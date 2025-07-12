ムスビー／2025年上半期の中古スマホ・タブレット流通額ランキング

株式会社ウェイブダッシュ

株式会社ウェイブダッシュ（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役 下山 一美）が運営するフリーマーケットサイト「ムスビー」（https://www.musbi.net/） の2025年上半期の中古スマホ・中古タブレット流通額ランキングを発表いたします。





スマートフォン シリーズ別の流通額ランキング

順位　流通額シェア　シリーズ


【1位】71.2%　iPhoneシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/)


【2位】8.8%　Galaxyシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/)


【3位】6.0%　Google Pixelシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/)


【4位】5.1%　Xperiaシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/)


【5位】3.7%　AQUOSシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/aquos/)


【6位】1.2%　arrowsシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/arrows/)


【7位】0.9%　OPPOシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/oppo/)


【8位】0.8%　Xiaomiシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xiaomi/)


【9位】0.5%　TORQUEシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/torque/)


【10位】0.4%　らくらく・かんたん(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/easy/)


　　　　1.5%　その他23シリーズ合計



タブレット シリーズ別の流通額ランキング

順位　流通額シェア　シリーズ


【1位】38.4%　無印iPadシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad/)


【2位】25.9%　iPad Proシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad-pro/)


【3位】16.5%　iPad Airシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad-air/)


【4位】12.2%　iPad miniシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/ipad-mini/)


【5位】3.8%　dtabシリーズ(https://www.musbi.net/search/tablet/dtab/)


　　　　3.3%　その他12シリーズ合計





iPhoneモデル別の流通額ランキング


順位　流通額シェア　モデル　平均取引価格　/　前年同期（順位） 前年同期（平均取引価格） 価格差


【1位】12.4%　iPhone SE(第３世代)(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone-se-3/)　2022年3月　\ 40,739　/　4　\ 45,354　\ - 4,615


【2位】8.5%　iPhone SE(第２世代)(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone-se-2/)　2020年4月　 \ 16,880　/　2　\ 18,737　\ - 1,857


【3位】8.2%　iPhone13(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone13/)　2021年9月　　　　　　　\ 56,521　/　3　\ 69,866　\ - 13,345


【4位】7.8%　iPhone14(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone14/)　2022年9月　　　　　　 \ 75,239　/　5　\ 87,022　\ - 11,783


【5位】7.7%　iPhone12(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone12/)　2020年10月　　　　　　 \ 36,911　/　1　\ 45,169　\ - 8,258


【6位】5.9%　iPhone15(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone15/)　2023年9月　　　　　　 \ 98,494　/ 圏外 \ 116,905　\ - 18,411


【7位】4.2%　iPhone12 mini(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone12-mini/)　2020年11月　　　 \ 31,038　/　7　\ 36,096　\ - 5,058


【8位】3.6%　iPhone13 mini(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone13-mini/)　2021年9月　　　 \ 57,050　/　8　\ 68,365　\ - 11,315


【9位】3.5%　iPhone15 Pro(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone15-pro/)　2023年9月　　　　 \ 132,669　/ 圏外 \ 153,066　\ - 20,397


【10位】3.3%　iPhone14 Pro(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/iphone/iphone14-pro/)　2022年9月　　　 \ 94,690　/ 圏外 \ 107,765　\ - 13,075


　　　34.9%　その他34モデル合計





Android モデル別の流通額ランキング


Android モデル別の売れ筋ランキング


順位　流通額シェア　モデル　平均取引価格　/　前年同期（順位） 前年同期（平均取引価格） 価格差


【1位】3.6%　Google Pixel 8a(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/google-pixel-8a/)　2024年　　　 \ 57,171　/ 圏外 \ 64,473\ - 7,302


【2位】3.1%　Google Pixel 8(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/google-pixel-8/)　2023年　 　　 \ 70,116　/　6　\ 80,989\ - 10,873


【3位】2.8%　Galaxy S23 Ultra(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/galaxy-s23-ultra/)　2022-23冬春 \ 104,295 /　4　\ 141,712\ - 37,417


【4位】2.5%　Google Pixel 7a(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/googlepixel/google-pixel-7a/)　2023年　　　 \ 38,850　/　1　\ 51,353\ - 12,503


【5位】2.5%　AQUOS wish4(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/aquos/aquos-wish4/)　2024年　　　　 \ 16,039　/　新　　　　‐　　　　‐


【6位】2.5%　Galaxy S24(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/galaxy-s24/)　2024年　　　　　 \ 96,321　/ 圏外 \ 131,829\ - 35,508


【7位】2.4%　Galaxy S22(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/galaxy/galaxy-s22/)　2021-22冬春　 　\ 46,299　/　2　\ 54,807\ - 8,508


【8位】2.2%　Xperia 5 III(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/xperia-5-3/)　2021秋冬　　　　 \ 26,699　/ 圏外 \ 43,551\ - 16,852


【9位】2.0%　Xperia 10 IV(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/xperia-10-4/)　2022夏　　　　　\ 25,541　 / 3 \ 31,696\ - 6,155


【10位】1.9%　Xperia Ace III(https://www.musbi.net/search/smartphone/xperia/xperia-ace-3/)　2022夏　　　　\ 18,740　/ 5 \ 16,739\ +2,001


　　74.4%　その他373モデル合計




※ムスビーで実際に取引された平均価格、中古端末のため1台ごとにコンディションが異なります。



■『ムスビー』について


「ムスビー」は、2006年 11 月に商品を売りたい人と買いたい人をウェブ上で仲介するサイトとして開設


2007年10 月には携帯電話機売買専門ページ「ケータイ★アウトレット」を追加


2016年2月に中古スマホ専門サイト「ムスビー」としてリニューアル


現在では登録法人会員 600 社以上、登録個人会員数 60万人以上となり、携帯電話機の仲介サービスサイトとしては国内最大級にまで成長しております。



