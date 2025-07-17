ºÇÂç80¡ó¥ª¥Õ¤ÎKONAMI¡ÖSummer SALE¡× Âè2ÃÆ¤ò³«ºÅÃæ¡ØSILENT HILL 2¡Ù¤¬½é¤ÎÈ¾³Û¥»ー¥ë

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥³¥Ê¥ß¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥³¥Ê¥ß¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¡Ê°Ê²¼¡¢KONAMI¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥À¥¦¥ó¥íー¥ÉÈÇ¤Î¥²ー¥à¤ò¤ªÆÀ¤Ë¹ØÆþ¤Ç¤­¤ë¡ÖSummer SALE¡×¤ÎÂè2ÃÆ¤ò³«ºÅÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£

Âè2ÃÆ¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Steam Store¡¢PlayStation(TM) Store¡¢Xbox Store¡¢¥Ë¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Éーe¥·¥ç¥Ã¥×¤ÇÈ¯ÇäÃæ¤Î¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¤¬¥»ー¥ëÂÐ¾Ý¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Á´À¤³¦¤ÎÎß·×½Ð²ÙËÜ¿ô¤¬200ËüËÜ¢¨¤òÆÍÇË¤·¤¿¡ØSILENT HILL 2¡Ù¤¬¡¢PlayStation(TM) Store¤Ç²áµîºÇÂç¤Î³ä°úÎ¨¤È¤Ê¤ëÈ¾³Û¤ÇÅÐ¾ì¡ª¤Þ¤¿¡¢Âè1ÃÆ¤Ë°ú¤­Â³¤­¡¢º£Ç¯3·î¤ËÈ¯Çä¤·¤¿¡Ø¸¸ÁÛ¿åÞ÷ÅÁ I&II HD¥ê¥Þ¥¹¥¿ー Ìç¤ÎÌæ¾ÏÀïÁè / ¥Ç¥å¥Ê¥óÅý°ìÀïÁè¡Ù¤¬20%¥ª¥Õ¤Ç¹ØÆþ¤Ç¤­¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢ºòÇ¯È¯Çä¤·¤¿¥·¥êー¥ººÇ¿·ºî¤Î¡Ø¥Ñ¥ï¥Õ¥ë¥×¥íÌîµå2024-2025¡Ù¤È¡Ø¥×¥íÌîµå¥¹¥Ô¥ê¥Ã¥Ä2024-2025¡Ù¤â¤½¤ì¤¾¤ìÈ¾³Û¤Ç¹ØÆþ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨2025Ç¯£±·î23Æü»þÅÀ¡¡Åö¼ÒÄ´¤Ù

¢¨¥Ñ¥Ã¥±ー¥¸ÈÇ½Ð²Ù¿ô¤È¥À¥¦¥ó¥íー¥ÉÈÇÈÎÇä¿ô¤Î¹ç·×

µ¤¤Ë¤Ê¤ëKONAMI¤Î¥²ー¥à¤ò¤ªÆÀ¤Ë¹ØÆþ¤·¤Æ¡¢¤³¤Î²Æ¤ò³Ú¤·¤ß¤Þ¤·¤ç¤¦¡ª

¥»ー¥ëÂÐ¾Ý¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¤Î¾ÜºÙ¡§https://konami.jp/3VTBu79

¢¨ËÜ¥»ー¥ë¾ðÊó¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¹ñÆâ¸þ¤±¤Ç¤¹¡£

¢¨PlayStation(R)Plus²ñ°÷¸ÂÄê³ä°ú¤Î¾ì¹ç¡¢³ä°ú¤òÅ¬ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤Ë¤Ï¡¢PlayStation(R)Plus²ÃÆþºÑ¤ß¤ÎPlayStation(R)Network¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È¤ò»ÈÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤´¹ØÆþ¤ò¤ª´ê¤¤¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨¥»ー¥ëÆâÍÆ¤ÏÊÑ¹¹¤Î¤¦¤¨³«»Ï¤µ¤ì¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨³Æ¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¤Î¥»ー¥ë´ü´ÖÅù¤Ï¡¢¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë¤ä¥¹¥È¥¢¤´¤È¤Ë°Û¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤´¹ØÆþ¤¤¤¿¤À¤¯Á°¤Ë¡¢³Æ¥¹¥È¥¢¤Î¥Úー¥¸¤Ë¤Æ¡¢²Á³Ê¤ä´ü´Ö¡¢¥é¥¤¥ó¥¢¥Ã¥×Åù¤ò¤´³ÎÇ§¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¸¢ÍøÉ½µ­

¢§¥×¥íÌîµå¥¹¥Ô¥ê¥Ã¥Ä2024-2025

°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍÆüËÜÌîµåµ¡¹½¾µÇ§

Konami Digital Entertainment/WBCI (C)2024 SAMURAI JAPAN

(C)À¤³¦Ìîµå¥½¥Õ¥È¥Üー¥ëÏ¢ÌÁ

ÆüËÜ¥×¥íÌîµåÌ¾µå²ñ¸øÇ§

ÆüËÜ¥×¥íÌîµåOB¥¯¥é¥Ö¸øÇ§

ÆüËÜ¥×¥íÌîµå³°¹ñ¿ÍOBÁª¼ê²ñ¸øÇ§

¥×¥íÌîµå¥Õ¥é¥ó¥Á¥ã¥¤¥ºµå¾ì¸øÇ§

¥²ー¥àÆâ¤ËºÆ¸½¤µ¤ì¤¿µå¾ìÆâ´ÇÈÄ¤Ï¡¢¸¶Â§¤È¤·¤Æ2023Ç¯ÅÙ¥×¥íÌîµå¸ø¼°Àï¤Î¥Çー¥¿¤ò´ð¤ËÀ©ºî¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Çー¥¿¤Ï¡¢Japan Baseball Data(³ô)¤¬ÆÈ¼«¤Ë¼ý½¸¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¸ø¼°µ­Ï¿¤È¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£Äó¶¡¾ðÊó¤Î¼êÃÊ¤òÌä¤ï¤º¡¢¤¤¤«¤Ê¤ëÌÜÅª¤Ç¤¢¤ìÌµÃÇ¤ÇÊ£À½¡¢Å¾Á÷¡¢ÈÎÇäÅù¤ò¹Ô¤¦»ö¤ò¸Ç¤¯¶Ø¤¸¤Þ¤¹

Getty Images

All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

"eBaseball"¤ª¤è¤Ó"eBASEBALL"¤Ï¡¢³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥³¥Ê¥ß¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤ÎÆüËÜ¤ª¤è¤Ó¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¹ñ¤ÈÃÏ°è¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£

¢§eFootball(TM): Leo Messi Edition 2025 /eFootball(TM): Leo Messi Edition 2025 [Deluxe] / eFootball(TM): Neymar Jr Edition 2025 / eFootball(TM): Neymar Jr Edition 2025 [Deluxe]



adidas, the 3-Bars logo, the 3-Stripe trade mark, Predator, F50, Y-3 and Climacool are trademarks of the adidas Group, used with permission. The use of certain player names, images and likenesses on a collective basis is authorised by FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises BV. Officially Licensed Product of the MLSPA (C) [2024] (C) 2024, DFB. Official Licensed Product of Deutscher Fußball-Bund produced by Konami Digital Entertainment. (C) The Football Association Ltd 2024 Copyright FFF (C) Official Licensee of the FIGC The FIGC logo is a registered trade mark of the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio ALL RIGHTS RESERVED BY JFA Official Licensed Product of the RFEF Officially Licensed by Eredivisie C.V. and Stichting CAO voor Contractspelers (C)J.LEAGUE (C)Ligue de Football Professionnel (TM) (C) 2024 THE ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB PLC, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (C) S.L.B. Produto Oficial (C) Manchester United Football Club Limited 2024 All rights reserved (C) Wembley National Stadium Limited 2024 All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under license.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

"eFootball"¡¢"e-Football"¡¢"e¥µ¥Ã¥«ー" ¡¢"e-¥µ¥Ã¥«ー"¤ª¤è¤Ó"eFootball¥í¥´"¤Ï¡¢³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥³¥Ê¥ß¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤ÎÆüËÜ¤ª¤è¤Ó¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¹ñ¤ÈÃÏ°è¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£

¢§¥Ñ¥ï¥Õ¥ë¥×¥íÌîµå2024-2025

°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍÆüËÜÌîµåµ¡¹½¾µÇ§

Konami Digital Entertainment/WBCI (C)2025 SAMURAI JAPAN

ÆüËÜ¥×¥íÌîµåÌ¾µå²ñ¸øÇ§

ÆüËÜ¥×¥íÌîµåOB¥¯¥é¥Ö¸øÇ§

ÆüËÜ¥×¥íÌîµå³°¹ñ¿ÍOBÁª¼ê²ñ¸øÇ§

¥×¥íÌîµå¥Õ¥é¥ó¥Á¥ã¥¤¥ºµå¾ì¸øÇ§

¥²ー¥àÆâ¤ËºÆ¸½¤µ¤ì¤¿µå¾ìÆâ´ÇÈÄ¤Ï¡¢¸¶Â§¤È¤·¤Æ2023Ç¯ÅÙ¥×¥íÌîµå¸ø¼°Àï¤Î¥Çー¥¿¤ò´ð¤ËÀ©ºî¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Çー¥¿¤Ï¡¢Japan Baseball Data(³ô)¤¬ÆÈ¼«¤Ë¼ý½¸¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¸ø¼°µ­Ï¿¤È¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£Äó¶¡¾ðÊó¤Î¼êÃÊ¤ò

Ìä¤ï¤º¡¢¤¤¤«¤Ê¤ëÌÜÅª¤Ç¤¢¤ìÌµÃÇ¤ÇÊ£À½¡¢Å¾Á÷¡¢ÈÎÇäÅù¤ò¹Ô¤¦»ö¤ò¸Ç¤¯¶Ø¤¸¤Þ¤¹¡£

All other copyrights or trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used under

license.

(C)»ûÅèÍµÆó¡¦¹ÖÃÌ¼Ò¡¿¡Ö¥À¥¤¥ä¤ÎA actII¡¾SS¡¾¡×À½ºî°Ñ°÷²ñ¡¦¥Æ¥ì¥ÓÅìµþ

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

¢§Deliver At All Costs

(C)Studio Far Out Games AB. Deliver At All Costs is a registered trademark of Studio Far Out Games AB. Published and distributed by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Studio Far Out Games AB.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

¢§Í·µº²¦ ¥¢ー¥êー¥Ç¥¤¥º¥³¥ì¥¯¥·¥ç¥ó¡¡/¡¡Í·µº²¦¥Ç¥å¥¨¥ë¥â¥ó¥¹¥¿ー¥º ¥ì¥¬¥·ー¡¦¥ª¥Ö¡¦¥¶¡¦¥Ç¥å¥¨¥ê¥¹¥È¡§¥ê¥ó¥¯¡¦¥¨¥Ü¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó / Í·µº²¦¥é¥Ã¥·¥å¥Ç¥å¥¨¥ë ºÇ¶¯¥Ð¥È¥ë¥í¥¤¥ä¥ë!! ¤¤¤¯¤¾!¥´ー¥é¥Ã¥·¥å!! ¥¹¥Ú¥·¥ã¥ë¥¨¥Ç¥£¥·¥ç¥ó¡¡/¡¡Í·µº²¦¥é¥Ã¥·¥å¥Ç¥å¥¨¥ë ºÇ¶¯¥Ð¥È¥ë¥í¥¤¥ä¥ë!!

(C)¥¹¥¿¥¸¥ª¡¦¥À¥¤¥¹¡¿½¸±Ñ¼Ò¡¦¥Æ¥ì¥ÓÅìµþ¡¦KONAMI

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

¢§CYGNI: All Guns Blazing¡¡/¡¡CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Soundtrack¡¡/¡¡CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Digital Deluxe Edition

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment (C)KeelWorks ltd

¢§SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE

SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE(TM) (C)2023 Second Impact Games Ltd.

Published by Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. under license from Second Impact Games Ltd.

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

Developed by Second Impact Games Ltd. All rights reserved.

¢§°­Ëâ¾ë¥É¥é¥­¥å¥é Lords of Shadow 2¡¡/¡¡Castlevania: Lords of Shadow¡¡/¡¡Castlevania - Lords of Shadow ½ÉÌ¿¤ÎËâ¶À¡¡HD

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment¡¡Developed by MercurySteam

¢§Snake Pass

(C) 2018 Sumo Digital Ltd. All rights reserved. 'Snake Pass' and the 'Snake Pass' logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sumo Digital Ltd.

¢§¤½¤ÎÂ¾¥¿¥¤¥È¥ë

(C)Konami Digital Entertainment

¡ÈPlayStation¡É¤ª¤è¤Ó"PS5", ¡ÈPS4¡É¤Ï³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥½¥Ëー¡¦¥¤¥ó¥¿¥é¥¯¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥¨¥ó¥¿¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤Î¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£

Nintendo Switch¤ÏÇ¤Å·Æ²¤Î¾¦É¸¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£

Steam ¤ª¤è¤Ó Steam ¥í¥´¤Ï¡¢ÊÆ¹ñ¤ª¤è¤Ó¤Þ¤¿¤Ï¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¹ñ¤Î Valve Corporation ¤Î¾¦É¸¤ª¤è¤Ó¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÅÐÏ¿¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£

Microsoft¡¢Xbox¡¢¤Ï¡¢Microsoft ¥°¥ëー¥×¤Î¾¦É¸¤Ç¤¹¡£