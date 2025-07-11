＼ロスター選出／西田優大選手 日本代表国際試合2025 in 韓国
シーホース三河株式会社
https://go-seahorses.jp/team/players/detail/id=17209?PlayerID=30403
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/97825/table/824_2_36c7e9cf21b3da2d76af2834c5c16ccc.jpg?v=202507120326 ]
いつもシーホース三河にご青援ありがとうございます。
この度、#19 西田優大選手が、本日7月11日(金)に韓国で開催される「バスケットボール男子日本代表国際試合2025 in 韓国」Game1のロスターに選出されましたので、お知らせいたします。
▶http://www.japanbasketball.jp/japan/80869
試合・配信予定[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/97825/table/824_1_4a57850a1186877a5d4424b987bb367d.jpg?v=202507120326 ]
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/97825/table/824_2_36c7e9cf21b3da2d76af2834c5c16ccc.jpg?v=202507120326 ]