ÂçÎà¿®¸ÄÅ¸¡ÖFetish Graphics¡×³«ºÅ¤Î¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»
KOMIYAMA TOKYO G¤Ç¤Ï¡¢7·î17Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÂçÎà¿®¸ÄÅ¸ ¡ÈFetish Graphics¡É ¤ò³«ºÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£
ËÜÅ¸¤Ç¤Ïºî²È¤Î³Ë¤È¤Ê¤ë¥Õ¥§¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥·¥å¥«¥ë¥Á¥ãー¤Ë¾ÇÅÀ¤òÅö¤Æ¡¢¥É¥íー¥¤¥ó¥°ºîÉÊ¡¢¥³¥éー¥¸¥åºîÉÊ¡¢½ÐÈÇÊª¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢ÂçÎà¼«¿È¤¬Ä¹Ç¯¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê¹ñÆâ³°¤Ç¼ý½¸¤·¤Æ¤¤¿Â¢½ñ¡¦´ØÏ¢ºîÉÊ¤Î¿ô¡¹¤òÅ¸¼¨¡¦ÈÎÇä¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£ºòÇ¯²Æ¤Î¸ÄÅ¸¤ËÂ³¤¡¢ºî²È¤Î¥é¥¤¥Õ¥ïー¥¯¤Èµ°À×¤òÉ³²ò¤¯µ®½Å¤Êµ¡²ñ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤¼¤Ò²ñ¾ì¤Ë¤Æ¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¤Þ¤»¡£
ÂçÎà¿®¸ÄÅ¸ / Makoto Orui ¡ÈFetish Graphics¡É
7·î17Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ëー 8·î11Æü¡Ê·î¡¦½Ë¡Ë
KOMIYAMA TOKYO G
1010052 ÅìµþÅÔÀéÂåÅÄ¶è¿ÀÅÄ¾®ÀîÄ®3-20-4 1F D
12:00 - 6:30pm
Æü¡¦½Ë¡¡12:00 - 5:30pm
*²Ð¿åµÙÏ
JULY 17 - AUG 11
12:00 - 6:30pm
SUN¡¦NH¡¡12:00 - 5:30pm
*Closed on Tue & Wed
KOMIYAMA TOKYO G
1F D, 3-20-4 Kanda Ogawamachi Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 1010052
KOMIYAMA TOKYO G is pleased to present ¡ÈFetish Graphics,¡È a solo exhibition by Makoto Orui, opening on Thursday, July 17.
This exhibition focuses on the fetish culture that lies at the core of Orui¡Çs practice, showcasing a wide range of works including drawings, collages, and publications, as well as a selection of rare books and related materials the artist has collected over many years both in Japan and abroad.
Following his solo show last summer, this exhibition offers an opportunity to delve deeper into the artist¡Çs lifework and creative journey.