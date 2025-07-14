日本電気株式会社

NECは、米国TIME社がStatista社とともに実施したWorld’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025（世界で最もサステナブルな企業2025）において、昨年に引き続き高スコアを獲得し、第7位に選出されました。

World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025 | TIME(https://time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2025/)

World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025は、売上高、時価総額、知名度などを考慮して選ばれたグローバルに最も影響力のある5,000社以上の企業から、ESGに関するコミットメントや格付け、情報開示のクオリティ、環境や社会性指標の開示状況など、20以上の重要指標をもとに、上位500社（30カ国以上）を選出しています。

NECは、2005年に人権、労働、環境、腐敗防止の４分野10原則を謳うイニシアティブである「国連グローバル・コンパクト」に署名し、NECの事業活動が社会に与える負の影響の最小化に努めると同時に、SDGsの達成に貢献すべく、事業活動を通した社会価値創造に取り組んでいます。また、国際標準に沿った透明性の高い情報開示に努めており、CDPやS&P Global Sustainability Yearbookなどの第三者評価では高評価を獲得しています。これらの継続的な取り組みが、2年連続での高い評価につながったと考えています。

NECは、NECグループの価値観と行動の原点であるNEC Wayのもと、安全・安心・公平・効率という社会価値を創造し、誰もが人間性を十分に発揮できる持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、SDGsの掲げる目標達成にも貢献していきます。

NEC Ranks 7th in TIME Magazine’s list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025

For the second consecutive year, NEC has achieved one of the highest scores and secured the 7th position in the World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025, a ranking compiled by TIME in collaboration with Statista.

World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025 | TIME(https://time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2025/)

"World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2025" ranks the top 500 companies from among the world’s most influential 5,000+ global corporations, based on over 20 key metrics. These criteria include revenue, market capitalization, brand recognition, ESG commitments, ratings, quality of disclosures, and performance on environmental and social responsibility indicators. The selected companies come from over 30 countries.

NEC became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact in 2005, which was founded on the basic principles of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and seeks to minimize the burdens that business activities may have on society. NEC aims to contribute to the creation of value for society through its business, and to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) launched by the United Nations. NEC is committed to ensuring transparency in its disclosures in accordance with international standards, and the company has received high ratings in evaluations by third parties such as CDP and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. We believe that these ongoing efforts have contributed to our achieving high ratings for the second consecutive year.

NEC also aims to create the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. Based on the NEC Way, a common set of values that form the basis for how the entire NEC Group conducts itself, NEC contributes to achieving the SDGs.

