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ëÂ¿ÍÍ¤Ê¿Íºà¤Î¶ÈÌ³°ÑÂ÷¤Ë¤è¤ë¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¿ä¿Ê¤ä»ö¶ÈÀ®Ä¹¤òÄÌ¤¸¤¿¼Ò²ñ¹×¸¥¤Ë¶¨ÎÏ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë´ë¶È¤ò¹­¤¯Êç½¸¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜ¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ë¤´´Ø¿´¤Î¤¢¤ëÊý¤Ï¡¢Robo Co-op¤Þ¤Ç¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

- Robo Co-op¤Ø¤Î¥¢¥¦¥È¥½ー¥¹: RPA³«È¯¤òRobo Co-op¤Ë¥¢¥¦¥È¥½ー¥¹¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢ÆñÌ±¤ÎÇØ·Ê¤ò»ý¤Ä¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤Î½¢Ï«µ¡²ñ¤Ë¹×¸¥¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£- Robo Co-op¤Î¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤Ë¤è¤ë¥ê¥¹¥­¥ë: ¤¹¤Ç¤ËÆñÌ±¤ÎÇØ·Ê¤ò»ý¤Ä¿Í¡¹¤ò¸ÛÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¾ì¹ç¡¢Robo Co-op¤Î¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤Ë¥ê¥¹¥­¥ë¤Î¸¦½¤¤ò°ÍÍê¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£- »ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¥¹¥Èー¥êー¤ÎÈ¯¿®: Robo Co-op¤Î¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤Ï¡¢ÆñÌ±¤Ë¤è¤ë¡Ö¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¯¥ëー¥¸¥ç¥ó¡×¤ò¼«Ê¬¤¿¤Á¤Î¼ê¤Ç¹­¤²¤è¤¦¤ÈÅØÎÏ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Èà¤é¤Î¥¹¥Èー¥êー¤ä¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ò¹­¤á¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤ë¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡¦ÊóÆ»´Ø·¸¼Ô¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Î¤ªÎÏÅº¤¨¤Ë¤â´¶¼Õ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚËÜ·ï¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»Àè¡Û

°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿Í Robo Co-op

📧 Email¡§info@roboco-op.org

🌐 ¸ø¼°Web¥µ¥¤¥È¡§https://roboco-op.org/jp

¡ÖAI Reskilling That Truly Leaves No One Behind ! ¡×ーRobo Co-op Launches a Google-Supported Scholarship Program in Japan~ Free Access to Coursera¡Çs Introductory AI Course for Up to 1,000 Learners ~

Robo Co-op, a general incorporated association led by Representative Director Jin Tae Kim, is committed to expanding access to digital education and job opportunities - especially for refugees and single mothers. With support from Google, Robo Co-op is launching a new scholarship initiative in Japan as part of the AI Opportunity Fund, designed to boost AI literacy across the country.

Through this program, learners can access the Google AI Essentials course on Coursera completely free of charge.

Landing Page :https://google-ai-scholarship-ja.roboco-op.org/Advance your career with Google's AI





¢¡ Background and Purpose

This initiative marks the next phase of the AI Opportunity Fund, a global effort led by Google and AVPN.

As a Strategic Partner in the program, Robo Co-op has been actively supporting AI education in Japan - primarily by empowering Local Training Partners (LTPs).

Now, we¡Çre taking the next step by offering AI learning opportunities directly to the public, including workers and university students across Japan. beneficiaries in Japan-such as workers and university students-marking a significant step forward.



¢¡ Program Overview

- Course: Google AI Essentials (on Coursera)- Content: Introductory course covering essential AI skills (about 6 hours total, certificate upon completion)- Cost: Fully covered by the scholarship - 100% free- Format: Entirely online, available in multiple languages including Japanese- Duration: June to September 2025 (final reporting in early October)- Eligibility: Open to all Japan residents, including working professionals and students. Especially welcoming single mothers and refugees.- Target Enrollment: At least 1,000 learners (no upper limit)

¢¡ Message from Robo Co-op Representative Director Jintae Kim

¡ÈThere are many people in Japan who want to grow their skills while working or who simply never had access to education.

Through this scholarship, we want to bring our vision to life - AI for those who¡Çve been left behind.

We aim to make practical and useful AI skills freely accessible to everyone.

Robo Co-op will continue supporting the creation of a society where learning is available to all.¡É



¢¡Expanding the Scope of Beneficiaries

In addition to supporting diverse individuals such as single mothers and refugees-groups that Robo Co-op has particularly focused on-this program will also be widely open to university students.

In line with AVPN¡Çs guidelines, only new learners who have not been counted in existing AI training programs will be eligible.



¢¡Upcoming Webinar! Learn More About the Program

To help people better understand this opportunity, Robo Co-op will host a free webinar:

Friday, July 25

12:00 to 13:00 JST

JinTae Kim will explain the background, how to participate, and how to get the most from the course.

The session will be relaxed and held during lunchtime, making it easy to attend.

It¡Çs a great opportunity to learn how to access Google¡Çs AI training for free.

¢¨Details will be published on our website soon.

Webinar Registration :https://forms.gle/FX3tiqXiRjB2BAeo8





¢¡ Looking Ahead

This is an unfunded initiative for Robo Co-op - a challenge we¡Çve chosen because we believe in it. By acting outside the limits of conventional funding, we can quickly deliver learning opportunities to those who need them most.

We¡Çre exploring future options such as impact bonds and collaborative projects, but right now, our priority is clear:

Take this first bold step and bring AI education to people who once believed it had nothing to do with them and help them see how it can shape their future.



¢¡ About Robo Co-op

Robo Co-op is a supportive community where refugees and single mothers come together to build digital skills, engage in IT projects, and practice cooperative, participant-led management.

Through five-person learning teams, members motivate each other, develop teamwork, and prepare for real-world jobs.

Our mission is to drive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by equipping women and non-Japanese residents especially those facing caregiving challenges with flexible digital career paths.

(https://roboco-op.org/jp)

¢¡ How You Can Support

We welcome companies and individuals interested in driving social impact through collaboration with talented refugees and single mothers.

- Outsource to Robo Co-opSupport job creation for refugee-background members by outsourcing RPA (Robotic Process Automation) work to us.- Reskilling by Robo Co-op Members If you employ refugees, we can provide reskilling services delivered by our trained members.- Help Share Our Story Robo Co-op is advancing digital inclusion by and for refugees. We¡Çre grateful to journalists and media allies who help share our mission.

¡ÚContact Information ¡Û

General Incorporated Association Robo Co-op

📧 Email: info@roboco-op.org

🌐 Website: https://roboco-op.org/jp