日本初、英語で挑む高校生地方創生コンテスト 「TBC Japan」 が始動

MCW合同会社

2025年7月11日

MCW合同会社（代表：ガン・ミリー）は、日本初（自社調査２０２５年７月）となる高校生による英語ビジネスアイデアコンテスト「TBC Japan（Teenage Business Contest Japan）」*を正式に発表いたします。本取り組みは、米スタンフォード大学SPICEの公式ウェブサイトにて特集され、世界的にも注目されています。

本コンテストは、急速に進む少子高齢化や地方過疎といった日本の地域課題に対し、高校生が英語でビジネス提案を行う全国規模の社会起業プラットフォームです。単なる語学教育ではなく、「実践的な地域課題解決×国際的な発信力」を育む教育的意義が評価され、国内外の大学・企業・政府関係者から支援を受けています。

背景と意義

本プロジェクトの創設者であるガン・ミリー氏は、スタンフォード大学のe-Entrepreneurship Japan（SeEJ）プログラムに参加し、「起業とは会社を作ることではなく、問題を発見し、解決する姿勢である」との学びを得ました。彼女はサンディエゴ在住の高校生でありながら、東京で育ち、複数言語を話す国際的な視点を活かし、日本の地方課題と向き合うコンテストを企画しました。

特徴と成果

全国の高校へ約150通の案内を送付し、地方在住高校生を中心に多数の応募が集結 内閣府 地域活性化チームの公的支援を受けるほか、東京大学IPC（イノベーション・プラットフォーム）が「特別イノベーション賞」を設立 協賛企業7社から総額300万円超の支援を獲得 最終選考に選ばれた上位10チームは、2025年8月7日に東京・丸の内EGGにて、大学教授や企業経営者の審査員の前で英語による最終プレゼンテーションを実施予定

今後の展望

「TBC Japan」は、今後も毎年開催を予定しており、“英語で社会課題を解決する”高校生の全国ネットワークの構築を目指します。若者が地域と世界をつなぐ実践の場を創出し、民間企業・行政・教育機関と連携しながら、持続可能な地域社会づくりへの貢献を目指します。

【本件に関するお問い合わせ】

TBC Japan実行委員会 / MCW合同会社

担当：ガン・ミリー（代表）

Email: tbc.japan1@gmail.com

Web: https://spice.fsi.stanford.edu/news/solving-tough-problems-teen-ideas





PRESS RELEASE

Japan’s First National English-Language Business Contest for High School Students Tackling Regional Revitalization Launches with Global Recognition

Date: July 11, 2025

MCW proudly announces the launch of the Teenage Business Contest Japan (TBC Japan) - the first national English-language business contest for high school students in Japan focused on solving regional revitalization challenges. The initiative has been officially featured by Stanford University’s SPICE (Stanford Program on International and Cross-Cultural Education), bringing international visibility to this youth-led social entrepreneurship movement.

Empowering the Next Generation of Social Innovators

TBC Japan offers a unique platform for high school students to identify and solve real-world issues such as rural depopulation, aging populations, and economic decline. Through the use of English and business frameworks, students are challenged to think critically, collaborate across regions, and present actionable solutions to diverse stakeholders.

This is not just an English contest - it is an opportunity to equip Japan’s youth with practical problem-solving skills, entrepreneurial mindset, and global communication capabilities.

Key Highlights

Founded by Millie Gan, a British national raised in Tokyo, currently a student in San Diego, and a participant in Stanford’s e‑Entrepreneurship Japan (SeEJ) program Invitations sent to over 150 high schools across Japan, with strong engagement from regional and rural communities Official support from the Cabinet Office of Japan’s Regional Revitalization Team Special Innovation Award created by University of Tokyo IPC (Innovation Platform Company) Over \3 million (approx. USD 20,000) raised from seven corporate sponsors focused on education and social impact Final Pitch Contest to be held on August 7, 2025, at EGG Marunouchi (Tokyo), with 10 finalist teams presenting in English before a panel of professors, investors, and executives from leading organizations

Vision

Millie Gan launched TBC Japan based on the belief that entrepreneurship is not about starting companies, but about solving problems with purpose. Her experience in the Stanford SeEJ program, combined with her personal encounters with Japan’s rural challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, led her to create this nationwide initiative.

“We don’t have to wait to make a difference,” Gan says. “Young people have the creativity, urgency, and empathy to address these issues - and TBC Japan is a platform to amplify those voices.”

Media Contact

TBC Japan Executive Committee / MCW LLC

Contact: Millie Gan (Founder)

Email: [your-email@example.com]

Website: https://spice.fsi.stanford.edu/news/solving-tough-problems-teen-ideas