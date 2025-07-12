ムスビー／2025年上半期の中古スマホ・タブレット流通額ランキング
株式会社ウェイブダッシュ（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役 下山 一美）が運営するフリーマーケットサイト「ムスビー」（https://www.musbi.net/） の2025年上半期の中古スマホ・中古タブレット流通額ランキングを発表いたします。
スマートフォン シリーズ別の流通額ランキング
順位 流通額シェア シリーズ
【1位】71.2% iPhoneシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/)
【2位】8.8% Galaxyシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/)
【3位】6.0% Google Pixelシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/)
【4位】5.1% Xperiaシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/)
【5位】3.7% AQUOSシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/aquos/)
【6位】1.2% arrowsシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/arrows/)
【7位】0.9% OPPOシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/oppo/)
【8位】0.8% Xiaomiシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xiaomi/)
【9位】0.5% TORQUEシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/torque/)
【10位】0.4% らくらく・かんたん(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/easy/)
1.5% その他23シリーズ合計
タブレット シリーズ別の流通額ランキング
順位 流通額シェア シリーズ
【1位】38.4% 無印iPadシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad/)
【2位】25.9% iPad Proシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad-pro/)
【3位】16.5% iPad Airシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad-air/)
【4位】12.2% iPad miniシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad-mini/)
【5位】3.8% dtabシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/dtab/)
3.3% その他12シリーズ合計
iPhoneモデル別の流通額ランキング
順位 流通額シェア モデル 平均取引価格 / 前年同期（順位） 前年同期（平均取引価格） 価格差
【1位】12.4% iPhone SE(第３世代)(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone-se-3/) 2022年3月 \ 40,739 / 4 \ 45,354 \ - 4,615
【2位】8.5% iPhone SE(第２世代)(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone-se-2/) 2020年4月 \ 16,880 / 2 \ 18,737 \ - 1,857
【3位】8.2% iPhone13(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone13/) 2021年9月 \ 56,521 / 3 \ 69,866 \ - 13,345
【4位】7.8% iPhone14(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone14/) 2022年9月 \ 75,239 / 5 \ 87,022 \ - 11,783
【5位】7.7% iPhone12(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone12/) 2020年10月 \ 36,911 / 1 \ 45,169 \ - 8,258
【6位】5.9% iPhone15(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone15/) 2023年9月 \ 98,494 / 圏外 \ 116,905 \ - 18,411
【7位】4.2% iPhone12 mini(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone12-mini/) 2020年11月 \ 31,038 / 7 \ 36,096 \ - 5,058
【8位】3.6% iPhone13 mini(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone13-mini/) 2021年9月 \ 57,050 / 8 \ 68,365 \ - 11,315
【9位】3.5% iPhone15 Pro(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone15-pro/) 2023年9月 \ 132,669 / 圏外 \ 153,066 \ - 20,397
【10位】3.3% iPhone14 Pro(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone14-pro/) 2022年9月 \ 94,690 / 圏外 \ 107,765 \ - 13,075
34.9% その他34モデル合計
Android モデル別の流通額ランキング
Android モデル別の売れ筋ランキング
順位 流通額シェア モデル 平均取引価格 / 前年同期（順位） 前年同期（平均取引価格） 価格差
【1位】3.6% Google Pixel 8a(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/google-pixel-8a/) 2024年 \ 57,171 / 圏外 \ 64,473\ - 7,302
【2位】3.1% Google Pixel 8(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/google-pixel-8/) 2023年 \ 70,116 / 6 \ 80,989\ - 10,873
【3位】2.8% Galaxy S23 Ultra(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/galaxy-s23-ultra/) 2022-23冬春 \ 104,295 / 4 \ 141,712\ - 37,417
【4位】2.5% Google Pixel 7a(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/google-pixel-7a/) 2023年 \ 38,850 / 1 \ 51,353\ - 12,503
【5位】2.5% AQUOS wish4(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/aquos/aquos-wish4/) 2024年 \ 16,039 / 新 ‐ ‐
【6位】2.5% Galaxy S24(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/galaxy-s24/) 2024年 \ 96,321 / 圏外 \ 131,829\ - 35,508
【7位】2.4% Galaxy S22(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/galaxy-s22/) 2021-22冬春 \ 46,299 / 2 \ 54,807\ - 8,508
【8位】2.2% Xperia 5 III(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/xperia-5-3/) 2021秋冬 \ 26,699 / 圏外 \ 43,551\ - 16,852
【9位】2.0% Xperia 10 IV(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/xperia-10-4/) 2022夏 \ 25,541 / 3 \ 31,696\ - 6,155
【10位】1.9% Xperia Ace III(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/xperia-ace-3/) 2022夏 \ 18,740 / 5 \ 16,739\ +2,001
74.4% その他373モデル合計
※ムスビーで実際に取引された平均価格、中古端末のため1台ごとにコンディションが異なります。
