¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¡Ö¥«¥¸¥Î¡×¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëµá¿Í¿ô¤ÎºÇ¿·Ä´ºº¡¡2025Ç¯6·î¤Ï900·ïÂæ¤Ë

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI

¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°´ë¶È¤Î³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI(°Ê²¼¡¢Åö¼Ò¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥«¥¸¥Î´ØÏ¢µá¿Í¿ô¤ÎºÇ¿·Ä´ºº¡Ê2025Ç¯6·î»þÅÀ¡Ë¤ò¤Þ¤È¤á¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢·ë²Ì¤òÈ¯É½¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£2025Ç¯6·î¤Î¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤Î¡Ö¥«¥¸¥Î¡×¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëµá¿Í¿ô¤ÏÌó961·ï

¢¨¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤Î¡Ö¥«¥¸¥Î¡×¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë2025Ç¯6·î¤Îµá¿Í¿ô

½ÐÅµ¸µ¡§[June 2025] Latest survey on the number of job openings related to casinos in the Philippines. There were 961 job openings posted, with jobstreet accounting for 50%

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202506/

2025Ç¯6·îËöÆü»þÅÀ¤Ç¡¢¡Ö¥«¥¸¥Î¡×¤ä¡ÖiGmamig¡×¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëµá¿Í¿ô¤Ï961·ï¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¼çÍ×4¥µ¥¤¥ÈÊÌ¤Î·ÇºÜ¿ô¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¡Öjobstreet¡×¤¬484·ï¡¢¡ÖIndeed¡×¤¬208·ï¡¢¡Öglass door¡×¤¬181·ï¡¢¡Öjooble¡×¤¬88·ï¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢Ê£¿ô¤Îµá¿Í¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ç900·ï¤Î¿ä°Ü¤òÊÝ¤Äµá¿ÍÊç½¸¤¬¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¥«¥¸¥Îµá¿Í¾ðÊó¤ÎÄ´ººÇØ·Ê

¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¤ÏÊÆ¹ñ¥é¥¹¥Ù¥¬¥¹¤ä¥Þ¥«¥ª¡¢¥·¥ó¥¬¥Ýー¥ë¤ÈÊÂ¤Ó»Ô¾ìµ¬ÌÏ¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤Ç¤â¾å°Ì¤ËÆþ¤ë¥«¥¸¥ÎÂç¹ñ¤Ç¤¹¡£¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥óÀ¯ÉÜ´É³í²¼¤Ç¡¢µÞÂ®¤Ë»Ô¾ì³ÈÂç¤·¤Æ¤ª¤êÅ¹ÊÞ³«È¯¤â¿Ê¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤½¤ó¤Ê¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ô¥ó¹ñÆâ¤Ç¤Î¥«¥¸¥Î»º¶È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëµá¿Í¤òÄ´ºº¤·¡¢ÄêÅÀ´ÑÂ¬¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¥«¥¸¥Î¡¦IR´ØÏ¢¤Îµá¿Í°Æ·ï¿ôÄ´ºº¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ïº£¸å¤âËè·î¼Â»Ü¡¦¸øÉ½¤·¡¢ºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤ÎÈ¯¿®¤¬´ë¶È¤äÃÄÂÎ¤ÎºÎÍÑ³èÆ°¤Î°ì½õ¤È¤Ê¤ë¤è¤¦ÅØ¤á¤Æ»²¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢£2025Ç¯6·î¤ÎºÇ¿·¡Ö¥«¥¸¥Î¡×¡ÖiGmamig¡×´ØÏ¢¤ÎÅÐÏ¿µá¿Í°Æ·ï¿ô¤ÈÆ°¸þ

µá¿ÍÆâÍÆ¤ò¸«¤Æ¤ß¤ë¤È¡¢¥½ー¥·¥ã¥ë¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¥¹¥Ú¥·¥ã¥ê¥¹¥È¤ä¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¥¹¥Ú¥·¥ã¥ê¥¹¥È¤ÎÊç½¸¤¬¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤¦¤·¤¿Æ°¸þ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ°ú¤­Â³¤­ÄêÅÀ´ÑÂ¬¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

------------------------------------------

¡ÚÄ´ºº³µÍ×¡Û

Ä´ºº´ü´Ö¡§2025Ç¯6·î1Æü～2025Ç¯6·î30Æü

Ä´ººÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¡§jobstreet¡¢Indeed¡¢glassdoor¡¢jooble

Ä´ººÊýË¡¡§Ä´ºº´ü´ÖÆâ¤Ë¾åµ­ÂÐ¾Ý¥µ¥¤¥È¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤·KW¸¡º÷¤Ë¤è¤ëÄ´ºº

Ä´ºº¶¨ÎÏ¡§ DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

½ÐÅµ¸µ¡§[June 2025] Latest survey on the number of job openings related to casinos in the Philippines. There were 961 job openings posted, with jobstreet accounting for 50%

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202506/

------------------------------------------

(English below)

(MOCHI), a digital marketing company, is pleased to announce the results of its latest survey on the number of casino-related jobs in the Philippines (as of June 2025).

In June 2025, there were approximately 961 jobs related to casinos in the Philippines.

*Number of jobs related to ¡ÈCasinos¡É in the Philippines in June 2025.

Source : [June 2025] Latest survey on the number of job openings related to casinos in the Philippines. There were 961 job openings posted, with jobstreet accounting for 50%

https ://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202506/

As of the end of June 30, 2025, the number of job openings for ¡ÈCasinos¡É and ¡ÈiGmamig¡É totaled 961.

As for the number of job postings by the four major websites, ¡Èjobstreet¡É had 484, ¡ÆIndeed¡Ç had 208, ¡Èglass door¡É had 181, and ¡Èjooble¡É had 88, indicating that several job sites have job openings that maintain a trend of 900.

¢£Background of the survey on casino jobs in the Philippines

The Philippines is one of the world's leading casino countries in terms of market size along with Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore in the United States. Under the jurisdiction of the Philippine government, the market is rapidly expanding and the development of casinos is progressing. We have conducted a survey of job openings in the casino industry in the Philippines, and will continue to monitor the industry on a regular basis. We will continue to conduct and publish a monthly survey on the number of casino- and IR-related job openings in the future, and will strive to help companies and organizations in their recruitment activities by providing the latest information.

¢£The latest ¡ÈCasino¡É and ¡ÈiGmamig¡É related registered job openings and trends for June 2025

The job descriptions show that there are openings for Social Media Specialists and Digital Marketing Specialists.

We will continue to monitor these trends on a regular basis.

------------------------------------------

[Survey Summary]

Survey period: June 1, 2025 - June 30, 2025

Target sites: jobstreet, Indeed, glassdoor, jooble

Survey method: Access the above target sites during the survey period Survey method: KW search by accessing the above sites during the survey period

Survey supported by: DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

Source: [June 2025] Latest survey on the number of job openings related to casinos in the Philippines. There were 961 job openings posted, with jobstreet accounting for 50%

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202506/

------------------------------------------

¡Ú³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI¡¡²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡Û

¾¦¹æ¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒMOCHI

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹ À÷Ã«Í´Íù

½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¿·½É¶è»ÍÃ«»°±ÉÄ®2-14

URL¡§https://www.mochi-inc.jp/

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Þー¥±¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°»ö¶È

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¥á¥Ç¥£¥¢¡õ¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä»ö¶È

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ºÎÍÑ»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È







