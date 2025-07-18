Leading Startup Squareでは、『企業価値分析・向上支援サービス「IVAC（アイバック）」』の提供を開始いたしました。

株式会社Leading Startup Square

株式会社Leading Startup Square(https://lss.events/)（本社：〒135-0061 東京都江東区豊洲三丁目2番24号 豊洲フォレシア10階、代表取締役：御幡 勇気、以下 LSS）とLSS会員のジェイ・フェニックス・リサーチ株式会社(http://www.j-phoenix.com/)（〒105-0003 東京都港区西新橋一丁目2番9号 日比谷セントラルビル14階、代表取締役：宮下修、以下JPR）は、従来のEVA(R)（Stern Stewart & Co.の登録商標）概念を売上高ベースで再構築した革新的分析手法「IVAC（Integrated Value Analysis & Creation）」(https://ivac.jp/)を共同開発し、分析から戦略実行、社内定着まで一気通貫で支援する『企業価値分析・向上支援サービス「IVAC（アイバック）」』の提供を2025年7月18日より開始いたしました。

本サービスは、企業が資本市場での評価を高めるために必要な課題の可視化と解決を支援することを目的としており、企業価値向上に不可欠な分析・戦略・実行・モニタリング・再評価までを網羅し、「企業価値最大化」に向けた実践的な変革を一気通貫でサポートします。

▶サービス案内HPはこちら(https://ivac.jp/)

■ IVAC（アイバック）ローンチの背景：企業価値向上が“現場に落ちない”構造的課題

多くの企業では、IR部門の人材・予算不足、戦略実行との乖離、KPI管理ノウハウの不足により、「企業価値分析」が実質的な経営判断や株価評価に繋がっておらず、以下のような課題が発生しているのが現状です。

・分析の質のばらつき：IR部門が限定的なリソースで資料作成を担い、精度や信頼性に課題が残る

・戦略との分断：短期的な株価対応に追われ、中長期の価値創出戦略が機能不全に陥る

・定量運用の不在：ROICやWACCといった指標が社内に浸透せず、改善効果の見える化が困難

こうした課題を解決するため、LSSでは分析から人材育成、経営指標の内製化までを一貫して支援する「企業価値分析・向上支援サービス」の提供を開始いたしました。

■ IVAC（アイバック）とは

IVACは「Integrated Value Analysis & Creation」の略称で「売上高×企業価値創造率＝期間価値創造額」というシンプルな公式を核とし、企業の価値創造力を戦略的に可視化する統合フレームワークです。

その最大の強みは、「分析」と「実行」を一体化させた点にあります。

分析面では、JPRが20年以上にわたり構築したROIC、WACCなどを使って、企業価値を統計学的に分析する手法を全面的に採用しています。

※EVA(R)等に基づく高精度な企業価値分析手法を基盤とし、理論的な裏付けを提供。

実行面では、LSSと250社を超える会員企業が持つM&A、DX、人材戦略、営業改革などの実践的なソリューションを価値創造の実行に直結させることで、この分析と実行を「企業価値創造率」という共通言語で統合し、財務指標と非財務施策、投資家の期待と現場の行動、戦略目標とKPI管理を一気通貫で繋ぐ仕組みを実現します。

理論で価値を定義し、実践で動かし、成果で証明する--それがIVACの思想です。

※WACC／Weighted Average Cost of Capital／加重平均資本コスト

■IVAC核心公式

・売上高 × 企業価値創造率 = 期間価値創造額＝EVA(R)

・企業価値創造率 = NOPATM - IC/S × WACC

※NOPATM：税引後営業利益売上高利益率 IC/S：投下資本売上高比率 WACC：加重平均資本コスト

■3つの革新性

1. 企業規模中立の高精度価値比較

営業利益率と同じ感覚で企業規模に関わらず価値創造効率を統一比較。3,000社超の上場企業WACCを高精度推計（推定回帰式の信頼度指標である決定係数は0.8以上）。

2. 4戦略統合フレームワーク

戦略1 売上高拡大：↑売上高 × 企業価値創造率

戦略2 利益率向上：売上高 × [↑NOPATM - IC/S × WACC]

戦略3 資本効率化：売上高 × [NOPATM - ↓IC/S × WACC]

戦略4 資本コスト削減：売上高 × [NOPATM - IC/S × ↓WACC]

3. DX化による実用支援 週次更新ランキング、企業別詳細分析、生成AI連携による統合報告書・IRレポート自動生成。

■IVACパートナー企業・LSSメンバー企業のご紹介

IVACは、企業価値分析レポートにより抽出された課題に対し、最適な打ち手をスピーディに講じるための実行支援ネットワークを備えており、LSSを母体に各業界や専門領域に精通した信頼あるパートナー企業と連携し、戦略立案から実行までを一気通貫でご支援します。

単なる分析で終わらせず、本質的なバリューアップに向けて「どう動くか」「誰と動くか」まで明確にいたします。

IVACパートナー企業（LSS共同設立パートナー・スポンサー企業）LSSメンバー企業カオスマップ（紙面の都合上、一部のみ掲載。掲載情報の正確性を保証するものではありません。）

■本サービスでのご提供内容

第1段階（無料）: 銀行・証券・保険等を除く上場企業割安度ランキング一部WEB公開・PDFダウンロード

第2段階（無料・上場企業・IPO予定企業限定）: エクセル版ランキング、簡易版分析レポート、類似会社分析

第3段階（有料）: 英語・日本語レポート作成（Bloomberg等で全世界配信）、バリューアップ戦略策定・実行支援、IR機能BPO・ESG投資家向け支援

サービスの全体像

■ 提供効果：単なる分析にとどまらない“成果志向IR支援”

分析→戦略→実行→定着→再評価の循環を通じて、株価適正化、資本政策と事業運営の連動。

IR機能と経営の垣根を超え、「分析→実行→自走」までを支援する、新しい価値向上の形を実現します。

導入プランと料金従来手法との差別化

本サービスは、企業の状況に応じて柔軟に設計でき、初期の分析だけでなく、実行支援や社内への定着まで段階的に導入いただけます。

LSSは、企業の価値を本気で高めたい皆さまとともに、成果につながる実践的な支援を今後も提供して参ります。

■ 本件に関するお問い合わせ

本サービスにご関心をお持ちの企業様向けに、面談予約特典をご用意しております。

面談をご予約いただいた企業様には、ロジックの詳細解説、業界別ランキング、貴社の簡易レポート、競合比較レポートなどを無料でご提供いたします。



ご希望の方は、下記よりお気軽にご連絡ください。

▶https://ivac.jp/contact/

[ENG]

Leading Startup Square Launches New Corporate Value Enhancement Service

- Visualizing and Driving Shareholder Value through an Innovative Corporate Value Analysis Framework -

Leading Startup Square Inc.(https://lss.events) (Head Office: 10F, Toyosu Forecia, 3-2-24 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061; President & CEO: Yuki Mihata; hereinafter “LSS”) has partnered with J. Phoenix Research Inc. (https://www.j-phoenix.com/)(Head Office: 14F, Hibiya Central Building, 1-2-9 Nishi-Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0003; President & CEO: Osamu Miyashita; hereinafter “JPR”) to jointly develop a groundbreaking corporate value analysis methodology named『 IVAC (Integrated Value Analysis & Creation) (https://ivac.jp/)』- a reimagining of the EVA(R) framework (a registered trademark of Stern Stewart & Co.) built on revenue-based logic.

This newly launched service provides end-to-end support, from in-depth analysis and strategic planning to hands-on implementation and internal adoption, with the goal of enabling companies to maximize their long-term value in capital markets.

Addressing the Structural Challenges of Corporate Value Enhancement

Despite growing interest in enhancing corporate value, many companies struggle to translate analysis into meaningful business execution. Common barriers include:

・Inconsistent analysis quality: Limited IR department resources result in uneven and often unreliable reports.

・Disconnect from strategy: Short-term share price pressures overshadow long-term value creation.

・Lack of internal KPI deployment: Key metrics such as ROIC and WACC fail to gain traction internally, making performance improvements difficult to track.

■What is IVAC?

IVAC is an integrated framework to visualize and drive a company’s value creation, based on the formula:

Revenue × Value Creation Rate = Value Created Over Time.

It combines JPR’s proven valuation techniques (ROIC, WACC*, EVA(R)) with practical solutions from LSS’s network of 250+ companies in areas like M&A, DX, talent, and sales.

The core metric, Value Creation Rate, bridges financial theory and execution, aligning strategy with KPIs and investor expectations.

Define value through theory. Drive it through execution. Prove it through results.

*WACC: Weighted Average Cost of Capital

・Core IVAC Formula

Revenue × Corporate Value Creation Rate = Value Created Over Period (EVA(R) equivalent)

・Corporate Value Creation Rate

= NOPATM － (IC/S × WACC)

Where:

※NOPATM = Net Operating Profit After Tax Margin

IC/S = Invested Capital to Sales Ratio

WACC = Weighted Average Cost of Capital

■Three Key Innovations of the IVAC Framework

- Scale-Neutral BenchmarkingEnables value efficiency comparison across companies, using WACC data from 3,000+ firms.- Strategic PillarsRevenue GrowthMargin ImprovementCapital EfficiencyCost of Capital Reduction- AI-Driven DX ToolsWeekly rankings, custom reports, and automated IR outputs.- Bridging Analysis & ActionAligns diagnostics with execution to close the value-creation gap.

■Introducing Our IVAC Partner Network and LSS Member Companies

IVAC is backed by an execution-focused partner network to quickly implement solutions identified through its value analysis.

Built on the LSS community, it works with trusted experts across industries to provide end-to-end support, from strategy to execution.

IVAC goes beyond analysis to define both the next actions and the right partners to deliver real, value-enhancing results.

IVAC Partner(Co-Founding Partners and Sponsor Comapnies of LSS)LSS Member Company Chaos Map(Please note that only a portion is shown due to space constraints, and the accuracy of the information is not guaranteed.)

■Service Structure & Tiers

Phase 1 - Free Public Access

・A portion of the corporate undervaluation ranking (excluding financial institutions) is published online and available for PDF download.

Phase 2 - Free (for Public and Pre-IPO Companies)

・Excel-based rankings, simplified value analysis reports, and peer benchmarking.

Phase 3 - Paid Consulting & Delivery

・Full bilingual (EN/JP) report generation (including global distribution via platforms like Bloomberg), value-up strategy planning and execution, IR function BPO, and ESG investor communications support.

Overview and Pricing Structure of Phase 3 Services

■Beyond Analysis: A Results-Focused IR Framework

Supports continuous value creation through a cycle of analysis, strategy, execution, and review - aligning stock valuation, capital policy, and core operations.

The goal: embed IR within management for sustained value creation.

Plan and Pricing

■Differentiation from Traditional Approaches

Unlike conventional tools, IVAC adapts to each company’s stage and structure, enabling phased adoption from diagnostics to execution.

LSS provides practical, results-driven support for sustainable value creation.

How We Differ from Traditional Methods

Adaptable to each company’s needs, from analysis to execution and integration.

LSS delivers practical, results-focused support for long-term value creation.

Contact & Inquiries

For companies interested in this service, we are pleased to offer a special consultation benefit.

Schedule a meeting to receive a free analysis overview, industry rankings, and a competitor comparison report.

If you are interested, please feel free to contact us using the form below.

▶https://ivac.jp/contact/