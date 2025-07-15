デニム浴衣体験〔レンタル〕付き　宿泊プランを販売

株式会社ロイヤルクラシックなんば周辺 街歩きイメージ

ホテルロイヤルクラシック大阪（大阪市中央区難波4-3-3、総支配人：山本 佳之）では、国内外のご宿泊者様に現代風にアレンジされた日本の伝統文化を気軽に体験いただける宿泊プランとして、「デニム浴衣」のレンタルが含まれた体験型宿泊プランを、2025年7月11日（金）より期間限定で販売開始いたしました。 本プランの浴衣は、洋風素材であるデニムを用い、伝統的な和装の趣を残しつつ、着崩れしにくく、丈夫で動きやすいのが特長です。長時間の観光でも快適に過ごせるため、旅の思い出をより深く印象づけることができます。

当ホテルでは、過半数を超えるご宿泊者様がインバウンドであり、国内の旅行者はもとより、海外の方に本プランをご利用いただくことで、より「なにわの夏」をご堪能いただける想い出を提供したいと存じます。 ホテル周辺には、道頓堀や法善寺横丁など、「大阪」や「ミナミ」の情緒を感じられる観光スポットが数多く点在しています。気軽に和スタイルでお出かけいただき、“映える大阪体験”を存分にお楽しみください。

なお、本プランはホテル開業5周年を記念し、2025年8月31日（日）までの期間中、浴衣レンタル料を無料でご利用いただけます。お得なこの機会に、ご家族やカップル、ご友人同士など、さまざまなシーンで、日本の夏の風情をぜひご堪能ください。

プラン内容

【期間】 2025年7月11日（金）～2025年10月31日（金）

【料金】 （一例）スタンダードルーム 1室2名様利用時 1名様料金 21,000円～

※浴衣レンタル（１名様に1着）、ご朝食（ビュッフェ）、サービス料・消費税を含みます（宿泊税は別途要）

【ご予約】 ホテルホームページ（https://hotel-royalclassic.jp/stay）

または 各オンライン代理店宿泊予約サイト

【お問い合わせ】 Tel.06-6633-0030（代表／宿泊予約）

レンタルデニム浴衣 詳細

イメージイメージ選べる4種の帯（女性用）デニム浴衣、帯 ［1室につき２名様分］※期間限定でレンタル料 無料（～8/31）

※ 9/1～は、「着付」「ヘアセット」がセットで16,500円

＜オプション料金＞

- 女性用の帯は4種類の柄からお選びいただけます- 草履（大人）2,200円 ※販売のみ- お子様用浴衣 2,750円- ホテル美容室でのお仕度サービス（大人・お子様共通）1名様料金 １.ヘアセット＋着付 4,400円２.ヘアセット 3,300円 ※女性のみ３.着付 1,100円- デニム浴衣はご購入も可能です。（大人用 16,500円／お子様用8,250円）

※お仕度サービスは1週間前までに要予約

※記載の料金はすべて税金込

スタッフおすすめモデルコース

ホテルロイヤルクラシック大阪は、難波の中心に位置し、徒歩圏内にはミナミを代表するフォトジェニックな観光スポットが数多く点在しています。着崩れしにくく動きやすい「デニム浴衣」を着用すれば、街歩きや観光も快適にお楽しみいただけます。ぜひ、思い出に残る旅のひとときを、特別な装いとともにお過ごしください。

アメリカ村（ホテルから徒歩約750m）道頓堀（ホテルから徒歩約470m）法善寺横丁（ホテルから徒歩約420m）道頓堀川（ホテルから徒歩約450m）大阪グルメ（ホテルから徒歩約130m）なんば広場（ホテルから徒歩約150m）

少し遠出して日本の夏を堪能してみては ｜ 関西のお祭り・花火大会（一例）

- 祇園祭［京都］ 山鉾巡行（前祭）7月14日～16日、（後祭）7月21日～23日- 天神祭［大阪］宵宮祭 7月24日、本宮祭（奉納花火）7月25日- 泉州夢花火［大阪］7月26日- 芦屋サマーカーニバル［兵庫］7月26日- 港まつり花火大会［和歌山］7月26日- 吉野川祭り 納涼花火大会［奈良］8月15日ホテル外観ホテルロイヤルクラシック大阪(https://hotel-royalclassic.jp/)

住所：大阪市中央区難波4-3-3

客室数：150室

開業日：2019年12月1日

特徴

大阪・新歌舞伎座跡地に、「HOTEL＆MUSEUM」をコンセプトに、日本を代表する建築家 隈研吾氏のデザインにより誕生したシティホテル。 ホテル内には、客室の他、５店のレストラン＆バー、12の宴会場・会議室を有します。

また、特徴としては100点を超すアート作品がホテル内に展示され、身近に芸術をお楽しみいただくことができます。 さらに新歌舞伎座に用いられた唐破風（からはふ）の屋根を低層部に復元。 大阪ミナミのランドマークとしての外観も継承しています。

New Stay Package featuring the Rental Denim Yukata Experience

Tradition Meets Modern Style - A Casual Way to Experience Japanese Cultureinclusive the Rental Yukata fee in the rate, Until the End of August 2025Image

To commemorate its 5th anniversary, Hotel Royal Classic Osaka (4-3-3 Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka / General Manager: Yoshiyuki Yamamoto) is pleased to announce the limited-time launch of a special experiential accommodation package that includes a rental of a denim yukata-an innovative blend of traditional Japanese wear and modern material-starting Friday, July 11, 2025.

The exclusive yukata for this plan is made from denim, a Western fabric, while maintaining the elegance of traditional Japanese attire. It is designed to be durable, comfortable, and resistant to becoming disheveled-ideal for sightseeing over extended periods and enhancing your travel memories.

Currently, more than 50% of our stay guests being inbound travelers from many countries to enjoy Osaka and Japan, this package is planned to providing tourists with a unique and accessible cultural experience during their stay. Our best location in the Minami/Namba area could offers convenient access to many of Osaka's iconic sightseeing spots, such as Dotonbori and Hozenji Yokocho. Guests are encouraged to explore the area in a stylish yukata and enjoy a truly “Instagrammable Osaka” experience.

Special Promotion

To mark the hotel’s 5th anniversary, guests can enjoy the yukata rental free of charge until Sunday, August 31, 2025. Whether you're traveling with family, as a couple, or with friends, take advantage of this opportunity to experience the charm of a Japanese summer.

Plan Details

Period: July 11 (Fri) - October 31 (Fri), 2025

Price: Starting from \21,000 per person per night for two guests in a Standard Room

Includes one denim yukata rental, buffet breakfast, service charge, and consumption tax. (Accommodation tax not included)

Reservations :Hotel Website or via various online travel agencies

Inquiries: +81-6-6633-0030 (Main line / Accommodation Reservations)

Rental Yukata Set

1 denim yukata and 1 obi (sash) per guest (for up to 2 guests per room)

＊Free rental available until August 31

＊Women’s obi: Choose from 4 different patterns

From September 1: Dressing and hair styling available as a set for \16,500

［Optional Services］

- Adult sandals: \2,200 (for purchase only)- Children’s yukata: \2,750- ・Hotel beauty salon services (per person, adults & children)

１. Hair styling + dressing: \4,400

２. Hair styling only (women only): \3,300

３. Dressing only: \1,100

- This Yukata can be purchased for those who prefer to bring Yukata back. (\16,500)

＊Advance reservation required at least one week in advance

＊All prices include tax

Staff-Recommended Model Course

Hotel Royal Classic Osaka is located in the heart of Namba, surrounded by photogenic sightseeing spots that represent “Minami” Osaka-all within walking distance. With the easy-to-wear and stylish denim yukata, you can stroll and explore the city comfortably. Create lasting memories with a special outfit as part of your trip.

Extend Your Journey - Enjoy Summer Festivals in Kansai!

HozenjiDotonbori RiverOsaka Gourmet StreetsNamba Square- America Mura (Approx. 750m)- Dotonbori (Approx. 470m)- Hozenji Yokocho (Approx. 420m)- Dotonbori River (Approx. 450m)- Osaka Gourmet Streets (Approx. 130m)- Namba Square (Approx. 150m)- Gion Festival [Kyoto]: July 14-16 (Pre-festival) / July 21-23 (Post-festival)- Tenjin Festival [Osaka]: July 24 (Eve) / July 25 (Main Festival, fireworks)- Senshu Dream Fireworks [Osaka]: July 26- Ashiya Summer Carnival [Hyogo]: July 26- Minato Festival Fireworks [Wakayama]: July 26- Yoshinogawa Festival Fireworks [Nara]: August 15

About Hotel Royal Classic Osaka

Located on the site of the former Shin-Kabukiza Theater, Hotel Royal Classic Osaka is a modern city hotel designed by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma. Based on the concept of “HOTEL & MUSEUM,” the property features over 100 pieces of artwork throughout the building. The hotel also houses five restaurants & bars, twelve banquet and conference rooms, and a recreated low-rise section with the karahafu roof from the original kabuki theater-making it a cultural landmark in Osaka’s Minami district.

Address: 4-3-3 Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Rooms: 150

Opening Date: December 1, 2019