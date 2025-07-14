ÂçÎà¿®¸ÄÅ¸¡ÖFetish Graphics¡×³«ºÅ¤Î¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡¡¾®µÜ»³½ñÅ¹

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G¤Ç¤Ï¡¢7·î17Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÂçÎà¿®¸ÄÅ¸ ¡ÈFetish Graphics¡É ¤ò³«ºÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

ËÜÅ¸¤Ç¤Ïºî²È¤Î³Ë¤È¤Ê¤ë¥Õ¥§¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥·¥å¥«¥ë¥Á¥ãー¤Ë¾ÇÅÀ¤òÅö¤Æ¡¢¥É¥íー¥¤¥ó¥°ºîÉÊ¡¢¥³¥éー¥¸¥åºîÉÊ¡¢½ÐÈÇÊª¤Î¤Û¤«¡¢ÂçÎà¼«¿È¤¬Ä¹Ç¯¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê¹ñÆâ³°¤Ç¼ý½¸¤·¤Æ¤­¤¿Â¢½ñ¡¦´ØÏ¢ºîÉÊ¤Î¿ô¡¹¤òÅ¸¼¨¡¦ÈÎÇä¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£ºòÇ¯²Æ¤Î¸ÄÅ¸¤ËÂ³¤­¡¢ºî²È¤Î¥é¥¤¥Õ¥ïー¥¯¤Èµ°À×¤òÉ³²ò¤¯µ®½Å¤Êµ¡²ñ¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤¼¤Ò²ñ¾ì¤Ë¤Æ¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¤Þ¤»¡£

ÂçÎà¿®¸ÄÅ¸ / Makoto Orui ¡ÈFetish Graphics¡É

7·î17Æü¡ÊÌÚ¡Ëー 8·î11Æü¡Ê·î¡¦½Ë¡Ë

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

1010052 ÅìµþÅÔÀéÂåÅÄ¶è¿ÀÅÄ¾®ÀîÄ®3-20-4 1F D

12:00 - 6:30pm

Æü¡¦½Ë¡¡12:00 - 5:30pm

*²Ð¿åµÙÏ­

JULY 17 - AUG 11

12:00 - 6:30pm

SUN¡¦NH¡¡12:00 - 5:30pm

*Closed on Tue & Wed

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

1F D, 3-20-4 Kanda Ogawamachi Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 1010052

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G is pleased to present ¡ÈFetish Graphics,¡È a solo exhibition by Makoto Orui, opening on Thursday, July 17.

This exhibition focuses on the fetish culture that lies at the core of Orui¡Çs practice, showcasing a wide range of works including drawings, collages, and publications, as well as a selection of rare books and related materials the artist has collected over many years both in Japan and abroad.

Following his solo show last summer, this exhibition offers an opportunity to delve deeper into the artist¡Çs lifework and creative journey.