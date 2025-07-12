【DPC KOBE】神戸から、日本のピックルボール新時代を拓く － 7.6（Sun） DPC KOBE is GO !

【リリース概要｜ともに創るピックルボールの新拠点、神戸に誕生】

株式会社ITC神戸から、日本のピックルボール新時代を拓く － 7.6（Sun） DPC KOBE is GO !



2025年7月6日、DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE（DPC KOBE）は、多くの方々の応援・そして「共創のパワー」に支えられ、ついにグランドオープンの日を迎えることができました。

この日をともに創り上げてくださったすべての皆さまに、心より感謝申し上げます。

DPC KOBEは、アメリカ・フロリダ発の革新的ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、神戸を拠点とするテニス事業のプロフェッショナル「ITC」が、日本国内での独占契約により実現させた、本格インドア・ピックルボール専用施設です。

今、アメリカで大旋風を巻き起こしているニュー・スポーツ──ピックルボール。

その熱狂と革新のエネルギーを、日本で初めて本場さながらに楽しめる場所として、DPC KOBEは誕生しました。

「身体を動かすことも、語り合うことも、すべてが“PLAY”の一部。

私たちはプレイするために生きる。」

DIADEMのスピリット“LIVE TO PLAY”を、日本で初めて導入したこの場所は、単にボールを打ち合うだけのコート場ではありません。

ピックルボールを通じて、人と人とが自然につながり、笑顔が生まれる。

そんな“ひらかれた空間”として、神戸から全国へ、この新しいライフスタイルを発信していきます。

プレーの楽しさの合間に、心がほぐれ笑いあい、人の輪がつながっていく。

DPC KOBEは、そんな心と身体のウェルネスを大切にする場所でもありたいと願います。

年齢や経験にかかわらず、誰もが気軽にふらっと立ち寄れる、

そんな“心地よい空間”を、ともに創っていくことを目指しています。

Release Overview | A New Hub for Pickleball Co-Creation Is Born in Kobe

On July 6, 2025, DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE (DPC KOBE) officially launched, supported by the warm encouragement and co-creative spirit of so many people.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped bring this day to life.

DPC KOBE is a state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility, brought to Japan through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the innovative racquet brand from Florida, USA, and ITC, a tennis business leader based in Kobe.

Pickleball-the new racquet sport now sweeping across the United States.

DPC KOBE is the first venue in Japan where people can experience the same energy and innovation that has captivated America.

“Moving our bodies, talking with others-everything is part of PLAY.

We live to play.”

This facility, the first in Japan to fully embrace DIADEM’s spirited philosophy of "LIVE TO PLAY," is far more than just a court for hitting balls.

Here, people naturally connect through pickleball, and smiles are shared.

It’s an open, welcoming space-a place where a new lifestyle begins, expanding from Kobe to the rest of the country.

In the moments between rallies, laughter flows and people come together.

DPC KOBE aspires to be a place that nurtures both physical vitality and emotional well-being.

Regardless of age or experience, anyone can casually stop by.

Together, we aim to create a comfortable, inclusive space, built through shared joy and PLAY.

DPC KOBE is GO｜満員御礼のセレモニー＆体験会、笑顔とともに離陸成功

ダニエル・ムーアさん｜鳥谷敬さん｜宇野真彩さん｜加藤季温さん





7月6日（日）午前10時、DPC KOBEではグランドオープンを記念したセレモニーと体験イベントを開催。

午前・午後ともに事前予約チケットは完売となり、会場は終始、熱気と笑顔に包まれました。

午前のセレモニーでは、DPC KOBEの開設を祝し、記念のテープカットを実施。その晴れやかな光景に、会場からは大きな拍手が湧き上がりました。

続いて、お待ちかねのピックルボール体験では、はじめにプロピックルボールプレーヤーのダニエル・ムーアさん、元プロ野球選手の鳥谷敬さん、元プロテニスプレーヤーの宇野真彩さんと加藤季温さんが豪華共演。それぞれ持ち前のアスリート能力を発揮し、見どころ十分のハイレベルなデモンストレーションマッチを披露。

プレーを通じて参加者と交流し、会場に華やかな彩りと活気を添えてくださいました。

子どもから大人まで、そして男女問わず、幅広い世代の方々がパデル・ラケットを手に、初めてのピックルボールを楽しむ姿が印象的でした。

「だれでも楽しめる」「すぐに打ち解けられる」──

そんなピックルボールならではの魅力が、会場のあちこちに花開いた一日となりました。

DPC KOBE is GO｜A Grand Launch of Smiles-Sold-Out Ceremony & Trial Event Take Flight



At 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 6th, DPC KOBE hosted a special Grand Opening Ceremony and Pickleball Trial Event to mark its official launch.

Both morning and afternoon sessions were completely sold out in advance, and from start to finish, the venue was filled with energy, excitement, and countless smiles.

The morning kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of DPC KOBE.

As the ribbon was cut, a wave of applause rose from the audience in a scene full of brightness and celebration.

Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for-the pickleball trial experience.

The court came alive as four distinguished guests made a dynamic appearance: professional pickleball player Daniel Moore, former pro baseball player Takashi Toritani, and former pro tennis players Maya Uno and Kion Kato.

Each athlete showcased their skills in a thrilling, high-level demonstration match that captivated the crowd.

Their spirited play and warm interaction with participants brought an extra layer of excitement and brilliance to the event.

From children to seniors, and across all genders, guests from a wide range of backgrounds picked up paddles and stepped onto the court-many experiencing pickleball for the very first time.

“Anyone can enjoy it.”

“It’s so easy to connect with others.”

These were the spontaneous voices heard throughout the day, as the unique charm of pickleball blossomed across the venue.

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

