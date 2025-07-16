ONE YOUNG WORLD 2027年サミットの開催地に東京を決定

一般社団法人One Young World Japan Committee

ENGLISH BELOW

2025年7月16日｜東京

世界最大の次世代リーダーネットワークである**One Young World（OYW）**は本日、2027年のサミット開催地が東京に決定したことを正式に発表しました。

2027年9月28日から10月1日まで、東京駅至近の主要コンベンション施設「東京国際フォーラム」にてサミットが開催されます。東京での開催は、2015年のバンコクに続きアジアでは2都市目となります。

毎年開催されるOne Young Worldサミットは、190を超える国々から選ばれた2,000名以上の卓越した次世代リーダーたちが一堂に会し、地域社会、ビジネス、産業全体における持続可能な変革の推進について議論を深めます。

参加者は、基調講演、パネルディスカッション、インタラクティブなワークショップ、そしてネットワーキングセッションなどを通じて、インスピレーションと具体的な行動計画、スキルを身につけ、社会へのインパクトを加速させます。また、ノーベル平和賞受賞者、国家元首、世界的企業のCEOなど、国際社会の第一線で活躍するリーダーたちから直接指導を受ける貴重な機会も提供されます。

これまでに登壇した著名人には、ムハマド・ユヌス教授、ヨルダンのラーニア王妃、リチャード・ブランソン卿、故コフィ・アナン氏のほか、アジアからはアカデミー賞受賞俳優のミシェル・ヨー氏、体操オリンピック金メダリストの李小鵬氏、ノーベル平和賞受賞者のマリア・レッサ氏などが名を連ねています。

東京2027サミットは、2019年のラグビーワールドカップおよび2021年の東京オリンピック・パラリンピックに次ぐ、日本国内でも有数の国際的多様性を誇る大規模イベントとなります。東京は世界屈指のビジネス拠点として、グローバル企業や日本企業の本社が集積し、1,400万人以上が暮らすダイナミックな都市です。本サミットは、東京の国際都市としての地位をさらに高める機会となるでしょう。

サミットの開催に向けて、「東京サミットコンソーシアム」が結成され、日本および海外の企業、地方自治体、大学など、多様なステークホルダーが連携。One Young Worldの長年のパートナー企業と共に、次世代リーダーたちが議論し、解決策を探るべきテーマや優先課題を形成していきます。

One Young Worldは、アサヒグループホールディングス、アストラゼネカ、デロイト、レキットをはじめとする250社以上のグローバルパートナーと協力し、社会、企業、政治の各分野で具体的な変革を実現する次世代リーダーの育成・支援に取り組んでいます。2009年の設立以来、OYWコミュニティによる社会的インパクトの総額は400億ドルを超えています。

「2027年にOne Young Worldサミットを東京で開催できることを心から嬉しく思います。東京は、グローバルリーダーシップ、革新性、そして深い文化的背景を持つ都市であり、次世代リーダーがより良い未来を築けると私たちと同じ信念を共有しています。本サミットは、日本が近年迎え入れてきた中でも特に国際的なイベントのひとつとなり、次世代リーダーたちがそのビジョンを支援する企業や機関と繋がる絶好の機会です。日本のパートナーの皆様と共に、この忘れがたいサミットを創り上げていけることを誇りに思います。」

One Young World 共同創設者 ケイト・ロバートソン氏

「2027年には、190超の国々のリーダーが集う One Young World Summitを東京でお迎えできることとなりました。未来志向の議論を更に深めるチャンスであり、大変光栄に思います。江戸から続く伝統と最先端の文化が共存するこの東京から、次代を照らす新たな価値が生み出され、日本全体、そして世界へと発信されていくことを期待しています。2027年、東京でお待ちしています。ありがとうございました。」

東京都知事 小池百合子氏

One Young World logoONE YOUNG WORLDについて

One Young Worldは、地域社会やビジネスにおけるポジティブな変革を推進する次世代リーダーのための世界最大級のネットワークです。次世代リーダーが実効性のある変革をリードするために必要なアイデア、インスピレーション、ネットワーク、スキルを提供することを使命としています。

現在、190カ国以上から18,700名を超えるアンバサダーが所属し、グローバルヘルスや教育へのアクセス改善、職場における平等な機会の推進、循環型経済の促進など、多岐にわたるイニシアチブを展開。直近3年間だけでも、コミュニティ全体で400億ドルを超える社会的インパクトを創出しています。

歴代サミットの開催地は、ロンドン（2010・2019）、チューリッヒ（2011）、ピッツバーグ（2012）、ヨハネスブルグ（2013）、ダブリン（2014）、バンコク（2015）、オタワ（2016）、ボゴタ（2017）、ハーグ（2018）、ミュンヘン（2021）、マンチェスター（2022）、ベルファスト（2023）、モントリオール（2024）。次回は2025年11月にミュンヘン、2026年にケープタウン、そして2027年に東京で開催されます。

ONE YOUNG WORLD ANNOUNCES TOKYO AS 2027 HOST CITY

The largest global network of young leaders will convene more than 2,000 people from 190+ countries

July 16, 2025, Tokyo

One Young World, the world’s largest global network of young leaders, today announces that Tokyo will host its 2027 Summit.

The Summit will take place from September 28 to October 1 2027 at the Tokyo International Forum, a major convention centre located in the heart of the city next to Tokyo Station. Tokyo will be the second Asian city to host the Summit, following Bangkok in 2015.

Each year, the One Young World Summit brings together over 2,000 exceptional young leaders from more than 190 countries, uniting delegates from every sector who are working to drive positive change in their communities, in business, and across industries.

Delegates will engage in keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions designed to equip them with the inspiration, ideas, and tools to accelerate their impact.

They will also be mentored by some of the world’s most influential political, business, and humanitarian figures. Previous mentors have included Nobel Peace Laureates, heads of state, and CEOs of major global corporations.

Notable participants have included Professor Muhammad Yunus, Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan, Sir Richard Branson, and the late Kofi Annan, with Asian figures including Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh, Gymnast Li Xiaopeng, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa.

The Tokyo 2027 Summit will mark one of Japan’s most internationally diverse gatherings since the Rugby World Cup (2019) and the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games (2021). The Summit will build on Tokyo’s global status - a city of over 14 million people and one of the world’s leading business hubs, home to a vast concentration of global and Japanese company headquarters.

To deliver the Summit, a Tokyo Summit consortium will bring together Japanese and global companies, regional governments, and universities, including many long-standing One Young World partners, to help shape the themes and priorities that young leaders will explore and address across the week.

One Young World works with over 250 global partners, including Asahi Group Holdings, AstraZeneca, Deloitte, and Reckitt, to identify and support young leaders delivering tangible social, corporate, and political change.

Since its founding in 2009, the One Young World community has generated more than ＄4 billion in social impact.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the One Young World Summit to Tokyo in 2027. Tokyo stands as a beacon of global leadership, innovation, and cultural depth, and it is a city that shares our belief in the power of young people to shape a better future. The Summit will be one of the most international gatherings Japan has hosted in recent years, and a powerful opportunity to connect the next generation of leaders with the companies and institutions ready to back their vision. We are proud to be working with our partners in Japan to deliver what promises to be an unforgettable Summit.”

Kate Robertson, Co-Founder at One Young World

“We are also delighted that Tokyo has been selected as the host city for One Young World Summit 2027.It is a great honor. The Summit, which will gather leaders from over 190 countries, will provide another opportunity for more in-depth, forward-looking discussions. It is my hope that new values centered on future generations emerge from Tokyo, a city where cutting-edge culture and traditions from the days of Edo co-exist. And I wish to share the ideas generated with all of Japan and the world. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Tokyo in 2027!”

Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo

One Young World logoAbout One Young World:

One Young World is the largest global network of young people who are making positive change across communities and businesses. Its mission is to empower young people with the ideas, inspiration, network, and skills they need to lead and deliver tangible positive change.

Made up of more than 18,700+ Ambassadors from 190 countries, the One Young World community focuses on making the world a better place. Member-led initiatives are improving access global health and education, campaigning for equal opportunity in the workplace, and pushing forward the circular economy. Collectively, the network has generated in excess of ＄4 billion worth of social impact in the last three years alone.

Many of the world's most prominent political, social, humanitarian and business leaders support the work of One Young World through its annual Summit. These include HM Queen Rania, Professor Muhammad Yunus, Maria Ressa, President Mary Robinson, Sir Richard Branson, the late Kofi Annan, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and CEOs from the world’s biggest businesses.

To date, Summits have taken place in London (2010,2019), Zurich (2011), Pittsburgh (2012), Johannesburg (2013), Dublin (2014), Bangkok (2015), Ottawa (2016), Bogota (2017), The Hague (2018), Munich (2021), Manchester (2022), Belfast (2023) and Montreal (2024). The next Summit will take place in Munich in November 2025, followed by Cape Town in 2026 and Japan in 2027.

- ENDS -