英国海軍最新鋭空母 「HMSプリンス・オブ・ウェールズ」

駐日英国大使館

2025年7月18日 (金)

2025年7月18日（金）、駐日英国大使館は、英国空母打撃群の東京寄港に合わせて、英国海軍の最新鋭空母「HMSプリンス・オブ・ウェールズ」の艦内特別見学ツアーへの、一般向けの抽選による参加受付を開始したと発表しました。

The British Embassy Tokyo today announced a unique opportunity for members of the Japanese public to experience a guided tour of HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier, during the UK Carrier Strike Group's visit to Tokyo.

見学ツアーは、2025年8月31日（日）午前中に実施予定で、抽選により選ばれた参加者は、艦の乗組員による英語のガイド付きで艦内を見学することができます。

A public lottery will offer the chance to tour the 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier on the morning of Sunday 31 August during the UK Carrier Strike Group's visit to Tokyo. The tours will be led by members of the ship's company, providing visitors with an unprecedented insight into one of the world's most advanced naval vessels.

抽選の応募は、7月18日（金）に受付を開始し、7月23日（月）正午に締め切られます。抽選に関する情報は、駐日英国大使館の公式SNSアカウントを通じて発信されます。応募フォームはこちらから：https://forms.office.com/e/bfWf340ar1

The lottery will be advertised across British Embassy Tokyo's social media channels, opening on Friday 18 July and closing at 12:00 (PM) on Wednesday 23 July. Applications can be submitted at: https://forms.office.com/e/bfWf340ar1

応募はお一人様一回限りとし、同伴者一名まで登録可能です。重複応募は無効となります。

Each person may submit only one entry to the lottery and may include one additional guest in their submission. Double submissions will result in disqualification.

なお、艦内は構造上、急な階段や狭い通路、段差が多く、バリアフリーには対応しておりません。このため、安全上の理由から、18歳未満の方や、車椅子をご利用の方、歩行に補助が必要な方のご参加はご遠慮いただいております。

Due to the operational nature of the ship and accessibility restrictions, it is not suitable for children under the age of 18, wheelchair users, and those requiring mobility assistance.

応募多数が見込まれるため、応募フォームを送信しても参加が確約されるものではありません。見学枠には限りがあり、抽選によって参加者が決定されます。当選者には後日、集合時間・場所などの詳細が記載された確認通知が送られます。

Interest is likely to exceed capacity and completion of the lottery form does not guarantee access. Slots are limited and will be allocated through the lottery system. Successful applicants will receive confirmation with specific times and location closer to the date.

「HMSプリンス・オブ・ウェールズ」は、地中海およびインド太平洋地域への展開を担う英国空母打撃群の旗艦として、航行の自由と国際法の遵守を重視する英国の姿勢を体現しています。

HMS Prince of Wales is leading the UK's Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific, reinforcing UK's commitment to working with allies and partners to maintain freedom of navigation and uphold international law.

今回の東京寄港は、インド太平洋地域の平和と繁栄の維持に取り組む英国と日本の防衛・安全保障協力の深化を象徴するものです。

The UK Carrier Strike Group's visit to Tokyo underscores the deepening defence and security cooperation between the United Kingdom and Japan, two nations committed to preserving peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

英国空母打撃群およびインド太平洋地域への展開に関する詳細は以下をご参照ください：

Further information on the UK's Carrier Strike Group and its deployment to the Indo-Pacific region is available at: Royal Navy aircraft carrier in final preparation to lead multinational deployment to Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific - GOV.UK







本件に関するお問い合わせ先：CSG.JapanEnquiries@fcdo.gov.uk

For public enquiries, contact CSG.JapanEnquiries@fcdo.gov.uk









